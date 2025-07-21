England has produced some of the greatest and wealthiest cricketers in the world who have dominated in Test cricket as well as conquering global franchise leagues.

The career formula of combining a successful period on the field with shrewd business decisions and a transition into other ventures or the media is proving lucrative for a number of England’s cricketing stars.

Cricket365 take a look at the seven highest earners from England, and there’s one runaway leader by far…

1. Stuart Broad – £50million

Age: 39

39 Tests: 167

167 Main sources of wealth: Gastropubs, endorsements, cricket contracts, media, podcasting

Stuart Broad is England’s richest cricketer by a considerable margin, having built his portfolio of wealth through heavy earnings on and off the field. He’s been one of England’s longest-serving centrally contracted players, played in all three international formats as well and played in franchise T20 leagues.

He co-owns the incredibly successful ‘Tap and Run’ gastropubs and has been a regular in Sky Sports’ coverage since retirement. Broad has also launched the ‘For The Love of Cricket’ podcast alongside Jos Buttler.

A long-term partnership with Adidas, with his staple bowling boots, was highly lucrative.

2. Andrew Flintoff – £16million

Age: 47

47 Tests: 79

79 Main sources of wealth: TV host, endorsements, cricket contracts

Freddie Flintoff’s wealth stems from a successful cricket career combined with an equally successful transition into the TV and entertainment industry.

On the field, he was one of England’s great all-rounders with central contracts as well as T20 league appearances worldwide, earning him large sums of cash during his playing years.

After retiring, Flintoff has been a popular TV presenter and has featured on leading shows including Top Gear, A League of Their Own, I’m a Celebrity and Bullseye.

3. James Anderson – £15million

Age: 42

42 Tests: 188

188 Main sources of wealth: Property investments, cricket contracts, endorsements, podcasting

Anderson is undoubtedly England’s most prolific fast bowler and wicket-taker in his Test career, with his enduring and successful career being the cornerstone of his wealth.

Since international retirement, Anderson has topped up his earnings by moving back into domestic white-ball cricket competition.

He is known to invest in property wisely and has been a permanent fixture on the popular BBC Tailenders podcast alongside Greg James.

4. Graeme Swann – £12.5million

Age: 46

46 Tests: 60

60 Main sources of wealth: Cricket contracts, public speaking, endorsements, media

Swann will always be remembered as one of England’s most acclaimed spinners who played regularly for his country as well as for teams around the world.

His retirement from cricket saw him transition into the media, where he’s appeared on networks worldwide and become a regular on Australian cricket coverage.

Swann has plenty of stories to tell, and his intriguing and often amusing stories make his public speaking popular.

5. Jos Buttler – £12million

Age: 34

34 Tests: 57

57 Main sources of wealth: Cricket contracts, endorsements, ambassadorial roles and podcasting

Buttler has been a stalwart to English cricket, performing well on the Test stage and captaining England’s white ball side. He’s also gained a reputation as being one of the most destructive and consequently, in-demand players in global franchise cricket, especially the IPL.

Off the field, Buttler has carried out many lucrative TV and kit endorsements and is beginning to transition with more regular media engagements, including his new podcast with Stuart Broad.

6. Ben Stokes – £8million

Age: 34

34 Tests: 114

114 Main sources of wealth: Cricket contracts, endorsements

Stokes has become the face of English Test cricket with his captaincy and new, appealing style of play becoming increasingly marketable.

Cricket contracts from his ECB Central contract and global franchise appearances have seen him earn big salaries, with his all-round play highly sought after.

His commercial partnership with Red Bull is incredibly lucrative, as is his long-term kit deal with equipment manufacturer, New Balance

7. Joe Root – £7.5million

Age: 34

34 Tests: 156

156 Main sources of wealth: Cricket contracts, endorsements

The former England Test captain has played an incredible number of matches for his country, as well as being the nation’s leading Test run scorer in history.

He’s indispensable to England and therefore has had yearly central contracts and countless match fees that have helped his wealth soar.

Root has an academy and has carried out numerous ambassadorial roles as well as a long-term kit deal with New Balance that has drawn huge amounts of cash.

