Exploring England’s Test match history with Zimbabwe

England’s Test Match side is preparing for a five-match series with India this summer with a one-off Test against Zimbabwe. The rare and eagerly anticipated clash is being staged at Trent Bridge, with captain Ben Stokes keen to run the rule over several potential prospects.

Prolific County cricket seam bowler, Sam Cook, will feature in England’s bowling attack, alongside Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue and solo spinner, Shoaib Bashir. On paper, it looks like a very inexperienced selection of bowlers, but it’s a rare opportunity for Stokes to put these kinds of players to the test in a low-risk match environment.

According to the latest cricket odds in late May, England have been priced as short as 1.13 to defeat Zimbabwe, despite a green bowling attack. The Zimbabweans have never beaten England at Test level, which probably explains their exceptionally long odds. Earlier in the year, Zimbabwe lost to Ireland and Afghanistan in Test games. However, their finest hour came in mid-April, when they won a Test against Bangladesh by three wickets in Sylhet.

This will no doubt give Zimbabwe heart going into their high-profile clash with England in Nottingham. England and Zimbabwe haven’t faced-off much in Test format, but the handful of encounters they’ve had over the years have been worth remembering. From gritty debut innings to controversial finishes, let’s look at England’s Test history with the Chevrons.

The Inaugural Meeting in Bulawayo (1996)

Zimbabwe’s Queens Sports Club was the venue for the first meeting between the two nations in December 1996. It was a low-key two-Test series but it was a memorable one for the Zimbabweans. The wicket was relatively tame and offered little in the way of support for the bowlers. However, England’s inconsistent batting lineup proved their downfall once again.

Nick Knight was the star of the England batters, posting 96 in the second innings. Paul Strang, who has the best figures of any Zimbabwean in a Test match, caught the eye with bat and ball for the Chevrons. Strang would eventually take seven wickets in the match.

England were set 205 for victory and needed three runs to win with the final ball of the match. Nick Knight was dramatically run out chasing the all-important third run, resulting in a drawn game.

Rain, Rain Go Away (1996)

The second Test followed just four days after the first at the Harare Sports Club. England were skittled out for just 156 with Guy Whittall’s exceptional display of 4/18 from 16 overs tying the English batters in knots. A gritty batting display from Zimbabwe’s Grant Flower, scoring 73 from 255 deliveries, helped the hosts to 59-run lead after the first innings.

England then grinded their way to 195/3 in their second innings, scoring at just over two runs an over. Wicketkeeper-batter Alec Stewart was unbeaten on 101 from 267 deliveries at the end of day four, with England leading by 136 runs. Unfortunately for both sides, rain arrived early on day five, ruling out any play with the match ending in a second successive draw.

England Prove Too Strong on Home Soil (2000)

Zimbabwe then ventured to England for a two-match Test series in May/June 2000 at Lord’s and Trent Bridge. England posted an imposing 415 in their first innings at Lord’s, while some exceptional swing bowling from the likes of Darren Gough and Ed Giddins skittled the Chevrons out for 83, forcing them to follow-on. They were bowled out again for just 123, giving England a win by an innings and 209 runs.

The Chevrons put up more resistance in the second Test at Trent Bridge, which could be an omen. Murray Goodwin struck 148 not-out as Zimbabwe declared 89 runs behind England’s first innings total of 374.

England were bowled out for 147 in their second innings, setting the visitors a target of 237 for victory. Losing the entirety of day two to rain meant that there wasn’t enough time in the match for Zimbabwe to close it down and the game was drawn.

The Chevrons will hope that their strong showing in Nottingham 25 years ago is a good omen for this year’s meeting.