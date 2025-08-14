Sunil Narine is among the top wicket-takers in the history of the CPL.

Who has taken the most wickets in the Caribbean Premier League?

Get all the latest information about the CPL’s leading wicket-takers.

Read on for more about the top bowlers in CPL history.

1. Dwayne Bravo: 129 CPL wickets

CPL career: 2013-2024

Innings: 97

Average: 23.02

The ultimate T20 all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo’s record in the CPL is as much about consistency as it is about big-match temperament. Renowned for his slower balls, yorkers and variations, Bravo was the go-to bowler in the death overs for more than a decade.

His 129 wickets came across spells with both the Patriots and the Knight Riders, with his ability to adapt to conditions making him a nightmare for opposition batters.

Even in the twilight of his career in his late 30s, Bravo’s knack for delivering under pressure remained unmatched. No longer playing, Bravo will still be involved in 2025 as the coach of the Trinbago Knight Riders.

2. Sunil Narine: 123 CPL wickets

CPL career: 2013-2024

Innings: 111

Average: 19.16

Sunil Narine has been one of the most economical bowlers in T20 history, and his CPL numbers are no different. While his economy rate often steals the headlines, the Trinidadian spinner has also been prolific in taking wickets, with 123 to his name.

His ability to bowl in the powerplay and strangle scoring rates sets up opportunities for breakthroughs, and his subtle changes of pace keep even the most aggressive batters guessing.

Narine’s double role as a pinch-hitter has also made him a pivotal all-round contributor in CPL cricket. Narine will be looking to add to his wicket tally in 2025 as he turns out once again for the Knight Riders.

3. Imran Tahir: 107 CPL wickets

CPL career: 2018-2024

Innings: 77

Average: 17.80

Since his debut in the competition, Imran Tahir has brought his trademark energy and attacking mindset to the CPL. The South Africa leg-spinner thrives on taking wickets in the middle overs, and his average of under 18 speaks volumes about his impact.

Tahir’s deceptive googly and relentless pursuit of wickets have made him a standout performer for the Guyana Amazon Warriors. He’s also been instrumental in several of the team’s playoff runs, using his experience to outfox batters across Caribbean pitches.

Now 4 -years old Tahir is still going strong and seemingly loving his cricket as much as he always has. He will be back in CPL in 2025 turning out for Guyana once again.

Also read: Fastest to 300 ODI wickets: 7 legendary fast-bowling names and 2 lonely spinners

4. Jason Holder: 97 CPL wickets

CPL career: 2013-2024

Innings: 102

Average: 28.05

Jason Holder’s bowling in T20 cricket is about more than just pace; it’s about control and intelligence. Often tasked with opening the bowling and returning at the death, the former West Indies Test captain has developed into a reliable wicket-taker in the CPL.

Holder’s height gives him extra bounce, which can be difficult to handle on Caribbean pitches. While his average is higher than some on this list, his knack for breaking partnerships and delivering under pressure has been invaluable for the Barbados Royals.

Holder will be playing for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in 2025.

5. Rayad Emrit: 96 CPL wickets

CPL career: 2013-2020

Innings: 84

Average: 22.75

With a handful of white-ball caps for the West Indies, Rayad Emrit was a stalwart of the CPL in its formative years. A canny medium-pacer, Emrit relied on accuracy, variation and reading the game rather than outright speed.

His 96 wickets came across multiple franchises, with his ability to bowl in any phase of the innings making him a captain’s dream.

Though retired from the competition since 2020, his place among the leading wicket-takers is testament to the impact he made over eight seasons.

6. Sheldon Cottrell: 87 CPL wickets

CPL career: 2013-2023

Innings: 74

Average: 22.85

Sheldon Cottrell’s left-arm pace and distinctive salute celebration were staples of the CPL for a decade. Equally effective with the new ball and at the death, Cottrell’s ability to swing the ball early has brought him plenty of wickets in the powerplay.

His competitive edge and knack for delivering crucial breakthroughs have helped the Patriots on multiple deep runs in the competition. Injuries have interrupted his career at times, but his strike rate remains among the best in CPL history.

7. Andre Russell: 87 CPL wickets

CPL career: 2013-2024

Innings: 90

Average: 26.17

Better known for his explosive batting, Andre Russell’s bowling has also been a decisive factor in CPL matches. Operating mainly in short bursts, Russell’s sharp pace, well-directed bouncers and clever slower balls have helped him pick up 87 wickets.

His aggressive approach with the ball mirrors his batting style – looking to make an immediate impact. For the Knight Riders and Tallawahs, Russell has often delivered key wickets when the game is on the line. Now 37-years-old, Russell is in the twilight of his career.

He will be back in CPL again in 2025 turning out once again for TKR.

8. Krishmar Santokie: 85 CPL wickets

CPL career: 2013-2019

Innings: 58

Average: 19.90

One of the most effective new-ball bowlers in the early years of the CPL, Krishmar Santokie combined swing with pinpoint accuracy. His 85 wickets in just 58 innings give him one of the best strike rates in the competition’s history.

Santokie’s inswing to right-handers was particularly lethal, often leaving top orders in disarray. Though his CPL career ended in 2019, his name remains etched in the record books thanks to his consistent wicket-taking ability.

9. Kesrick Williams: 83 CPL wickets

CPL career: 2016-2022

Innings: 64

Average: 22.39

Famous for his ‘notebook’ celebration, Kesrick Williams was one of the most dangerous seamers in recent CPL history. His 83 wickets came largely through clever changes of pace and an ability to disguise his slower balls very well.

Williams thrived in the middle and late overs, often frustrating batters who tried to attack him. While he has not featured in the most recent editions, his strike rate remains among the sharpest in the league’s history.

Most Caribbean Premier League wickets – top 9 summary list

1. Dwayne Bravo: 129 CPL wickets

2. Sunil Narine: 123 CPL wickets

3. Imran Tahir: 107 CPL wickets

4. Jason Holder: 97 CPL wickets

5. Rayad Emrit: 96 CPL wickets

6. Sheldon Cottrell: 87 CPL wickets

7. Andre Russell: 87 CPL wickets

8. Krishmar Santokie: 85 CPL wickets

9. Kesrick Williams: 83 CPL wickets

Read next: Did Chris Gayle get named in this West Indies’ best Test XI of the past 40 years?