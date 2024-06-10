Rohit Sharma: Jasprit Bumrah is a genuis

Captain Rohit Sharma praised fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah after India beat Pakistan by six runs in the T20 World Cup in New York, United States of America.

Bumrah took three wickets – and was named player of the match. He has put his team among the title favourites on sites such as betpack and others.

“Bumrah is going from strength to strength. We’ve seen him over the years what he can do, I’m not going to talk too much about him. We want him to be in that kind of mindset until the end of the World Cup. He’s a genius with the ball, we know that, but hats off to the other guys as well,” said Sharma.

Bumrah’s haul included the key dismissals of Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

“We felt we were a little under par,” said Bumrah. “When the sun came out, the wicket got a bit better. So we had to be disciplined with what we were trying to do. I tried to keep it simple, the wicket got better, and the swing was less. So I tried to hit the seam as much as I can. I just tried to be clear with my plan and focused on my execution.”

India’s next match in this tournament will be against the United States of America on Wednesday. The match will also be played in New York.

“We need everyone to show up. Those little contributions make a huge difference. Whoever had the ball in hand wanted to make a contribution for the team,” concluded Sharma.

England are the defending T20 World Cup champions. India won the inaugural edition in 2005.