Ben Stokes last played in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings in 2023.

A new Indian Premier League rule change means Ben Stokes is now ineligible to play in IPL 2026.

The England all-rounder is seemingly back to his best in the Test series after numerous injury setbacks in recent months.

A blistering 141 against India at Old Trafford was his first Test century in two years and followed a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

He joined an exclusive club of players to have scored a hundred and taken five wickets in a Test match, highlighting his versatility and form.

While Stokes continues to amaze with his enduring performances on the Test stage, many are wondering why the destructive multi-format star will not feature in IPL 2026.

The England captain has stated that he’s not entered the IPL draft due to prioritising and managing his workload for international cricket. But if he changed his mind, he would be blocked from playing in the tournament.

Stokes absent in the Mega Auction – but why does that matter?

Changes to IPL regulations mean foreign players are required to enter the initial mega auction cycle to be eligible for future mini auctions.

If the player elects to skip the mega auction without an approved injury or medical reason, they now forfeit their right to register in the next cycle’s mini auction.

And there’s a method behind the world-leading franchise league’s change in regulation.

In years gone by, many overseas stars exploited a loophole to skip the larger auction in an attempt to land a more lucrative deal in the more limited mini auctions.

The mini auctions involve IPL franchises with large purses who compete for a smaller pool of talent – team needs and limited options tend to increase bidding to chase a marquee name.

The IPL now requires all players to commit to the full auction cycle, and with Stokes absent from the recent mega auction, he will no longer stand a chance of being picked up in 2026.

A huge loss

The 34-year-old has been no stranger to the IPL with stints for the Chennai Super Kings in 2023, Rajasthan Royals from 2018 to 2021 and Rising Pune Supergiant, where he was player of the tournament in 2017.

Stokes is a match-winner and offers versatility while being incredibly marketable in T20 cricket; he would have been picked up by a franchise with a lucrative contract if he entered the mega draft.

His absence in IPL 2026 will be a major blow for fans and franchises, with the England Test captain one of the biggest stars in world cricket.

Having not featured in the world’s biggest T20 league since 2023, it suggests that red-ball cricket has Stokes’ full and undivided attention.

In his six IPL tournaments to date, Stokes has hit two centuries and amassed 935 runs.

He’s been equally effective with the ball and has 28 IPL wickets to his name with fiery bowling spells.

The move highlights the IPL’s ever-changing rules as an attempt to reshape player availability and team strategy in building their options.

The IPL is a financial powerhouse that is increasing in global popularity year on year, with the organisers closing any room for manipulation from prospective talent.

For now, all eyes will remain on Stokes’ return to form on the international stage – a potential IPL return, though not in 2026, would generate mass anticipation.

