7 of the red-hot England stars playing their way into Ashes contention

Jordan Cox, Sonny Baker, and Jonny Bairstow are all playing well and celebrating their achievements this year.

The Hundred is entering the last few fixtures before the knockout stages, and there have been several standout performers for England who have boosted their England credentials.

England’s domestic limited-overs event has provided a stage for some of the nation’s best proven and emerging talent to mix it among the world’s best, and a select group have seized the opportunity.

For many, The Hundred could be their last audition for an outside chance at a place on the plane to Australia when England leave for the 2025/26 Ashes in November.

Injuries, loss or form or a punt from Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum mean anything can happen between now and November.

Cricket365 have identified 7 bolters from The Hundred and beyond who have stuck their hands up for England Test selection.

1. Tawanda Muyeye

The Hundred runs: 124

124 The Hundred average: 31

The Kent batter has built on his incredible domestic form, with Muyeye having already racked up 516 runs, including a century and three fifties in the Vitality Blast.

Muyeye has shown great form in red-ball cricket too, with his proven technique one of the best in Division Two of the County Championship this year as he’s averaged 36.23 in 2025.

Despite being born in Zimbabwe, he’s eligible for England selection, and his top form could make him an option if injury cover is needed down under.

2. Jordan Cox

The Hundred runs: 198

198 The Hundred average: 66

The Essex man has been in simply devastating form for the Oval Invincibles, with his touch, timing and form seeming to peak at the right time.

There’s no hiding that Cox is a ridiculous three-format batting talent who’s had his Test debut postponed twice for two separate injuries.

On top of his limited-overs form, Cox has averaged just shy of 60 with three centuries in red-ball cricket this year.

He’s doing his best to play his way into Test contention once more.

3. Jonny Bairstow

The Hundred runs: 200

200 The Hundred average: 50

The Yorkshire wicketkeeper batter has been vocal about the fact that he doesn’t consider his international career over despite hearing nothing from the England selectors for some time now.

But his form is now doing the talking; he’s looked every bit as composed as Steve Smith at the top of the Welsh Fire order, if not better than the nailed-on Ashes star.

The captaincy of his county and Ashes know-how could make Bairstow an option if a gap appears in their middle order.

4. Sonny Baker

The Hundred wickets: 8

8 The Hundred average: 15.75

The Hampshire and Manchester Originals seamer has been bowling rockets and improving in skill and confidence by the month.

Having recently been called up to the England limited-overs side, could this be the start of a last-ditch Ashes shout?

There’s been nothing but praise for Baker, whose professionalism and drive have drawn plaudits from some big names in the sport.

His wheels and express pace would certainly suit Australian conditions.

5. Matthew Potts

The Hundred wickets: 8

8 The Hundred average: 23.50

Potts hasn’t made the most of his ample opportunities he’s been given on the Test side, but has impressed with both his durability and quality in The Hundred.

He’s bowled well to take his eight wickets so far, and coaches will be impressed by the amount of seam movement he’s managing to extract out of many batter-friendly pitches.

Potts is one of several players who will likely be on the plane, but will he take the field in any of the monumental Test matches Down Under?

6. Josh Tongue

The Hundred wickets: 10

10 The Hundred average: 9.50

Tongue has been utterly confusing to watch in the past few months since his return from injury; he’s had moments of madness mixed in with wickets by the bucketload.

The pacer’s wayward bowling for England vs India at the Oval, where he often missed the cut strip was cause for concern; however, he led the series in wickets taken for England and has taken the joint most in The Hundred.

Averaging under 10 with 10 wickets highlights his danger; if you cut out some moments of madness, then he’s arguably straight into the England best XI at the moment.

7. Sam Curran

The Hundred wickets: 10

10 The Hundred average: 10.30

The Oval Invincibles star all-rounder is another player who’s been vocal about seeking an England call-up despite hearing nothing from the powers above.

He’s arguably been the tournament’s best bowler with the joint most wickets so far and is averaging 37.33 with the bat.

Curran’s penetrating left arm angle was deadly during his spell in the Test side, and his form must be hard to overlook any longer.

Continued performance may be enough to get conversations flowing, if not a ring on the phone.

