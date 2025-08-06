Marnus Labuschagne celebrates one of his Ashes centuries.

In November, a hotly-anticipated Ashes series will get underway with Australia hosting England in the first Test of a five-match series in Perth.

The hype is building for the 2025/26 Ashes series Down Under, with one key question being asked again and again…

How will Australia, on home soil, deal with England’s Bazball style of play?

A dominant 3-0 Test series win against the West Indies saw Australia’s ever-reliable bowling unit decimate the hosts in a trio of low-scoring affairs.

However, despite their ruthlessness, the tour has raised more questions than answers with their top order performing poorly, and not for the first time in 2025.

Cricket365 has compiled Australia’s projected starting XI and how safe each player is in each position.

The Ashes: Australia projected starting XI:

1. Usman Khawaja

Test appearances: 84

Ashes appearances: 19

Ashes average: 40.52

Chances of being dropped: Medium

The Ashes may well be Khawaja’s last Test series for Australia, with the 38-year-old’s form beginning to falter and performances on the decline.

However, his career record is far superior at home, averaging 48.23 in Australia and 40.52 against England, as well as four Ashes centuries.

Khawaja makes the Australian projected team on merit, built over his illustrious 6053-run Test career.

2. Sam Konstas

Test appearances: 5

Ashes appearances: N/A

Ashes average: N/A

Chances of being dropped: Quite high

The young Australian opener had a series to forget against West Indies, averaging just 8.33 in six innings with a high score of 25 and a gaping issue dealing with in-swinging deliveries on his pads or stumps.

But the Ashes series is about fire, and his confrontation and reverse scoops against Jasprit Bumrah in their home series over the winter showed he’s got the confidence to counterattack England’s Bazball.

3. Marnus Labuschagne

Test appearances: 58

Ashes appearances: 14

Ashes average: 40.64

Chances of being dropped: High

A controversial pick after recently being dropped for the West Indies series, but Australia’s batting frailties were exposed, and Labuschagne is worth a punt on his record alone.

Still only 31, he averages 55.98 when batting in Australia and has two Ashes centuries to his name – who could forget his Ashes heroics batting with Steve Smith in 2019?

Cameron hasn’t had the most success at number three since replacing Marnus Labuschagne. It feels like a straight shoot-out between him and Beau Webster

4. Steve Smith

Test appearances: 119

Ashes appearances: 37

Ashes average: 56.01

Chances of being dropped: Zero

This is the banker. Steve Smith against England and the long-awaited battle with Jofra Archer has to happen; it’s the match-up we all want.

Having joined the 10,000 Test run club in the India series, Smith has achieved hero status as one of Australia’s greatest.

His record against England will excite, 12 centuries at an average of 56.01, and countless Ashes memories mean he’s straight in Australia’s projected XI.

Did I mention he averages 59.70 in 58 matches at home?

5. Travis Head

Test appearances: 60

Ashes appearances: 13

Ashes average: 39.56

Chances of being dropped: Very low

Ever-dependable, Travis Head can change matches with his incredible middle-order knocks; he’s Australia’s Bazball.

He relishes home Test series, and they don’t get much bigger than the hyped up England side coming to town, oh, how he’d love to hit them with their own game and add to his eight centuries on Australian soil.

Head can hold an end with his off-breaks and offers serious power to the home side’s punch.

6. Beau Webster

Test appearances: 7

Ashes appearances: N/A

Ashes average: N/A

Chances of being dropped: Medium

The big Tasmanian all-rounder has done what many seemed to be an impossible task, and that’s matching and arguably bettering the performances of Cameron Green.

The pair are similar, 6ft 5+ frames, hit the ball hard, bowl aggressive spells and use their size to cover huge ground in the slip cordon.

In the West Indies series, Australia fielded both, but I think Labuschagne’s return will put an end to this ploy in the Ashes.

Currently, Webster is in our XI by the slimmest of margins; his all-round impact on debut in the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) Test against India showed his mettle.

7. Alex Carey (WK)

Test appearances: 43

Ashes appearances: 10

Ashes average: 21.27

Chances of being dropped: Medium

Carey is quietly consistent and another Australian who won’t shy away from an Ashes series, remember him running out Jonny Bairstow in 2023?

He has become an authoritative member of the squad, is ever-consistent with the gloves and averages a handy 34.65.

His performances are by no means world-leading, but there is no one knocking on his door, and consequently, his place in Australia’s projected XI seems quite safe.

8. Pat Cummins (C)

Test appearances: 71

Ashes appearances: 19

Ashes average: 24.10

Chances of being dropped: Zero

Australia’s leader and ever-dependable fast-bowler has evolved into an invaluable all-rounder who bowls blistering spells and adds useful runs at number eight.

Cummins has taken 91 wickets and averages an admirable 24.10 in Ashes matches and an incredible 19.92 at home.

He’s restoring honour to Australian cricket while maintaining his place on performance merit.

9. Mitchell Starc

Test appearances: 100

Ashes appearances: 22

Ashes average: 27.37

Chances of being dropped: Very low

Whenever someone questions whether Starc has still got it, the rapid left-hander puts together a devastating performance to prove all his doubters wrong.

He brings the speed and X factor that Australia need in an Ashes series, with his first ball of the series dismissal of Rory Burns in 2021 evidence of this.

Starc secured his place in the projected XI as he secured figures of 6 for 9 as Australia ripped through the defenceless West Indies, bowling them out for 27 in July.

10. Nathan Lyon

Test appearances: 139

Ashes appearances: 30

Ashes average: 29.41

Chances of being dropped: Medium

The veteran off-spinner has taken 268 wickets and claimed nine five-wicket hauls in Australia. He is a master of home pitches and a true game-winner when the surface is a few days old.

Lyon has thrived in the Ashes since his debut taste of the rivalry in 2013 and has collected 110 wickets against their oldest rivals.

At 37, it may be his last Ashes series, but he will be there if his body allows.

11. Josh Hazlewood

Test appearances: 76

Ashes appearances: 18

Ashes average: 25.97

Chances of being dropped: Medium

Hazlewood is another fast bowler who thrives with the Kookaburra ball in home conditions, with 168 wickets and an average of 22.70 in Australia.

However, injuries have been an issue in recent years, and five Tests of toil will likely be a stretch.

Expect Australia to rotate their seam attack with Scott Boland eagerly waiting in the wings.

Reserves: Scott Boland, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis

Rotation will be key for Australia with numerous members of their squad over the age of thirty and a gruelling five-match series awaiting.

The like-for-like game of Webster and Green will provide room to chop and change their leading all-rounder, while Boland’s record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will likely see him lineup on Boxing Day.