Australia v Zimbabwe

Key talking points

Australia

Australia entered the tournament on Wednesday with a resounding win over Ireland that went a long way towards dispelling suggestions that they were too old and out of form ti go all the way in 2026.

They may be without Josh Hazelwood and Pat Cummins (and skipper Mitch Marsh also missed out on Wednesday with a testicular injury), but they more than enough in the tank to cruise past Ireland.

The message from the Baggy Green camp is a simple one – just because the names are not as big as they were back in the day doesn’t mean they don’t have what it takes to go all the way.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe have been around the block many times, having first played at a major ICC tournament back in 1983.

And while this is not a team that is expected to go all the way in the tournament, they still have it in them to cause a few upsets.

They looked superb in their opening fixture against Oman, and while critics will point out that Oman are not particularly strong opposition, the way Zimbabwe tore into them with the ball took care of business with the bat was very impressive.

Powered by two giant quicks and a mix of experienced and talented batters and lead by the experienced Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe will be eyeing an upset against Australia and hoping looking to find a way to advance to the Super Eights.

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Less than 48 hours on from their opening win over Ireland, Australia are back at the Premadasa Stadium for this clash against Zimbabwe.

The Baggy Greens have won eight of the ten games they have played at the ground. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, have played there three times, winning once and losing twice.

Friday’s game will be the 51st T20I to be played at the ground.

From the 50 games played at the ground, the side that chased has won 28 times while the side that batted first has won 21.

The average first innings score at the venue is 142.

The highest score recorded at the stadium was Bangladesh’s 215 for five from 19.4 overs made against Sri Lanka in 2018. This is also the highest successful chase at the ground.

The lowest score made at the ground was Afghanistan’s 80 all out, scored against England in 2012.

The lowest score successfully defended at the ground was South Africa’s 115 for six, made against Sri Lanka in 2013.

Weather

It is going to be very hot and sticky in Colombo around noon on Friday with a very good chance of play being interrupted by storms.

The forecast suggests hot and humid conditions with temperatures peaking near 33 degrees.

While the morning may offer some sun, isolated thunderstorms or passing showers are likely to have developed by midday. Humidity will be high at approximately 78 percent.

Form

Australia: W, L, L, L, NR

W, L, L, L, NR Zimbabwe: W, L, L, W, L

Key players

Travis Head

In the absence of Mitch Marsh in the game against Ireland, it was Head who stepped in to assume the leadership. He didn’t offer much with the bat, but it is no secret what he is able to do.

It looks unlikely that Marsh will be back in time for Friday’s encounter and while Steve Smith has been summoned as cover, it is unlikely that he will be ready to play in time.

It all means that a lot of responsibility falls onto Head as the senior batsman in the mix. As he showed during the recent Ashes, he loves a bit of added pressure. Expect him to throw caution to the wind on Friday.

Brian Bennett

The youngster has been garnering plenty of attention for his excellent displays at the top of the Zimbabwean order. Still just 22-years-old Bennett scored an undefeated 48 in the opening game against Oman.

He was in excellent form on home soil as he scored three half-centuries and a hundred to clinch Zimbabwe’s place in the tournament.

And he was also amongst the runs with some good knocks in a tri-series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in November. Brimming with confidence he pulled off a contender for catch of the tournament in the opening game.

Prediction: Australia

As much as we would love to tip Zimbabwe to cause an upset, it is these types of potential banana skin games that Australia have made such a habit of winning.

The Baggy Greens are very good at doing whatever’s necessary to get the job done.

They won’t take Zimbabwe lightly, they will be well prepared, and they will attack their opponents from the outset doing their very best to impose themselves. Expect Australia to take it with relative ease.

Canada v United Arab Emirates

Key talking points

Canada

Canada were comfortably swept aside by South Africa in their tournament opener on Monday, and while they certainly didn’t embarrass themselves, they will know that Friday is going to be their best chance to claim a win in the competition.

Canada are a solid unit who qualified for the World Cup onf the back of a run that saw them win six games out of six.

But that was qualifying and this is the real deal – ranked 19th in the world they are two spots behind the UAE, which means this should be a closely fought encounter.

UAE

The UAE opened their WC campaign against New Zealand.

They won the toss, elected to bat and looked like they were set to cause an extraordinary upset as they recovered from the early loss of Aryansh Sharma to advance to 119 for one before they lost their second wicket.

A score of 173 for six looked like it could cause some problems, but that didn’t turn out to be the case as the UAE bowling proved to have fewer teeth than its batting.

New Zealand cantered to a 10-wicket win, but there were positives for the UAE to find in their batting display which will fill them with confidence ahead of the Canada clash.

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Neither Canada nor the UAE have ever played T20I cricket at the venue.

Friday’s game will be just the 11th T20I to be played at the ground.

This is a venue where sides like to chase. Of the eight previous games played at the ground the side that won the toss opted to chase seven times (at the time of writing the tenth game at the ground was still to be played).

The average first innings score at the venue is 145.

The highest score made at the ground was India’s 221 for nine from 20 overs made against Bangladesh in 2024.

The lowest score recorded at the venue was Sri Lanka’s 120 all out made against South Africa in 2016.

The highest score successfully chased at the ground was South Africa’s 212 for three from 19.1 overs, made against India in 2022.

Weather

Delhi will transition from a warm, bright afternoon to a crisp and clear evening on Friday with conditions looking good for cricket. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach a high of 26 degrees under mainly clear skies.

Once the sun sets temperatures will drop steadily to about 20 degrees. There will be a light wind and no rain.

Form

Canada: L, W, W, W, W UAE: L, L, L, L, W

Key players

Navneet Dhaliwal

Canada struggled against a powerful South African attack in their opening game, but one man looked completely at home as he took the fight to the Proteas’ quicks.

Navneet Dhaliwal was the standout performer for Canada hitting a brisk 64 from 49 balls to end as the games’ highest scorer.

With a highest T20I score of 70* and an average of 33.18, Dhaliwal is Canada’s batting star – he was the first Canadian to score a half century at a World Cup when he did so in 2024 against the USA, and he bagged another against South Africa.

He will be looking for more against UAE.

Muhammad Waseem

Waseem looked like the real deal against New Zealand as he stroked 66 from 45 balls against an attack that included Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy and the best that New Zealand had to offer.

The skipper who prides himself on being setting the level for his team has played 94 T20Is.

While many of his outings have been against smaller teams not all of them have been and he has learned a few tricks along the way in playing franchise cricket alongside some top-class international stars.

With an average of 37.52 and a strike rate of 150.70 he is a quality performer.

Prediction: UAE

This will be a close game, but the UAE should edge it.

Their franchise league, the ILT sees their players exposed to bigger names, headier atmospheres and greater quality and that should give them the edge of Canada in the battle to avoid Group D’s wooden spoon.

Netherlands v USA

Key talking points

Netherlands

It has been a good tournament for the Dutch thus far.

They pushed Pakistan hard in their opener, losing by three runs with three balls to spare and they saw off Namibia with a minimum amount of fuss.

A win over the USA will leave them in a strong position, with pressure firmly applied to the two top seeds in the Group.

As much as the Dutch are still considered minnows, they have been around for a long time and have claimed some excellent scalps in their time.

They are canny operators with experience who will come into Friday’s game full of confidence.

USA

The USA head into Friday’s encounter knowing that only a win will be good enough for the continued survival in the tournament – and even then, it is only an outside chance.

Having lost their opening games to Pakistan and India, the USA need to beat Netherlands and Namibia and hope that whichever side loses the Asian derby between India and Pakistan is then upset by one of the other smaller teams.

It is a big ask for the USA, but if they are to keep that flicker of hope alive, a win on Friday is non-negotiable.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

Neither the Netherlands not the USA have ever played a game at the venue before.

Friday’s game will be just the 6th T20I to be played at the ground.

There appears to be an advantage to chasing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, with four of the five games played here won by the side batting second.

The average first innings score at the ground is 156.

The highest score successfully chased at the ground was New Zealand’s 183 for five made against Afghanistan earlier in this tournament.

It was also the highest score made at the venue and the highest ever score chased down by New Zealand at a T20 World Cup

Statistics generated at the World Cup show that the wicket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has offered the least to spinners of any of the grounds being used.

Thus far the average deviation for spinners on the Chennai has been a fraction over one degree.

Weather

Friday night in Chennai is expected to be pleasant, dry and comfortably warm. Temperatures will dip to a low of approximately 22 degrees under partly cloudy or clear skies.

Form

Netherlands: W, L, NR, L, L

W, L, NR, L, L USA: L, L, W, W, L

Key players

Bas de Leede

The sun of Dutch cricket’s original star, Tim De Leede, Bas is rapidly showing himself to be his father’s equal. After two games he is the sixth highest scorer in the tournament with 102 runs (and an average of 102).

That average is obviously aided by a not out, but it is still a great return for the 47-cap international.

Coming in at number three De Leede has plenty of time to influence proceedings and build an innings and he will fancy the chance of scoring more runs against the USA as his team go looking for a second consecutive win on Friday.

USA

You don’t end up as the leading wicket taker in a World Cup by accident and heading into Friday’s encounter that is exactly where the Cape Town-born quick is.

With eight wickets from two games at an average of 6.25 Van Schalkwyk is having the time of his life and he will be licking his lips in anticipation of more scalps on Friday.

Prediction: Netherlands

The USA have done well in the competition thus far, but the Netherlands have done better.

The Netherlands are ranked 13th in the world, and their greater experience should ultimately be the difference between two sides who are improving with every outing on the biggest stage.

