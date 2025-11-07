Sachin Tendulkar is widely celebrated as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, but his impact extends far beyond the boundary ropes.

Over a career spanning more than two decades, the India batting legend not only amassed record-breaking runs, but he also forged a financial legacy that continues to grow even after retirement.

From massive endorsement deals and IPL earnings to smart business ventures and investments, Tendulkar’s net worth, now estimated at over US$165 million, reflects a careful blending of sporting excellence with commercial acumen.

While exact numbers aren’t always available, we’ve done our best to unpack the source of his wealth, the biggest paydays of his career, and how he continues to earn in the post-retirement era.

1. What is Sachin Tendulkar’s net worth?

As of 2025, most reliable estimates place Sachin Tendulkar’s net worth at somewhere between US$165 and $190 million. Some more optimistic sources suggest it is even slightly higher at around US$200 million.

He is frequently listed as the richest retired cricketer from India, due to his long career, brand equity, and post-retirement earnings.

2. The big paydays during his playing career

Match fees and central contracts: Tendulkar earned substantial sums from match fees in Tests and ODIs, especially in the latter part of his career, as well as from BCCI contracts.

Exact numbers are less publicly documented, but in his prime years, he was among the highest-earning cricketers per match in India (and the world).

IPL and franchise cricket: In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he played for Mumbai Indians, and while his IPL salary in the earlier seasons was lower (by today’s standards), it added significantly to his wealth.

Endorsement deals: This is where Sachin really earned huge sums.

Longstanding tie-ups with brands like MRF, Adidas, BMW, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Luminous, among others. Some of his earlier endorsement contracts were rumoured to be worth millions in USS – even deals that were struck as far back as the 1990s and 2000s.

3. How he earns post-cricket

Even after retiring (2013), Tendulkar has continued to multiply his income streams. Here are the main ones:

Brand endorsements: He remains a highly sought-after face. Reports suggest Tendulkar earns about approximately US$2million annually just from endorsements – which is pretty good going!

Business ventures and investments: Amongst other things he is co-owner of Kerala Blasters FC (Soccer/ISL). He also owns or co-owns restaurants (“Sachin’s” and “Tendulkar’s”), fashion brand True Blue with Arvind Fashions.

As a batsman he had many shots in his locker and as an investor and businessman he also has a wide range of investments in his portfolio.

Tendulkar has reportedly invested in startups and technology companies including Spinny (used cars) and Smartron (tech devices) while research suggests he also holds many stocks and private equity positions.

Of course, he’s not shy in the asset department either, owning real estate and luxury assets including property in Mumbai (Bandra) and Goa and an impressive array of luxury vehicles.

Finally given his profile and the respect he still commands as a cricketer he is still able to earn well through work in the game, where his fulfils various mentorship roles, partakes in IPL activities, earns royalties and performs media work.

4. Biggest contracts and moments

His long-term deal with MRF (bats sponsorship) is one of the most iconic and lucrative, arguably among his biggest individual endorsement earners.

Deals with brands like BMW, Adidas, Coca-Cola have also been sizable, often multi-crore rupee contracts tying him to global and national advertising.

Match fees and appearance fees in his late career were high; also, IPL earnings in his final seasons contributed neatly.

5. Why his wealth has stayed strong

Sachin was both a player and a brand. He worked hard over his career to build a brand that was seen as trustworthy and which could endure long beyond the pitch. Even years after retirement, Tendulkar’s brand remains powerful.

Companies see him as ‘safe’, aspirational and trusted. He has stayed far away from scandal and controversy and despite his success he remains one of the most liked and respected players of all time.

Aside from the strength of his brand he has been very smart and made sure to diversify his incomes streams and his investments. Not just endorsements, but business, investments, real estate, creating a diverse portfolio that has reduced risk.

Finally, Tendulkar operates in a low liability environment. There are no big scandals, he has relatively stable personal expenses and he tends to invest rather than spend wildly (although he has plush homes and cars, as anyone of his status does).

In short, he has made good choices, leveraging his ability as a player to great commercial affect, much like Virat Kohli has done.

