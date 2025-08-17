What are the highest individual scores in the Caribbean Premier League?

Find out more about the top individual CPL scores.

Colin Munro is the latest to joins this list of highest CPL individual scores.

1. Brandon King: 132 not out

vs Barbados Tridents, 2019

Six years after he collected this colossus, Kings 132 not out is still the highest individual score in the history of the CPL.

Playing for the Guyana Amazon Warriors, he thrilled the Providence crowd with 11 sixes and 10 fours during a 72-ball stay at the crease.

2. Andre Russell: 121 not out

vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 2018

Russell hit a whopping 13 sixes in this century. He was at his very best for the Jamaica Tallawahs in Port of Spain en route to a spectacular ton.

Russell only faced 49 balls and also took three wickets to nab the player of the match award.

3. Faf du Plessis: 120 not out

vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 2021

Du Plessis still holds the record for the highest score in the CPL by a player not from the West Indies.

Representing the St Lucia Kings in Basseterre, the South Africa star hit 13 fours and five sixes during his 60-delivery innings.

Also read – Ranked: The 11 best batters in the 12-year history of the Caribbean Premier League

4. Colin Munro: 120

vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 2025

Munro was masterful in his first innings of the 2025 CPL. This was his second in the history of the tournament and sixth in all T20 cricket.

This one was particularly special for Munro, who had weathered an hiatus from the franchise before the knock, which included six sixes and 14 fours and came off 57 balls.

5. Alex Hales: 119 not out

vs St Lucia Kings, 2023

Hales again reminded the England selectors of his immense talent in 2023. Going at it for the Jamaica Tallawahs in Providence, Hales’ shot selection and timing was remarkable.

He gathered seven sixes and a dozen fours, facing 57 balls during a highly entertaining 97 minutes at the crease.

6. Chris Gayle: 116

vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 2019

Gayle has nailed centuries across several global T20 leagues, but this is his highest in the Caribbean Premier League.

He obliged the Jamaica Tallawahs fans with 10 fours and seven sixes in Basseterre.

7. Quinton de Kock: 115

vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 2024

De Kock has the CPL record for the highest score by a wicketkeeper-batter.

It was as recent as last year for the Barbados Royals. He smacked nine sixes and eight fours.

8. Chris Gayle: 111 not out

9. Dwayne Smith: 110 not out

Highest individual scores in CPL – top 9 summary list

1. Brandon King: 132 not out

2. Andre Russell: 121 not out

3. Faf du Plessis: 120 not out

4. Colin Munro: 120

5. Alex Hales: 119 not out

6. Chris Gayle: 116

7. Quinton de Kock: 115

8. Chris Gayle: 111 not out

9. Dwayne Smith: 110 not out

Read next – Revealed: The 9 most prolific bowlers in Caribbean Premier League history