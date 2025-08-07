Mark Wood faces a battle to return from injury in time for England to visit Australia in the 2025/26 Ashes.

We’re not a million miles away from England visiting Australia for The Ashes, with the five-match series starting in Perth on November 21.

England will be travelling off the back of a thrilling home series against India that was jam-packed with runs, tension, and each of the five matches going the distance.

But questions remain over their bowling attack for the first Test in Perth, with injuries and rotation making it unclear how they’ll lineup.

Cricket 365 has compiled England’s projected starting XI and their safety rating for the Ashes 2025/26…

England Projected XI for The Ashes

1. Ben Duckett

Test appearances: 38

Ashes appearances: 5

Ashes average: 35.66

Chances of being dropped: Low

Arguably England’s best all-format player at the moment, Ben Duckett is playing a lot of cricket with his ball-on-bat approach for England, helping him average a healthy 42.86 in Test cricket.

His 149 in the first Test run chase against India laid the groundworks for a famous England win, and Duckett can get England off to fast starts.

2. Zak Crawley

Test appearances: 59

Ashes appearances: 8

Ashes average: 43.06

Chances of being dropped: Medium

Crawley is one of England’s most confusing Test cricketers in recent years; when he is firing and on top, he looks impossible to bowl to with his counterattacking style, but at times, he can look utterly lost at the top of the order.

He will start in Perth, but Crawley’s frequent moments of madness, where he walks down the pitch to world-class seamers, will surely have to be reined in against Australia’s rapid attack.

The England coach is optimistic his frame will allow him to thrive on bouncing surfaces.

3. Ollie Pope

Test appearances: 61

Ashes appearances: 5

Ashes average: 15.70

Chances of being dropped: High

Jacob Bethell’s poor fifth Test against India has come at the right time for Ollie Pope, who has again struggled for runs at number three and averages just 15.70 against Australia.

He is probably just above the 21-year-old in England’s pecking order, but we would not be surprised if Ben Stokes replaces him with Harry Brook as his deputy for the Ashes series down under.

4. Joe Root

Test appearances: 158

Ashes appearances: 34

Ashes average: 40.46

Chances of being dropped: Zero

Best since Tendulkar? Joe Root just never seems to slow down and was again truly dominant in England’s recent 2-2 draw with India, where he reached second on the all-time run scoring list.

Root has done everything a batter could dream of doing, but there is one milestone that has long eluded him…

A Test century in Australia. He will be starting at number four in Perth, and how England will benefit if he can continue his rich vein of form.

5. Harry Brook

Test appearances: 30

Ashes appearances: 5

Ashes average: 40.33

Chances of being dropped: Zero

Another player whose form is giving England fans plenty to be optimistic about, Harry Brook, won Player of the Series against India and is scoring runs at will.

He averaged a healthy 40.33 in his debut Ashes appearance, and is better now. The opportunity for Brook to travel down under and cement his place as one of the world’s greatest is there.

6. Ben Stokes (C)

Test appearances: 115

Ashes appearances: 24

Ashes average: 36.22

Chances of being dropped: Low

Ben Stokes offers so much to England: leadership, bowling, batting, and venom in the field.

The England captain showed he was back to his bowling best with the all-rounder delivering numerous game-changing spells against India and a big century to put batting concerns to bed.

Stokes will lead England, and the battle won’t be against Australia – it will be against his body.

7. Jamie Smith (WK)

Test appearances: 15

Ashes appearances: N/A

Ashes average: N/A

Chances of being dropped: Very low

It is hard to remember someone making a debut to England’s Test side with such authority as Jamie Smith has averaged 48.86 and already hit two memorable hundreds in his first 15 matches.

Smith has a swagger and confidence in his batting that will undoubtedly be invaluable in Perth.

And his wicketkeeping? Well, we hardly hear anyone talk about it, and the best glovemen are the ones that just go about their business – no cause for concern.

8. Gus Atkinson

Test appearances: 13

Ashes appearances: N/A

Ashes average: N/A

Chances of being dropped: Medium

Talking about flying onto the scene, Gus Atkinson quickly became one of England’s go-to new ball bowlers, making Lord’s his playground in the process.

He has only played 13 matches and already features on every honours board at the Home of Cricket.

Recently returning from injury, there was concern. However, eight wickets in his first match back are a welcome sign.

9. Mark Wood

Test appearances: 37

Ashes appearances: 11

Ashes average: 27.48

Chances of being dropped: High

The wildcard pick, not because of quality, instead the lack of cricket he has played and vulnerability to injury.

But if Mark Wood is fit to bowl rockets, it’s hard to see Brendon McCullum not rolling the dice and hitting Australia hard, and early on a quick track in Perth.

When firing, the Durham man is one of the fiercest speedsters in world cricket; how many Tests he can play is the question.

10. Jofra Archer

Test appearances: 15

Ashes appearances: 4

Ashes average: 20.27

Chances of being dropped: Medium

A potential new-ball pairing of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood will have England fans salivating if they are both deemed fit in November.

Archer is yet another pacer capable of consistent 90+ mph bowling and also made a positive return after a long period away from the Test match arena.

He brings the X factor that England need, and we all remember that spell to Steve Smith in the 2019 Ashes.

Archer will play as much cricket as his body allows down under.

11. Shoaib Bashir

Test appearances: 19

Ashes appearances: N/A

Ashes average: N/A

Chances of being dropped: High

Another one of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes’ Bazball conundrums is their spin plans for the first Test in Perth and beyond.

There has been talk of Liam Dawson and the value he can provide with lower-order runs and cautious spin control, or another seamer with Bethell or Root, England’s turning option.

However, the Bazball boys have invested time and energy in nurturing Shoaib Bashir to bring the turn and bounce they feel they will need on Australian surfaces.

If he returns from his hand injury, Stokes will stick to his guns.

Reserves: Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Jacob Bethell

We could see unprecedented England rotation, especially in the bowling unit, with their star power all recovering from injuries and unlikely to be able to play all five Tests.

Those bowlers who don’t start in Perth will still play a huge role in the series, while Jacob Bethell will be an invaluable asset for England tactically.

Though inexperienced, he can slot into different positions in the order and crucially hold an end with his off-breaks.

