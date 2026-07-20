Will Justin Langer be England's next Test coach?

After a brutal 4-1 Ashes drubbing in Australia and a 2-1 home series loss to New Zealand, the England and Wales Cricket Board moved swiftly to dismantle the “Bazball” era.

While McCullum stays on to manage the white-ball teams, managing director Rob Key must act swiftly. Pakistan visits for three Tests from 19 August, and a home Ashes looms next summer.

With former skipper Ben Stokes suddenly retiring from international duty, the incoming coach faces an immediate rebuild alongside likely new captain Harry Brook. Here are the four primary candidates to take the reins.

1. Jonathan Trott

The former England batsman has rapidly built a strong reputation as an international tactician, most notably guiding Afghanistan through a highly competitive era.

Trott understands the unique psychological pressures of the England Test cricket dressing room and offers a grounded, technique-first counterweight to the previous regime.

He possesses an exceptional cricket brain, instils disciplined batting habits, and knows how to maximise the output of an underdog squad.

Conversely, he has never managed a true global powerhouse like England in the longest format. The immense British media scrutiny would test his management limits and present a completely different level of off-field pressure.

Also read: Ranked – Ben Stokes compared to arguably the best all-rounder in Test cricket history

2. Rahul Dravid

Nicknamed “The Wall”, the Indian batting icon is available after successfully guiding India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title and the 2023 World Test Championship final.

Dravid represents a complete philosophical shift from McCullum, prioritising ironclad defensive techniques, patience, and acute game awareness.

He commands immense universal respect, brings unparalleled technical mastery, and has a superb history of developing elite young talent.

The primary roadblock remains his personal lifestyle preferences; reports suggest Dravid has no desire to return to a gruelling, full-time international coaching calendar.

This hesitation might force the ECB to explore an unconventional part-time or flexible arrangement to secure his services.

3. Justin Langer

The gritty former Australian opener famously coached his home country to an emphatic Ashes victory before stepping down in 2022. Hiring an elite Australia rival would be a blockbuster statement of intent, bringing old-school toughness directly into the camp.

Langer excels at rebuilding culture from scratch, demanding peak physical fitness, absolute accountability, and an ultra-competitive edge. On the downside, appointing an Australian icon always carries an uncomfortable political edge for England fans.

His notoriously intense player-management style has also polarized dressing rooms in the past, meaning his authoritative approach could risk clashing with England’s senior players.

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