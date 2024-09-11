There are certain sporting rivalries that go down in history. Like Joe Frazier vs. Muhammad Ali in the world of boxing. Canada vs. Russia/The Soviet Union in ice hockey. The All-Blacks vs. the Springboks in rugby. Or Brazil vs. Argentina in football.

In cricket, the definitive rivalry is India vs. Pakistan. It’s the one that fans across the world all know. The one they cite as the greatest clash the game has ever seen, without any doubt.

These are two nations with close ties, geographically, culturally, and even spiritually. Yet separated by the fiercest of sporting rivalries. It’s a contest that has played out time and time again on cricket pitches the world over.

It’s a rivalry with many connotations – historic, political, and cultural – fanning its flames. And even as times change and the situations in both countries evolve (along with their attitudes towards one another) this matchup remains thrilling and steadfast.

It’s no wonder literally millions upon millions of fans, not just in India and Pakistan, but around the world, look forward to and tune in whenever these two titans of sport meet.

Let’s take a deeper look into the biggest rivalry in cricket, exploring its origins, some of its most famous matchups, the players who have defined those crazy games, and the future of the India-Pakistan rivalry, too.

The History of the India-Pakistan Rivalry

India vs. Pakistan cricket history goes back a long, long way. Here’s a quick look back at key moments throughout this intense rivalry so far:

1947: The Partition of India. This split the country into separate states: the Union of India (later the Republic of India) and the Dominion of Pakistan (later the Islamic Republic of Pakistan) – a tumultuous and dramatic time for the two countries.

1952: The first game. It took the form of a Test match and was part of a three-match series. India claimed the first wi n in Delhi, but lost the second in Lucknow. The third test came in Bombay, and India won it to win the series.

1955: The second Test series ends in a draw, as the players on both sides played very defensively. This was because both sets of fans got very emotional, and neither team wanted to risk losing and upsetting their crowd.

1961: Another drawn Test series. Again, both teams are a little on edge, not wanting to play too dangerously for fear of angering their home nation.

1965: Indo-Pakistani War breaks out. This spells a hiatus on the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry, which will last until 1978.

1971: Another war, prolonging the lack of matches between the two sides and fueling the flames of their rivalry even further.

1978: Cricket games tentatively resume between the two sides. The first ODI is held, with India claiming a narrow 4-run win.

Late 1980s-90s: Most games are played on neutral territories, like Canada or the UAE, never on Indian or Pakistani soil.

1999: Matches suspended again because of the Kargil War.

2007: First T20 meeting at the 2007 T20 World Cup – India won.

2008: In the wake of the Mumbai attacks, India refuse to play any further Test matches with Pakistan.

2021: The teams met for their 200th clash in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan won.

2023: At the Asia Cup, the teams met twice. First match was rained off, but India won the second by a record margin and went on to win the cup.

2024: The sides meet in the 2024 World Cup, with India claiming a narrow 6-run win, with one over to spare.

The Players Who Defined the Rivalry

We’ve seen some legendary players pull on the pads for both Pakistan and India over the years, and people from both nations deem it to be an immense honor to be called up for an India vs. Pakistan squad list. There are even a few players, back in the 1940s and 50s, who represented both nations, like Amir Elahi and Gul Mohammad.

But certain players, more than others, have truly defined this rivalry and left a real legacy, influencing the results of clashes and stepping up during the most difficult moments to help their nations to glory. On the Indian side of the rivalry, some of the most famous players to appear against Pakistan are:

Sachin Tendulkar: Deemed by many to be the best batsman of all time, Tendulkar managed 2,526 runs in 67 ODI innings against Pakistan between 1989 and 2012. That puts him at the top of the leaderboard in terms of runs scored, and he also posted one of the best ever run totals, 141, in a match India actually lost in 2004.

Virat Kohli: In the T20 game, Kohli is king for India. He’s scored by far the most runs in games between the two countries, with 492, and got the highest individual score of 82 during a 2022 game in Melbourne.

MS Dhoni: Another Indian cricket legend, Dhoni has scored many runs against Pakistan and led the Indian side to victory numerous times, like in the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup, or when he top-scored in all three of the games in India’s tour of Pakistan in 2012.

For Pakistan, legends of this rivalry include:

Wasim Akram: A remarkable boller and former captain of the Pakistan national side, Akram is the leading wicket taker from either side in ODI games, with a whopping 60 wickets across 48 matches, for a bowling average of 25.15. In test matches, too, despite playing just 12 matches, he took 45 wickets.

Shoaib Akhtar: One of the fastest bowlers ever. Akhtar made a name for himself in many games against India in 1999, when he famously took a whopping eight wickets in an Asian Test championship match in Calcutta. He had a great rivalry with Sachin Tendulkar and notoriously bowled Tendulkar with the first ball he ever bowled him.

Babar Azam: A former captain of Pakistan in all formats of the game and the country’s leading T20 batter, Azam had a huge moment against India in 2017 in the Champions Trophy game, making 46 off only 52 balls. He was also the first Pakistan captain to oversee a World Cup win over India.

Memorable Moments in the Rivalry

When it comes to India vs. Pakistan, all matches are special and momentous in their own ways, but a few special moments really stand out:

It was 1978, and Sunil Gavaskar, legendary batsman, scored centuries in both of his innings in a dramatic Test match – the third of a three-match series. But Pakistan batters Asif Iqbal and Javed Miandad went into overdrive at the end of the game to seal a big win.

In a 1985 ODI, Pakistan impressively bowled India out for just 125. A poor total, by any metric, but India’s captain, Kapil Dev, claimed three for 17 and Pakistan ended up making just 87 runs.

At the 1996 ODI World Cup quarterfinal, Pakistan were on set to win, when Venkatesh Prasad smashed through the stump of cocky Pakistani opener, Aamer Sohail, changing the entire course of the game – India win by over 30 runs.

1999. A Test match in Chennai. India needed 271 to win. They were soon down to 82/7, but Tendulkar led the fight back. India only needed 17 runs from three wickets at the end to win, but Pakistan wiped them all out for a 12-run win.

2007 brought us the first T20 between India and Pakistan and one of the most dramatic games ever. Both sides scored 141 and had to have a dramatic tie-breaking bowl-out, with India winning.

The Impact of the Rivalry on Global Cricket

India vs. Pakistan ranks as the most viewed cricket match in the world and is easily the biggest rivalry in the game, and clashes between the two sides routinely draw gigantic crowds, not just of Indians and Pakistanis, but cricket fans far and wide.

Similar to how even casual football fans will tune in to big World Cup or Euros games, tons of people love to watch the drama of India vs. Pakistan unfold, helping the sport of cricket gain new fans.

The rivalry has also had an impact on relationships between the two countries, both for the better and for the worse, at different times.

Famously, and positively, the semi-final of the 2011 World Cup (the second most-watched game in cricket history) had India and Pakistan’s prime ministers watch side-by-side, a sign of unity after the terrible 2008 Mumbai attacks.

India vs Pakistan: A Fan’s Perspective

For fans of both sides, India vs. Pakistan matches represent huge moments, must-see clashes, key dates on the sporting calendar. Nothing else in the sporting world comes close for Indians or Pakistanis. And, unsurprisingly, every true fan wants to be there in the crowd, cheering on their side.

That’s why there are literally hundreds of thousands of applicants for tickets whenever an India vs. Pakistan match is announced. Lots of fans sadly miss out, but stadiums are always fill to the brim, and millions more watch at home or in public places around both countries and the rest of the world.

Atmospheres in the stadiums tend to be incredibly tense and exciting, with constant noise, cheering, booing, and chanting from both sets of fans. They set the standard for spectators everywhere, and even fans of other countries get sucked into the fervor and frenzy of it all, with many from countries like England and Australia also having their preferred nation.

Betting Trends on India vs Pakistan: All Matches

As well as being one of the most watched matches in cricket, India vs. Pakistan is always popular with gamblers, too, with many flocking to their favorite betting sites, such as Mostbet, in the hopes of winning big on their predictions. Lots of people like to place bets on just the outcome of the games, but also:

The top run scorers

The top wicket takers

The manner of victory

Total number of runs

Number of boundaries

Just remember – it’s easy to let your emotions get the better of you when gambling on big games like these, so you should try to be responsible. Separate your own preferences and hopes from your bets, and never gamble more than you’re prepared to lose.

The Future of the India-Pakistan Rivalry

It’s been an extraordinary rivalry so far. Just looking at how many T20 matches played between India and Pakistan, for example, there have been 13 games. Plus 139 ODIs and 58 Tests. And there are surely many more yet to come in the years ahead of us, with India and Pakistan guaranteed to meet many times at big tournaments, like the T20 World Cup.

At the moment, no series have yet been scheduled between the two in 2025, 2026, or further. And political tensions have historically caused problems for organizers wanting to arrange India and Pakistan clashes. But, with lots of great talent emerging in both countries and exciting, ever-evolving cricket formats, fans surely have lots of exciting matches to look forward to.

Conclusion

With its dramatic moments, passionate fans, unparalleled political and cultural backdrop, and the rich array of talent on both sides, there’s just no rivalry quite like India – Pakistan. This rivalry has told a stunning tale so far, with wins and losses on both sides, and the next generation of fans are already eagerly anticipating the next big meeting of these cricket giants.