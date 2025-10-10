Alastair Cook was England's top run-scorer in Tests until Joe Root took over.

The Ashes is a series that has featured many great players and a host of incredible rivalries.

England and Australia first faced each other in Test cricket as long ago as 1876, although the first actual Ashes series was played in 1882 – making it one of the oldest trophies in the history of sport.

In looking at the greatest openers ever to play for England in the series, there are some huge names that deserve mention, players like Jack Hobbs, Herbert Sutcliffe, Leonard Hutton and WG Grace.

But in compiling a list of England’s greatest Ashes openers, we have limited the range to the last 50 years, making selection to our team available only to those who played Ashes cricket from 1975 onwards. Let’s take a look at our list of the seven best England Ashes openers.

1. Chris Broad (1986-1989)

Chris Broad’s tenure in the Ashes was relatively brief but at the same time, extraordinarily effective. Across 13 innings, he scored 569 runs at an impressive average of 51.72.

Broad’s technique against fast bowling, particularly in Australia, allowed him to provide England with solid starts.

One innings that stands out is his 162 at Melbourne in 1986-87, where he blunted the Australian pace attack with a combination of disciplined defence and crisp drives.

Broad’s ability to build partnerships with the middle order was vital, often anchoring England’s innings when wickets fell at the other end. Despite injuries and selection changes curtailing his career, Broad remains a standout in Ashes history for his composure under pressure.

2. Michael Vaughan (2002-2003)

Though more commonly remembered as a number three batsman, Vaughan opened for England in Ashes cricket during the 2002-03 series. In 10 innings, he amassed 633 runs at a phenomenal average of 63.30.

His 177 at Adelaide remains one of the finest opening displays of the early 2000s, blending elegance with aggression against a hostile Australia attack. Vaughan’s ability to seamlessly rotate strike and punish loose deliveries gave England crucial momentum.

While injuries prevented him from sustaining a long-term career as an opener, his early contributions showcased the tactical flexibility and flair he would later bring as captain.

3. Zak Crawley (2021-2023)

While he tends to blow a bit hot and cold in general, when it comes to Ashes cricket Crawley has a stellar record. One of the newer names on this list, he will head to Australia in November as the incumbent opener.

In 15 Ashes innings, Crawley has scored 646 runs at an average of 43.06. His innings of 189 at Sydney in 2022–23 demonstrated his ability to bat through adversity, particularly against Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc on a lively pitch.

Crawley’s stroke play against both pace and spin provide stability at the top of the order, and his calm temperament allows him to anchor innings when the team is under pressure. His technique and intent suggest he could be a mainstay for years to come.

4. Alastair Cook (2006-2018)

It is almost impossible to discuss England’s Ashes openers without giving prominence to Alastair Cook. Over 64 innings, Cook amassed 2,493 runs at an average of 40.20.

His patient 235 at Adelaide in 2010 remains a benchmark for Ashes resilience, facing down James Pattinson and Mitchell Johnson with unwavering focus.

Cook’s calm temperament, patience and impeccable technique allowed him to perform under immense pressure, often giving England a foundation for match-defining totals.

His ability to absorb hostile spells and convert starts into centuries made him a cornerstone of the batting order for over a decade, and it is no surprise that of all the players on this list, he is the leading run scorer.

5. Tim Robinson (1985)

Tim Robinson had a short but stunning Ashes career.

In just nine innings, he scored 490 runs at an astonishing average of 61.25. Robinson’s memorable 107 at Perth in 1985 was a demonstration of grit and technical proficiency, as he frustrated a potent Australian pace attack for hours.

His defensive technique and capacity to play long innings made him a player England could rely on to blunt Australia’s early strikes.

Though his career at the top level was brief, Robinson’s contributions in that series were critical in providing stability for the England middle order. After Michael Vaughan, it is Robinson who boasts the best average at the top of the England order.

6. John Edrich (1975)

John Edrich’s contributions to England’s Ashes efforts in the 1970s were significant. Across eight innings in the 1975 series, he scored 428 runs at an average of 53.50.

Edrich’s 140 at Sydney in 1975 showcased his ability to combine power with classical technique, repeatedly driving the ball through the off-side and punishing anything loose.

He offered England reliability and aggression in equal measure, often rescuing innings from early setbacks. Edrich’s combination of patience and timing made him a model opener during a challenging period in Australian conditions.

7. Geoff Boycott (1977-1981)

Geoff Boycott, the epitome of English patience, Yorkshire stubbornness and technical precision, Boycott take the final place on our list.

Across 29 matches in the Ashes, he scored 1,097 runs at an average of 40.62. Boycott’s iconic 77 in the 1981 Headingley Test, though short of a century, exemplified his ability to grind out runs when wickets fell at the other end.

His technique and concentration frustrated bowlers and provided England with a platform to build long innings. Boycott’s ability to occupy the crease for extended periods influenced generations of English openers who followed.

