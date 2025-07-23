How to watch England vs India 4th test in the UK and India

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

England will host India at Old Trafford, Manchester, in the fourth test with a chance to win the entire series after three thrilling tests so far.

The hosts edged a tense test at Lord’s last time out to take a 2-1 series lead and a win in Manchester would make that lead unassailable.

The match will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK and Hotstar in India. See below for more information on how to watch and live stream the entire test, or catch highlights of each day.

Ben Stokes’ side have made just the one change, replacing the injured Shoaib Bashir with Liam Dawson. Fast bowler Jofra Archer’s long-awaited return turned the tie last time out with five wickets and he keeps his place in the side.

India will be without Nitish Kumar Reddy, while fast bowlers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh could also miss the test through injury.

Remarkably, the Manchester weather report suggests there should be plenty of play. Rain is not forecast until Saturday and there will be a mix of clear skies and cloud today for the opening day of the test.

You can watch the match through the following methods:

How to watch in England

The entire Old Trafford test will be shown on Sky Sports Cricket. You can get that as part of a Sky Sports subscription here. If you do not have a Sky subscription you can watch via a NowTV pass. A monthly pass will allow you to watch the entire test and means you do not have to sign up for a full 12- or 24-month contract.

Highlights will be shown on BBC at the end of each day.

How to watch in India

The match will be shown on Hotstar in India. It can be live streamed on devices or watched on TV when you sign up here.

For those with a Hotstar subscription who are outside India you will need a VPN to access it. A VPN allows you to set your location to India to ensure you are able to watch Geolocked streams. You can get a VPN here.