Zak Crawley’s last five scores opening the batting for England have highlighted his struggles against quality bowling at the top of the order.

In the first innings of the third Test against India, Crawley looked reckless – 39% of his shots were false strokes, and his score of 18 arguably more than his loose knock deserved.

There have long been calls for an alternative option to partner Ben Duckett and with his latest effort, those calls are growing louder with an Ashes Tour down under later this year.

However, the bigger problem lies with who the England selectors opt for next. Do they roll the dice with one of the County Championship’s rising stars, or do they give a high-performing former Test opener a shot at redemption?

What’s certain is that it’s now or never for England; if they’re going to try something different at the top of the order, then the two remaining Test matches against India seem the only time to complete the trial.

There’s no obvious replacement waiting in the ranks, but Crawley’s struggles, and often, lack of temperament against the world’s best bowlers, will undoubtedly be a worry with what’s to come.

Cricket365 have looked at seven potential opening options for Ben Stokes to call upon…

1. Ben Slater – Nottinghamshire

Runs: 835

835 Average: 55.66

55.66 100s/50s: 1/8

1/8 England Test caps: 0

Slater has been a model of consistency, racking up nearly 10,000 runs in first-class cricket and scoring 835 runs for County Championship Division One Leaders, Nottinghamshire, in 2025 already.

Still uncapped, his dependable technique and evident quality could make him a good short-term solution for England. But is that what they need? At 32, time isn’t on Slater’s side – but his quality can’t be undermined.

2. Tom Haines – Sussex

Runs: 711

711 Average: 47.40

47.40 100s/50s: 2/4

2/4 England Test caps: 0

Haines has continued to impress for Sussex as a mainstay at their top order, averaging 47.40 with two centuries in Division One this year.

He’s 25 years old and in the form of his life, offering the perfect blend of youthful energy and growing maturity that Bazball requires. He remains a name firmly on the radar of England’s selectors.

3. Ben McKinney – Durham

Runs: 350

350 Average: 31.81

31.81 100s/50s: 0/2

0/2 England Test caps: 0

McKinney has struggled of sorts this year for Durham, but we know that England rate him highly as a long-term prospect who’s been in and around the senior squad and played on numerous occasions for the England U19s.

The 20-year-old’s immediate numbers this season in Division One don’t scream Test potential, but his temperament and fearless game will no doubt suit England. It’s likely a matter of when, not if.

4. Alex Lees – Durham

Runs: 741

741 Average: 52.92

52.92 100s/50s: 3/2

3/2 England Test caps: 10

Lees has quietly rebuilt his case for England selection with a great 2025 season so far, including three centuries while also scoring big runs in Division One last year.

He’s already won 10 Test caps, but these came with mixed success as he struggled to transfer his immense domestic form to the world stage. However, many think the left-hander has looked far more assured of late.

5. Keaton Jennings – Lancashire

Runs: 726

726 Average: 42.71

42.71 100s/50s: 2/3

2/3 England Test caps: 17

Jennings has 17 England caps, partnering Alistair Cook at the top of the order for most of them with varying levels of success.

The left-hander has performed excellently for Lancashire over the past few years and on numbers alone, he’s got a very good case for a recall. If England were touring the sub-continent, the 33-year-old’s sweeping game would be of immense value, but is it now too late for Jennings?

6. Haseeb Hameed – Nottinghamshire

Runs: 848

848 Average: 70.66

70.66 100s/50s: 2/4

2/4 England Test caps: 10

Hameed has come on leaps and bounds since his last trip Down Under, where he looked unassured and cagey opening the batting in an away Ashes series.

Yet, he’s grown in maturity – now captain of Nottinghamshire and leading the side in a Division One campaign where they’re challenging for the title. Still only 27, averaging 70.66 and a capable leader.

The ultimate redemption story down under, or would lightning strike twice?

7. Rehan Ahmed – Leicestershire

Runs: 500

500 Average: 41.67

41.67 100s/50s: 3/1

3/1 England Test caps: 5

Ahmed’s case is an interesting one; only in the world of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum could there be any chance of it being a reality.

He made his debut as a leg-spinner, becoming the youngest player for England at the age of 18. And his newfound quality with the bat is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore, with Ahmed scoring three centuries already this year, opening the batting or at three for Leicestershire.

At just 20, he offers flair, long-term availability and all-round versatility, potentially allowing England to deepen their batting order.

