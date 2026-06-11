Ben Stokes has sidelined himself on a few occasions.

England cricket finds itself in a familiar state of shock following the dramatic removal of Ben Stokes from the Test captaincy.

The explosive all-rounder was stood down and dropped from the squad for the second Test against New Zealand after breaking a strict team midnight curfew.

Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson were involved in a 1:00 AM fracas at a Chelsea nightclub with a Saracens rugby player, an incident that left an England security officer needing stitches.

While the “Bazball” era has been celebrated for its loose, high-intensity freedom, this latest mistake brings Stokes’ long, volatile history of disciplinary infractions right back into the global spotlight.

From high-stakes legal drama to fiery on-field altercations, the talismanic cricketer has frequently danced along the edge of trouble throughout his 15-year career. Here is a look back at the disciplinary track record of England‘s most polarizing superstar.

1. The infamous Bristol nightclub brawl (2017)

The most severe flashpoint of Stokes’ career occurred in September 2017 outside a nightclub in Bristol. Following a street altercation, Stokes was arrested and subsequently charged with affray.

The fallout was immediate: the ECB stripped him of the vice-captaincy and withdrew him entirely from the 2017–18 Ashes tour in Australia.

Though a jury ultimately found him not guilty in 2018 after he argued he was defending a gay couple from homophobic abuse, the ECB fined him £30,000 for bringing the game into disrepute.

2. Sent home from an England Lions tour (2013)

Long before he was handed the Test captaincy, Stokes’ issues with management and late-night socialising were apparent.

During an England Lions developmental tour of Australia in early 2013, a young Stokes and teammate Matt Coles were dramatically sent home by team management.

The duo had repeatedly flouted instructions regarding late-night drinking and curfews during the tour. It served as a stern early warning from the ECB regarding his professionalism (or lack of it).

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3. The locker punch and broken bone (2014)

Stokes’ fiery temperament has occasionally resulted in self-inflicted physical damage.

During a 2014 limited-overs tour of the West Indies, after being dismissed for a golden duck in a T20 international in Barbados, an enraged Stokes marched back into the pavilion and violently punched a locker.

The impact fractured a bone in his right hand, forcing him out of the upcoming 2014 World T20 tournament in Bangladesh and sidelining him for months.

4. Running foul of ICC demerit points (2016–2017)

On the pitch, Stokes’ aggressive, confrontational style has regularly drawn the ire of match referees. During a tense winter period between 2016 and 2017, Stokes moved to the absolute brink of an automatic ICC ban.

He picked up successive demerit points for a heated, pointed argument with Bangladesh’s Sabbir Rahman, a fiery exchange with India’s Virat Kohli in Mohali, and an audible expletive while bowling against the West Indies at Headingley.

5. Abusing a spectator in Johannesburg (2020)

Even as a senior leader and vice-captain, Stokes occasionally let his emotions get the better of him under crowd provocation. Walking off the pitch after a cheap dismissal during the 2020 Johannesburg Test against South Africa, Stokes reacted furiously to verbal insults from a fan.

He was caught on live television cameras unleashing a barrage of audible obscenities at the spectator. The ICC subsequently fined him 15 percent of his match fee and slapped him with another demerit point.

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