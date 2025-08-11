Andre Fletcher is among the leading run-scorers in the Caribbean Premier League.

Who has scored the most runs in the Caribbean Premier League?

The CPL has seen many prolific run-scorers since its introduction in 2013.

Here’s the best and latest information about the top run-scorers in CPL history.

1. Johnson Charles: 3,307 CPL runs

CPL career: 2013-2024

Highest score: 94 not out

Charles has scored the most runs in the history of the Caribbean Premier League. Given this status, he unsurprisingly holds the record for the most fours in the CPL and the highest number of half-centuries – 22.

He has never converted one of those 22 half-tons into triple figures, though. This 2025 tournament might be his cue to do just that, particularly if he gets off to a flyer during the opening powerplay with generous fielding restrictions.

2. Andre Fletcher: 3,135 CPL runs

CPL career: 2013-2024

Highest score: 93 not out

Fletcher never quite successfully made the step up to international cricket, but his longstanding contribution to the CPL has certainly contributed to its popularity among local and international players.

He will go into this tournament in red-hot form, having hit centuries for the Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket in the United States of America recently.

3. Kieron Pollard: 2,809 CPL runs

CPL career: 2013-2024

Highest score: 104

One of the biggest hitters and greatest all-rounders since the arrival of T20 cricket domestically and globally, Pollard has left an indelible footprint on the Caribbean Premier League.

His success here has coincided with plenty of accolades in the Indian Premier League, where he now serves as a mentor to the world’s up-and-coming star all-rounders.

Also read – Ranked: Most wickets in T20 cricket > 4 of the top 5 are spinners; who is the only seamer?

4. Evin Lewis: 2,679 CPL runs

CPL career: 2014-2024

Highest score: 102 not out

Lewis is one of only seven men to have more than one Caribbean Premier League century. He has the third-highest strike rate among the top 10 run-scorers in the CPL.

His 198 sixes are the most in the history of the tournament. Let’s look forward to number 199 and 200 soon this season from a loyal CPL servant who has only played for two teams.

5. Lendl Simmons: 2,629 CPL runs

CPL career: 2013-2021

Highest score: 97

Simmons was one of the OGs of the CPL, but at 40 years old, now concentrates his efforts on playing for the West Indies Champions and other age-group teams that’ll have him.

He countered a relatively low strike rate of 120 with a reasonably high average of 32 during his eight years in the Caribbean Premier League, representing multiple franchises such as the Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

6. Chris Gayle: 2,519 CPL runs

CPL career: 2013-2021

Highest score: 116

Not only does Gayle have the most runs in all T20 cricket since the mainstream inception of the format in 2025, he also holds the record for the most centuries in the CPL.

Four of his 22 T20 tons have been recorded in the Caribbean Premier League. All four fittingly came for the Jamaica Tallawahs, while he never managed one for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

7. Nicholas Pooran: 2,447 CPL runs

CPL career: 2013-2024

Highest score: 102 not out

Pooran retired from international cricket earlier this year, so let’s anticipate a big tournament from a man uninhibited by the commitments of ODI and T20I competition.

His 150-plus strike rate is the highest among the top 20 run-scorers in the history of the Caribbean Premier League. He is second only to Gayle in terms of number of CPL tons collected – three.

8. Colin Munro: 2,353 CPL runs

CPL career: 2016-2023

Highest score: 100 not out

Munro is the highest scorer among overseas players in the CPL. The New Zealander spent eight years in the league, consistently turning down national commitments for seasons in the Caribbean.

At one point, his domestic T20 form pushed him back into the reckoning for the Black Caps, but again this did not transpire. He is one of the most under-the-radar T20 freelancers around.

9. Shimron Hetmyer: 2,059 CPL runs

CPL career: 2016-2024

Highest score: 100

Hetmyer is among the most contemporary and relevant players on this list of the top run-scorers in the history of the Caribbean Premier League.

Unilke the Andre Russells and Sunil Narines of Caribbean cricket, he is still intent on pursing and international career while showcasing his big-hitting prowess in domestic T20 leagues around the world.

10. Chadwick Walton: 2,205 CPL runs

CPL career: 2013-2023

Highest score: 97

Walton, like Simmons, is 40 years old and won’t likely be returning. to the Caribbean Premier League as franchises look to youthful talent. He’ll go down as one of the best wicketkeeper-batters in the CPL.

Also like Simmons – and Fletcher and Charles – Walton collected a tremendous number of CPL runs without ever hitting a century. He reached 50 10 times.

11. Darren Bravo: 1,956 CPL runs

CPL career: 2013-2022

Highest score: 94 not out

The cricketing lesser of the Bravo brothers, Darren can’t really hold a candle to the success of Dwayne when it comes to T20 plaudits around the world.

Still, Darren held his own for the Trinbago Knight Riders and other franchises during almost a decade in the CPL. He is one of only three players in this top 11 to have hit more CPL sixes than fours. The other two are Pollard and Pooran.

Most Caribbean Premier League runs – top 11 list

1. Johnson Charles: 3,307 CPL runs

2. Andre Fletcher: 3,135 CPL runs

3. Kieron Pollard: 2,809 CPL runs

4. Evin Lewis: 2,679 CPL runs

5. Lendl Simmons: 2,629 CPL runs

6. Chris Gayle: 2,519 CPL runs

7. Nicholas Pooran: 2,447 CPL runs

8. Colin Munro: 2,353 CPL runs

9. Shimron Hetmyer: 2,059 CPL runs

10. Chadwick Walton: 2,205 CPL runs

11. Darren Bravo: 1,956 CPL runs

Read next: Did Chris Gayle get named in this West Indies’ best Test XI of the past 40 years?