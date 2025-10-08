Docklands Stadium is among Australia's biggest and best cricket stadiums.

Australia is a land of cricketing giants, both in terms of players and the stadiums that host them.

Few countries in the world can match Australia’s combination of size, atmosphere and history when it comes to cricket venues.

From the mighty MCG to the Gabba’s fortress-like aura, these stadiums have provided the backdrop to some of the game’s greatest moments.

Here’s a look at the seven largest cricket grounds in Australia, each with its own story, tradition and character.

1. Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne

Capacity: 90,000

Established: 1853

First game hosted: Australia vs England, March 1877

The MCG is the undisputed king of Australian cricket venues and a symbol of the sport’s enduring place in the nation’s culture. Known simply as “the G,” it is the largest stadium in the Southern Hemisphere.

The very first Test match in cricket history took place here in 1877 between Australia and England, an encounter that set the template for a rivalry still alive nearly 150 years later.

Today, the MCG is most famous for its Boxing Day Test, where crowds of 70,000-plus have become the norm.

One of its most iconic moments came in 2006, when Shane Warne bowled Andrew Strauss to claim his 700th Test wicket, sending the packed crowd into raptures.

The MCG has also been the stage for two World Cup finals, in 1992 and 2015, and continues to be the beating heart of cricket in Australia.

2. Stadium Australia (Accor Stadium), Sydney

Capacity: 78,000

Established: 1999

First game hosted: Australia vs India, February 2012

Built for the 2000 Olympic Games, Stadium Australia was designed as a multi-purpose venue rather than a specialist cricket ground.

Its cavernous design makes it an imposing setting, even though cricket has played a smaller role here compared with rugby and football.

Despite its relatively limited use (it has hosted just four T20I games), the stadium has hosted some significant cricketing moments.

The venue’s large dimensions also made it suitable for Twenty20 internationals, and it has occasionally been used as an overflow for Sydney’s more traditional cricket hub, the SCG.

While not as steeped in cricketing history as other Australian venues, Stadium Australia represents the modern, flexible side of the sport. The stadium hasn’t hosted a cricket game since 2014.

3. Perth Stadium (Optus Stadium), Perth

Capacity: 61,000

Established: 2017

First game hosted: Australia vs England, January 2018

Perth’s Optus Stadium is the newest major cricket venue in Australia and has rapidly become one of the most eye-catching.

Replacing the venerable WACA as Western Australia’s international ground, it combines modern facilities with the tradition of fast, bouncy pitches that Perth is known for.

One of its most memorable moments came during the 2019–20 Test series against New Zealand, when Marnus Labuschagne announced himself with a brilliant century in the first-ever day-night Test played at the venue.

The stadium has also proved a formidable place for visiting teams, with its extra pace and bounce reminiscent of the WACA’s heyday. The design allows for spectacular light shows and an electric atmosphere at night games, making it a firm favourite for Big Bash League matches.

4. Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Capacity: 50,000

Established: 1873

First game hosted: Australia vs England, December 1884

Few cricket grounds in the world combine beauty and history as seamlessly as the Adelaide Oval. The venue is famed for its old scoreboard, cathedral backdrop and grassy mounds, all of which survived its major redevelopment in the 2010s that boosted capacity and modernised facilities.

Adelaide has hosted many classic Ashes encounters, including Mike Gatting’s infamous “ball of the century” dismissal by Shane Warne in 1993.

More recently, it became the home of the day-night Test, with its pink-ball contests drawing huge crowds under the lights. The Oval’s mix of charm and cutting-edge design makes it one of the most beloved stadiums in world cricket.

5. Docklands Stadium (Marvel Stadium), Melbourne

Capacity: 48,000

Established: 2000

First game hosted: Australia vs South Africa, August 2000

Unlike most cricket stadiums, Docklands (now Marvel Stadium) boasts a fully retractable roof, making it unique among major international grounds. Though primarily designed for AFL, it has been used for day-night ODIs and T20Is, particularly in the early 2000s.

The indoor setting created unusual conditions for cricket, with the roof occasionally closed to shield against rain. That made for an odd spectacle at times, but it also allowed uninterrupted play in Melbourne’s famously unpredictable weather.

While it is not a frontline international cricket venue, Docklands remains an important alternative when scheduling requires a second Melbourne ground.

6. Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney

Capacity: 44,000

Established: 1848

First game hosted: Australia vs England, February 1882

The SCG is one of cricket’s most historic venues, with a lineage stretching back to the 19th century. It has staged over 100 Tests and remains the traditional home of the New Year’s Test, where fans arrive in fancy dress to ring in the cricketing year.

The ground has seen countless iconic moments, from Don Bradman’s double centuries to Steve Waugh’s famous last ball century against England in 2003.

It also has a unique character, with the Members’ Pavilion and heritage-listed stands blending with modern seating. For many cricketers, scoring a century or taking five wickets at the SCG remains a career highlight.

7. The Gabba, Brisbane

Capacity: 37,000

Established: 1895

First game hosted: Australia vs South Africa, November 1931

The Gabba is Queensland cricket’s fortress and has long been the venue for the first Test of the Australian summer. Its reputation stems from its lively pitches, which traditionally offer bounce and pace, making it a favourite of fast bowlers.

Perhaps the most famous Gabba moment of recent years came in January 2021, when an injury-hit India stunned Australia to win the Test and the series, ending Australia’s 32-year unbeaten streak at the ground.

The Gabba’s reputation as an intimidating venue was dented, but its status as one of the most atmospheric and testing places to play cricket remains intact.

