England may be licking their wounds from their latest ODI series defeat, this time at the hands of South Africa, but a handful of their top stars have gained ground in the world rankings.

South Africa blew the England white-ball side away by seven wickets in the first ODI, after Harry Brook’s team were bowled out for a paltry 131.

England battled back in the second ODI, but were still beaten by five runs as South Africa claimed the series.

England won by 343 runs in the third and final match, and inflicted South African’s largest defeat in men’s ODIs after posting just 72.

So with another ODI summer in the bag, we look at some of England’s winners and losers from the latest world ODI rankings update.

Jofra Archer (up 16 to 3rd)

Archer has been out of proper cricket action for what already seems like a lifetime, but he has returned to both the Test and ODI side with a bang.

He climbed 16 places into the top three of ODI bowling charts after claiming eight wickets in the South Africa series, with his 4-18 in nine overs in the third match the highlight.

The latest rise is his highest ranking since reaching eighth in September 2020.

Archer is now just 26 rating points behind South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj, whose eight wickets in the series kept him in top spot.

If Archer can stay fit, he has a chance of gaining ground on Maharaj when England face New Zealand in late October.

Interestingly Archer’s performance with the bat in the second ODI, where he clubbed 27 not out, saw him rise 27 places to 41 in the all rounder ODI rankings.

Adil Rashid (up 7 to 8th)

The Yorkshireman jumped seven places to eighth on the ODI bowling rankings after snaring eight wickets for an average of nine during the series.

Rashid also climbed three places in the ODI all-rounders rankings to 16th.

Joe Root (up 5 to 19th)

Former England Test captain Joe Root returned to the ODI batting ranking top 20 for the first time in over three years, sneaking up five places to 19th.

Posting scores of 61 and 100 certainly helped his cause, and expect him to climb further if his white-ball resurgence continues.

Jos Buttler (up 7 to 35th)

Scores of 62 and a red-inker 61, helped Jos Buttler back into the top 40 of the ODI batting rankings. Climbing seven places to 35.

Jacob Bethell (up 56 to 65th)

Jacob Bethell was the biggest winner in the ODI batting rankings, rocketing into the top 100 for the first time after a 58 and 110 during the series.

The batter, who is captaining England in the T20 series against Ireland, climbed 56 spots to 65 on the list.

Brydon Carse (up 12 to 93)

Brydon Carse made his first steps into the top 100, hopping up 12 places to 93 after taking two wickets in the final ODI in Southampton.

Losers

Ben Duckett (down 5 to 26)

Ben Duckett has lost a bit of touch since the Test series with India and clearly needs a rest.

He was disappointing during the Hundred, scoring 123 from eight innings, and struggled for runs against South Africa with scores of 5, 14 and 31

Duckett dropped five places to 26 in the ODI batting rankings.

Liam Livingstone (down 6 to 71=)

This could be the last time we see Liam Livingstone on this list as he’s not been seen in an England jersey since March.

After playing in the dismal Champions Trophy in March, the former captain was dropped from England’s white-ball side and is yet to be recalled, despite being the in the top five leading run-scorers in the Hundred and winning the IPL with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

He recently revealed that he has not exchanged “a single word” with England’s management since he was dropped in the spring, and is unclear where his future lies with the national squad in all formats.

Phil Salt (down 7 to 81)

Salt suffered the same fate as Livingstone. Bombed out of the England ODI squad in the spring and not selected for the ODI matches in England this summer.

He’s another who could fall out of the top hundred by the end of the year.

Mark Wood (down 5 to 94)

Mark Wood is in danger of falling out of the top 100 after another summer struggling with injury. He’s now down five places to 94, having not played since February.

He was left out of the white-ball series against South Africa and Ireland as he continues his recovery, and is now targeting a return in this winter’s Ashes.

