Sachin Tendulkar played a key role in stopping one India’s best one-day batters from retiring from the format.

Virender Sehwag has admitted that being dropped from the India ODI side by MS Dhoni in the 2007-08 series against Australia was one of the lowest points career.

Admittedly the opening batter wasn’t in the greatest form of his career. He notched 81 runs, with a top score of just 33 in his last five games before he was dropped and left out of the side for nearly six months.

During this period, Sehwag sank so low that he considered quitting ODIs altogether, until his opening partner Tendulkar stepped in and persuaded him to change his mind.

“In the 2007-08 series against Australia, I played the first three matches and then MS Dhoni dropped me from the side. I wasn’t picked for a while after that. Then I felt that if I can’t be a part of the playing XI, then there is no point in playing ODI cricket,” Sehwag said.

“Then I went to Tendulkar and said, ‘I am thinking of retiring from ODIs’. He said, ‘No, I went through a similar phase in 1999-2000, where I felt I should leave cricket. But that phase came and went. So, you are going through a trough, but it will pass. Don’t make any decision when you are emotional. Give yourself some time and 1-2 series, and then take a call.’

“When that series ended, I played in the next series and made a lot of runs. I played the 2011 World Cup and we won the World Cup as well.”

Sehwag went on to reclaim his place for the Kitply Cup, where he scored 150 runs including two fifties. He then went on to help India with the World Cup in 2011.

He eventually went on to score 8,273 runs from 251 internationals before he finally hung up his bat for India in 2013.

