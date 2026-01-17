England star Jacob Bethell's first Test century was also his first first-class century.

England prodigy Jacob Bethell joined an elite club when he struck his maiden first-class century in England’s second innings of the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney.

It was a lone hand from the youngster who did enough to steer England to a lead heading into the final day’s play.

While it may not be enough to win the Test for England, what the knock did do, was see Bethell add his name to a group of just four other players who have recorded maiden centuries in both 50 over cricket and first-class cricket in international games.

Let’s look at the players who populate that illustrious list.

1. Kapil Dev (India)

Maiden List A 100: 175* v Zimbabwe, Tunbridge Wells, 1983

Maiden first-class 100: 126* v West Indies, Delhi, 1979

India star Kapil Dev’s presence on this list is no surprise. One of the most influential allrounders the game has known, Kapil’s maiden international centuries came in circumstances that revealed both his nerve and his appetite for responsibility.

His unbeaten 126 against a formidable West Indies attack in Delhi announced him as more than a lively seamer with a long handle.

Four years later, his iconic 175 not out against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup redefined what was possible in one-day cricket.

It remains one of the most famous rescue acts in the history of the format and a reminder of Kapil’s unique ability to seize moments that shaped tournaments and careers.

2. Marlon Samuels (West Indies)

Maiden List A 100: 108* v India, Vijayawada, 2002

Maiden first-class 100: 104 v India, Kolkata, 2002

Marlon Samuels achieved a rare double against the same opposition in the same year, underlining his early promise as one of West Indies’ most naturally gifted batters of his generation.

His first Test century in Kolkata (which was also his first ever first-class ton) came against a powerful Indian attack and hinted at a temperament suited to big occasions.

Later that year, his unbeaten one-day hundred in Vijayawada showed his adaptability and range.

While Samuels’ career would later be defined by peaks and troughs, these twin milestones captured the sense that West Indies had uncovered a match-winner capable of influencing games across formats.

3. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh)

Maiden List A 100: 100* v India, Mirpur, 2022

Maiden first-class 100: 103 v West Indies, Chattogram, 2021

Primarily known as a bowling allrounder, Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s inclusion speaks to his steady evolution as a cricketer. His first hundred against West Indies was a composed innings built on patience and discipline, qualities that have come to define his batting.

The unbeaten hundred against India in a one-day international a year later carried greater drama, steering Bangladesh through a tense chase and highlighting his calm under pressure.

Mehidy’s milestones reflected Bangladesh’s growing depth, with players increasingly contributing decisively in more than one discipline.

4. Curtis Campher (Ireland)

Maiden List A 100: 120 v Scotland, Bulawayo, 2023

Maiden first-class 100: 111 v Sri Lanka, Galle, 2023

Curtis Campher’s achievements came during a pivotal period for Irish cricket, as the team sought to establish greater credibility in the longer formats.

His first Test cricket century in Galle against Sri Lanka was a technically assured innings on a challenging surface, combining sound defence with selective aggression.

Earlier that year, his 120 against Scotland in a 50-over international underlined his value as a top-order option. Campher’s presence on this list reflects Ireland’s gradual progress and the importance of multi-format performers in emerging Test nations.

5. Jacob Bethell (England)

Maiden List A 100: 110 v South Africa, Southampton, 2025

Maiden first-class 100: 142* v Australia, Sydney, 2026

Bethell’s entry into this exclusive group feels particularly significant given the stage on which it occurred. His unbeaten 142 at the Sydney Cricket Ground was crafted against a relentless Australian attack and under intense Ashes pressure.

Coming in with England in trouble, Bethell displayed composure, clarity and a maturity beyond his years.

His earlier one-day hundred against South Africa had already shown that his early signs of promise were starting to be fulfilled, but this Test innings suggested England may have found a long-term solution in their top order.

Whatever the immediate result in Sydney, Bethell’s name now sits alongside a small group of players whose first centuries arrived where it mattered most, on the international stage.

