What are the highest individual scores in the history of World Test Championship finals?

Find out all there is to know about the top scores by batters in the World Test Championship finals.

Read on for more.

1. Travis Head – 163 vs India, 2023

Travid Head’s 163 in the 2023 WTC final was the defining innings and remains the greatest feat of scoring in a final of the event to date. It was explosive, coming off 174 balls as Australia dominated the opening day and set the tone for the rest of the final.

He ripped the Indian bowlers apart and found the boundary at will, counterattacking against pace and spin alike.

With himself at Smith likely to take the field at Lord’s in June, will we see a repeat of their 2023 heroics?

2. Aiden Markram – 136 vs Australia, 2025

Markram was immense for the Proteas. Any player who is able to hit a fourth-innings century in a high-pressure final against a particularly strong seam attack in trying conditions could be labelled a legend.

Markram showed just why he is worthy of that status. He was in imperious form, taking in all the pressure and swallowing it for his team, who in the end strolled to a reasonably comfortable win.

3. Steven Smith – 121 vs India, 2023

Steve Smith showed his unrelenting class in the 2023 WTC final with an atypical display of his ability to build a dominant Test match century.

He rallied with Travis Head to help Australia set a dominant first innings score of 469, giving his country the upper hand, which they didn’t seem to lose over the match. His signature drives and pull shots frustrated the Indian bowlers at The Oval for over five hours.

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4. Ajinkya Rahane – 89 vs Australia, 2023

One of India’s most consistent performers, Rahane again produced the goods in a battling innings in their 2023 WTC final defeat to Australia. He again showed his temperament at the crease and solidified why he’s been such an important player in steadying the ship as the anchor in the Indian middle order.

His brilliance shone through in a difficult match for India, showing his proficiency under pressure. Although he fell short of a century, it was a knock that kept his country in the contest.

5. Beau Webster – 72 vs South Africa, 2025

Webster held his own. There were plenty of valid calls to pick a specialist batter or bowler in his place, but instead the selectors stuck with the stoic all-rounder.

He repaid their faith with the bat, but hardly had a role to play with the ball as Australia failed to defeat the South Africans at Lord’s in London, England.

6. Alex Carey – 66 vs India, 2023

Who doesn’t enjoy a wicketkeeper-batsman in Test cricket that is equally solid at both codes? Carey is one of the best behind the wickets and, at the crease, better than a lot of the rest.

He showed in India in 2023 why he is regarded as one of the best keeper-bats produced by the country since the days of Adam Gilchrist and Ian Healy.

7. Steven Smith – 66 vs South Africa, 2023

The influence of Alex Carey on Australia’s success has been significant, with vital performances with both the bat and wicketkeeper gloves. In the 2023 WTC final, his counterattacking 66 off 105 balls helped his nation build their score before a second innings declaration.

He forged an unlikely partnership with Mitchell Starc to take the game away from India and shun their opponents to their second defeat in as many finals. His 66 featured some signature sweeps and booming drives in a critical contribution when it mattered most.

8. Temba Bavuma – 66 vs Australia, 2025

This was a captain’s knock if ever there was one. He batted through severe discomfort as his partner Aiden Markram scored a century from the other end.

Bavuma was vital in that stand and, ultimately, was among the first to raise the World Test Championship title on that great day when South Africa won at Lord’s.

9. Mitchell Starc – 58 not out vs South Africa, 2025

Starc again showed he was more than just a lower-order hitter, but a burgeoning all-rounder. He spent more than three hours at the crease in a bid to give himself to bowl at.

Starc will might one day go down as one of the best Test all-rounders never to hit a century, unless he finally does reach the magical three-figure number in the years to come.

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