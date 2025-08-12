Australian legend Ricky Ponting has picked his greatest batters of all-time and he is already coming in for plenty of online abuse for ignoring two huge Indian stars.

Ponting was interviewed by The Times for his all-time top five Test batters and unsurprisingly already has social media raging for ignoring Virat Kohli and Sunil Gavaskar.

‘Punter’ named two Indian stars Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, England’s Joe Root, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and West Indies superstar Brian Lara in his final five.

“Brian Lara was the most skilful batter I played against and when I was captain, he gave me more sleepless nights than anybody. Sachin was technically as good as anyone I’ve seen, along with Rahul Dravid; I’d put Joe in there now as well, and Kane Williamson,” Ponting told The Times.

Ponting had no place for any cricketers from his home nation Australia; Steve Smith might have been a more obvious choice, or South Africa’s Jacques Kallis, who is fourth in the all-time Test runs scorer list.

But it’s the lack of former India captains Kohli and Gavaskar that has fuelled debate among many Indian cricket fans.

“Ponting’s inclusion of Joe Root and Kane Williamson shows he values current greats, so skipping Kohli is surprising. Maybe just personal preference, but Kohli’s stats and impact speak volumes,” said one.

Another is convinced there is only place for one player:

“Here is my pick of five alltime great test batters

1. Virat Kohli

2.Virat Kohli

3. Virat Kohli

4. Virat Kohli

5. Virat Kohli”

Ponting also ignoring Gavaskar was also an unpopular decision.

“All time top better list without Sunil Gavaskar?? S Smith could also be part of it in place of Williamson.”

“Root is rubbish he should be below 20 Gavaskar must in top 5.”

“No Sunil Gavaskar….Gavaskar is a must.”

“Why does Sunil Gavaskar not here. He played the best fast bowlers of all time without a helmet and with little support.”

However, some fans agree with Ponting for not selecting Kohli:

“Kohli has an average of 46. Not in the top 10.”

“Virat Kohli doesn’t deserve a place in the Top 5. I think Steve Smith should be there in place of Williamson. Rest all are fine.”

“Why would Kohli even be a consideration? He would not be in the top five Indian batsmen, let alone world batsmen.”

