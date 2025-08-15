Will Jacks (left) and Liam Livingstone (right) will be fighting for England's No. 7 shirt.

England’s next battle will come in the form of a three-match ODI series where they host South Africa in September.

The series will follow a scintillating Test series where England drew 2-2 with India as every match went the distance in an enduring contest.

The upcoming ODI series will be a chance for England to build a new era under the captaincy of Harry Brook, but also act as a dress rehearsal for their Ashes series in Australia from November.

Cricket 365 has predicted England’s projected starting XI for the upcoming ODI tri-series against South Africa…

1. Ben Duckett

ODI caps: 25

25 ODI average: 49.00

49.00 Chances of being dropped: Very low

Ben Duckett has been an example of versatility for England with his multi-format play, making him a key player for the side who can adapt to any batting situation.

He is among the leading run scorers in all formats in 2025, meaning people often forget his stellar ODI record, where he averages 49 and has smashed six impressive centuries as a true opener for England.

But arguably the most impressive thing is his fitness. Duckett plays all three formats for England and franchise competition in between, yet you never hear talk of rotation or rest with the enduring workhorse.

2. Jamie Smith

ODI caps: 13

13 ODI average: 21.50

Chances of being dropped: Medium

Smith’s value is in his ability to set the momentum for his team and knock even the best bowlers off their rhythm with his positive stroke making from the get-go.

While he won’t don the gloves currently for England in limited-overs cricket, Smith shows all-around ability and is a more than capable fielder.

Brendon McCullum seems set on his ODI opening partnership of Smith and Duckett; however, Smith showed his first signs of fatigue in the recent England vs India Test series and may need rotating before the Ashes.

3. Joe Root

ODI caps: 158

158 ODI average: 51.29

Chances of being dropped: Medium

England’s Test cricket greatness leaves his ODI class understated, but rest assured, Joe Root is a force to be reckoned with in ODI cricket, averaging over 50 in both formats.

Root will be desperate to use the ODI series as a dress rehearsal for the Ashes in November, where he hopes to make a long-awaited maiden Test century in Australia.

Finding form will be imperative, but Root is one of the oldest in the squad and will likely manage his workload in the series.

4. Harry Brook (C)

ODI caps: 29

29 ODI average: 36.42

Chances of being dropped: Very low

The new white-ball captain just seems to thrive wherever he plays cricket, with his flair and aggressive style of batting seemingly universal across formats.

His new style of leadership has left several figures in and out of the dressing room impressed with calls for him to replace Ollie Pope as Test vice-captain if he has another successful ODI series.

With Harry Brook still only 2026, it is wild to think we’re still to see the best of him.

5. Jos Buttler (WK)

ODI caps: 190

190 ODI average: 39.06

Chances of being dropped: Low

Since relinquishing the England white-ball captaincy, Buttler’s international career is definitely in its latter stages.

However, his class with the bat and limited-overs smarts with the gloves seem to be as good as ever, and surely if Buttler is playing as we know he can, he has to stay in the ODI XI.

His presence in the squad helps ensure a perfect blend of experience and emerging talent in England’s ranks.

6. Jacob Bethell

ODI caps: 12

12 ODI average: 35.22

35.22 Chances of being dropped: Medium

It’s amazing how one match can alter perception, and Bethell’s struggles in his home Test debut against India at The Oval had many worried with his shakiness at the crease.

Even still, it’s impossible to overlook his enormous potential, which he has already proved on the ODI stage with three stylish scores of fifty for England.

He brings handy overs in the ODI format, and when in form, he has looked as technically and professionally astute as any great batter in the sport.

7. Liam Livingstone

ODI caps: 39

39 ODI average: 31.06

Chances of being dropped: High

Being dropped from England’s most recent ODI squad in May will have made Livingstone more hungry than ever, and the all-rounder has proven what the nation would be missing with some trademark performances in The Hundred.

While in a different style of cricket, Livingstone is in true game-changing form, and he brings a different dynamic to England at number seven.

There’s no man you would want more to steady the ship in a top-order collapse and bring the game back in your favour.

8. Gus Atkinson

ODI caps: 11

11 ODI wickets: 13

Chances of being dropped: Medium

While we don’t believe Atkinson is currently in England’s first-choice XI on 50-over form, with the Ashes now months away, the South Africa ODI series will provide the perfect chance for Atkinson to get more overs through the legs.

The 27-year-old hit the ground where he left off after an injury hiatus in the recent Test series, and a few more good performances could land him the new ball role in Australia.

9. Adil Rashid

ODI caps: 152

152 ODI wickets: 224

Chances of being dropped: Low

Despite now being 37 years old, Rashid’s mystery leg breaks and vast ODI experience mean he’s still a valuable member of England’s best ODI XI.

For years, the ‘Spin King’ has been the master of deception, picking up wicket after wicket with his bowling that even the best batters find so difficult to pick.

He can offer helpful runs and plays a crucial role in the middle overs.

10. Jofra Archer

ODI caps: 15

15 ODI wickets: 51

51 Chances of being dropped: Medium

Similar to Atkinson, Jofra Archer made an impact on his injury comeback in the Test series against India that made everyone realise he needs to be on the Ashes plane.

The extreme pace bowler has only managed 15 ODI caps but claimed an impressive 51 wickets in the format; it is impossible to forget that Super Over to win the World Cup in 2019.

England will use the ODI series as another chance to get Archer more match fitness before the Test series in November.

11. Saqib Mahmood

ODI caps: 16

16 ODI wickets: 25

25 Chances of being dropped: Medium

Mahmood has been quietly consistent but always comes up with key wickets when it matters most.

He’s been in fantastic franchise cricket form and can get results with the white ball, whether it’s new or old in ODI cricket.

Consistent and dependable, McCullum can rely on Mahmood’s services whenever required.

England ODI XI: On reserve list

England’s three-match series against South Africa will likely see Brendon McCullum try different combinations and undoubtedly have the upcoming Ashes series in mind.

Will Jacks will be desperate to maintain his presence in the side and will likely fight it out with Liam Livingstone to win the place at number seven with their ruthless strokeplay and help with bowling.

Tom Banton has been used in the past to offer injury cover and rotation at the top of the order, though there’s every chance he may not get a full game.

Jamie Overton and Matthew Potts will both hope to rotate in and seize their opportunity when they can as they vie for a coveted ticket to Australia as bowling cover.

And Dan Mousley is Cricket365’s wildcard pick to make the England ODI squad with his immense batting capability and unorthodox spin bowling that is often 70mph+.

When will England host South Africa in the ODI tri-series?

September 2: England vs South Africa 1st ODI at Headingley, Leeds

September 4: England vs South Africa 2nd ODI at Lord’s, London

September 7: England vs South Africa 3rd ODI at Utilita Bowl, Southampton

