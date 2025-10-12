Cricket in India is more than a sport; it is a national obsession, and the country’s stadiums reflect the scale of that passion.

From historic grounds steeped in tradition to modern marvels of architecture, India’s largest cricket venues are cathedrals for cricket fans.

Here, we explore seven of the biggest cricket stadiums in India, delving into their capacities, histories, and some fascinating anecdotes that make each ground unique.

1. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Capacity: 132,000 Established: 1982 First game: West Indies vs India, November 1983

The Narendra Modi Stadium, previously known as Sardar Patel Stadium, is the undisputed titan of Indian cricket.

With a staggering capacity of 132,000, it is the largest cricket stadium in the world. Renovated in 2020, the venue boasts state-of-the-art facilities including 76 corporate boxes, four dressing rooms, and a cricket academy.

Its massive size has seen historic crowds, particularly during the India versus Pakistan clashes, where fans have turned the stands into a sea of blue. The clash between the two traditional rivals in 2005 was particularly memorable as Pakistan won off the final ball of the game.

The stadium also hosted the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) final, highlighting its ability to stage modern, world class cricket spectacles.

2. Eden Gardens, Kolkata, West Bengal

Capacity: 66,000

Established: 1864

First game: England vs India, January 1934

Often referred to as the ‘Mecca of Indian Cricket,’ Eden Gardens is an iconic venue with a capacity of 66,000. Established in 1864, it is one of the oldest cricket stadiums in the world.

The ground has witnessed unforgettable moments, including India’s dramatic win against Australia in the 2001 Kolkata Test cricket match, famously featuring VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid’s partnership.

Eden Gardens is renowned for its electrifying atmosphere, with the crowd famously ‘waving the blue flag’ in support of the Indian team.

3. Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Capacity: 60,000

Established: 2008

First game: New Zealand vs India, January 2023

This relatively new stadium in Naya Raipur quickly gained a reputation for modern infrastructure. Though it was built in 2008, it hosted its first international match only in 2023, demonstrating a patient approach to scheduling big games.

The stadium features an athletic track surrounding the playing field and an energy-efficient design.

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium has hosted high-profile T20 cricket leagues and has been praised for its excellent drainage system, ensuring play is possible even during heavy rains – a crucial factor in India’s monsoon season.

4. Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Capacity: 55,000

Established: 2015

First game: India vs New Zealand, November 2017

Greenfield International Stadium is Kerala’s pride, located on the scenic outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram. Its modern design incorporates solar panels and LED floodlights, making it a global leader in the realm of sustainable stadia.

The ground witnessed its first T20 international in 2017 and has quickly become a favourite for fans due to its steep stands, providing an intimate yet energetic atmosphere.

The venue is a genuine fortress for home team, India, who have lost just once here in all formats.

In total India have played here six times, beating Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka along the way. Their only loss was in a T20I against the West Indies in 2019.

5. Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Capacity: 50,000

Established: 2017

First game: India vs West Indies, November 2018

Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has rapidly established itself as one of India’s premier cricket venues. Known for its lush outfield and excellent pitch quality, it has hosted both IPL and international matches.

The ground made headlines when India defeated West Indies in a high-scoring T20I during its inaugural international fixture, a game that saw Rohit Sharma score a record fourth T20I century.

Its proximity to the Gomti River and modern amenities, including floodlight practice facilities and multiple dressing rooms, make it a hub for both national and franchise cricket.

6. JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, Jharkhand

Capacity: 50,000

Established: 2011

First game: England vs India, January 2013

The JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi gained fame as the hometown ground of former captain MS Dhoni. Since its establishment in 2011, it has hosted several memorable encounters, including Dhoni’s farewell matches and thrilling ODIs featuring high-scoring chases.

The stadium is equipped with modern media facilities while its picturesque backdrop of the Chota Nagpur plateau adds a scenic touch to matches, making it a visually stunning venue.

7. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, Telangana

Capacity: 39,200

Established: 2004

First game: India vs South Africa, November 2005

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is smaller in comparison to India’s mega-grounds but is celebrated for its modern design and excellent spectator experience.

It has witnessed notable matches, including India’s record-breaking innings against South Africa and numerous IPL clashes featuring Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The stadium is also known for its acoustics, allowing crowds to create an intimidating atmosphere despite its relatively modest capacity. Its well-maintained pitch has produced some of India’s most exciting limited-overs cricket.

India’s biggest cricket stadiums by capacity – top 7 summary list

1. Narendra Modi Stadium capacity: 132,000

2. Eden Gardens capacity: 66,000

3. Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium capacity: 60,000

4. Greenfield International Stadium capacity: 55,000

5. Ekana Cricket Stadium capacity: 50,000

6. JSCA International Stadium Complex capacity: 50,000

7. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium capacity: 39,200

