Brydon Carse is among England's most prolific wicket-takers in 2025 Test match cricket

England fast bowler Brydon Carse is the latest England Test international to pull out of The Hundred.

Carse was due to star for the Northern Superchargers in this year’s tournament, but has been ruled out just a day after The Hundred started, due his ongoing foot and toe injuries.

He missed the final Test against India at the Oval on medical advice and his place in the Chargers line-up will now be taken by Lancashire’s Mitchell Stanley.

The 30-year-old joins a growing list of injured, and just plain knackered England stars, that were due to play in the fifth edition of The Hundred.

Current Hundred availability for the England Test squad:

Ben Duckett (Birmingham Phoenix)

Fit and available to play all games

Zak Crawley (Northern Superchargers)

Fit and available to play all games

Ollie Pope (London Spirit)

England vice-captain will miss the first two games of the Hundred as he recovers from the Test series

Joe Root (Trent Rockets)

Fit and available to play all games

Harry Brook (Northern Superchargers)

Fit and available to play all games

Ben Stokes (Not drafted)

Withdrew from tournament in February to manage fitness, currently injured.

Liam Dawson (London Spirit)

Fit and available to play all games

Jacob Bethell (Birmingham Phoenix)

Fit and available to play all games

Jamie Smith (London Spirit)

Fit and available to play all games

Josh Tongue (Manchester Originals)

Fit and available to play all games

Chris Woakes (Welsh Fire)

Ruled out of the competition following a shoulder injury sustained in the fifth Test against India at the Oval.

Jamie Overton (London Spirit)

Will miss first game, resting after Test series

Brydon Carse (Northern Superchargers)

Ruled out of tournament with a toe and foot injury

Gus Atkinson (Oval Invincibles)

Fit and available to play all games

Jofra Archer (Southern Brave)

Fit and available to play all games

Sam Cook (Trent Rockets)

Fit and available to play all games

Shoaib Bashir (not drafted)

A broken finger in the India Test series meant he was not selected in the draft.