South Africa's Lance Klusener batted left-handed and bowled with his right arm.

Cricket is a game of habits and technique, where body mechanics often dictate a player’s style.

As much as switch-hitting has become a thing in the modern game, most cricketers are still consistent in their batting and bowling handedness – right-handed batters tend to bowl right-arm, or left-handers who stick to their dominant side in both disciplines.

But every so often, the game throws up intriguing exceptions: players who batted left-handed but bowled right-handed (or the reverse).

This unusual combination often confuses opponents and fascinates coaches, highlighting the ambidextrous instincts of some of cricket’s most gifted figures.

Here are nine notable cricketers who stood out for their cross-dominance.

1. Sourav Ganguly (India)

Left-handed batter, right-arm seamer

India’s ‘Prince of Kolkata’ was one of the great left-handed batsmen of his era, compiling more than 18,000 international runs. Yet Ganguly bowled right-arm medium, taking 132 international wickets.

While he was far from prolific with ball in hand, he developed a reputation for providing breakthroughs in ODIs, most famously removing key opposition batsmen in the 1999 World Cup.

2. Michael Clarke (Australia)

Right-handed batter, left-arm finger spinner

The former Australian captain was a stylish right-hander who averaged nearly 50 in Tests. What is less remembered is his left-arm spin.

Clarke took 86 international wickets, including the unforgettable 6-9 against India at Mumbai in 2004, bowling out the hosts on a raging turner.

3. Michael Bevan (Australia)

Left-handed batter, right-arm wrist spinner

One of the finest finishers in ODI history, Bevan batted left-handed but bowled occasional right-arm wrist-spin.

While his bowling was not a major factor, he took 36 international wickets and offered tactical flexibility for Australia during the 1990s.

4. Allan Border (Australia)

Left-handed batter, right-arm finger spinner

Australia’s long-serving captain, who famously steered his country through a rebuilding phase, was a left-handed batsman of great grit.

While he is well remembered for his leadership and his batting, he was also more than useful with the ball, bowling right-arm off-spin which saw him claim 39 Test wickets, including several prized scalps.

5. Ben Stokes (England)

Left-handed batter, right-arm seamer

England’s talismanic allrounder is a textbook case. Stokes bats left-handed but bowls right-arm fast-medium, making him one of the most prominent modern cross-dominants.

His usually explosive match-winning knocks and devastating spells with the ball highlight how effective this unusual combination can be at the highest level.

Unlike many of the other players mentioned thus far, Stokes is a genuine allrounder, feared equally by opponents regardless of whether he has bat or ball in hand.

6. James Faulkner (Australia)

Left-handed batter, right-arm seamer

Nicknamed the ‘Finisher’, Faulkner was central to Australia’s 2015 World Cup triumph. A left-handed batsman with power down the order, he bowled right-arm seam and picked up crucial wickets with his deceptive cutters and slower balls.

His unusual cross-dominance made him a perfect limited-overs allrounder.

7. Lance Klusener (South Africa)

Left-handed batter, right-arm seamer

Klusener was South Africa’s ultimate ODI finisher in the late 1990s, famous for his clean striking at the 1999 World Cup. A left-hander with the bat, he bowled right-arm seam and collected over 190 international wickets.

His power, coupled with his ambidextrous skills, made him one of cricket’s most feared allrounders.

8. JP Duminy (South Africa)

Left-handed batter, right-arm finger spinner

Duminy’s elegance as a left-handed batsman was complemented by his ability to bowl right-arm off-spin. His bowling provided balance to South Africa’s white-ball sides, and he claimed 121 international wickets.

He stands as one of the finest examples of a cross-dominant modern allrounder.

9. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

Left-handed batter, right-arm seamer

One of the most lethal fast bowlers of the modern era, Rabada bats left-handed but bowls right-arm fast. While his batting is primarily tail-end resistance, his left-handedness adds variety lower down the order.

With the ball, he has been South Africa’s spearhead across formats.

