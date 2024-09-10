Most successful teams in ICC Champions Trophy history

The ICC Champions Trophy was dubbed the “Mini World Cup” during its heyday, and next year it will make its long-awaited return. Around a decade ago, love for the tournament had grown thin, with fans and cricket boards across the planet calling for the competition to be scrapped in both 2013 and 2017. Those calls were heeded in 2021, with global events resulting in the tournament being dropped from the calendar.

Next spring, however, the tournament returns. Taking place in Pakistan between February 19th and March 9th, eight of the planet’s finest will battle it out for the crown. But which team’s have the most pedigree in the competition over the years? Let’s find out.

India

India’s legacy in the ICC Champions Trophy is one of both resilience and brilliance. The team has won the title twice, in 2002 and 2013, as well finished as runners-up in 2000. After reaching back-to-back World Cup finals – losing the 50-over showpiece last year before reigning supreme in the T20 instalment earlier this year – there is hope that the Men in Blue can claim a record-breaking third crown on the turf of their greatest rivals in 2025.

Their first Champions Trophy triumph came in 2002, albeit in unusual circumstances. The final, held in Colombo, was contested between India and Sri Lanka. Unfortunately, heavy rain washed out both the scheduled day and reserve day, leading to the title being shared between the two sides.

A decade later, India claimed the trophy outright for the first time under the captaincy of the talismanic MS Dhoni. The England hosts saw the Men in Blue dominant from start to finish in front of a raucous fan base. They finished the tournament unbeaten, primarily thanks to the brilliant Shikhar Dhawan smashing 363 runs en route to claiming the Golden Bat award. Meanwhile, the bowling attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja – who won the player of the tournament award — complemented the batting firepower.

India met the hosts in the final, and it ended up being a thriller. Classic English weather conditions resulted in the final being reduced to 20 overs per team. The Men in Blue batted first and managed a modest total of 129, but they managed to somehow defend that score thanks to the economic bowling of Ravi Ashwin.

Australia

Australia have emerged as the dominant force in cricket once again in recent years. After a couple of years in the wilderness, they have risen to the fore once more. They have clung to the Ashes urn for the last seven years, while their shocking upset victory against India in last year’s World Cup final announced their return as the planet’s major player.

As such then, it should come as no surprise to hear that they are the most successful team in the history of the Champions Trophy, with two triumphs under their belt. The latest cricket betting odds certainly fancy them to add to their legacy, making them a 1.71 favourite to win their upcoming Test Series against the Men in Blue, as well as a 1.60 favourite for next year’s Ashes series. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them claim their third victory in this tournament as well next March.

The Baggy Greens are already the most dominant force in the history of the tournament with two triumphs to their name, and neither of them had to be shared like their Indian counterparts. They claimed the trophy for the first time ever in 2006 at the back end of their golden generation. Under Ricky Ponting’s captaincy, the Aussies stamped their authority on every game, culminating in a one-sided final against West Indies.

Unsatisfied with one triumph, Australia successfully defended their title in 2009, becoming the first and only side to ever win the tournament back-to-back. This time around, it was a blistering pace attack of Brett Lee and Mitchell Johnson that proved too strong for the opposition. The final saw Australia dominate neighbours New Zealand, chasing down 200 without breaking a sweat.