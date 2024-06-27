Sai Sudharsan could be a big star in 2024 TNPL

Plenty of focus will be on the performances of Sai Sudharsan when the 2024 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League starts in July.

Sudharsan rocketed to stardom during this year’s Indian Premier League on the back of several strong showings for the Gujarat Titans.

His prolific stretch of form included a century against the Chennai Super Kings and 84 not out versus the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He also hit an impressive 65 against the Delhi Capitals.

“I think we were through plan B and plan C pretty quickly and maybe started getting into Plan D,” said CSK head coach Stephen Fleming in response to Sudharsan’s 103 against the five-time IPL champions.

“It was the batting of high calibre. Sometimes you have to doff the cap and say well played, and on this occasion, I thought those two were great.

“We were pretty shell-shocked and even our fielding, which has been good over the years, was put on the back foot. There were catches dropped and that was a little bit unusual for us.”

Sudharsan will be in action for the Lyca Kovai Kings in the TNPL, which will also feature other stars bound to have an influence on CSG vs KK match predictions and other important fixtures.

Masood Shahrukh Khan was Sudharsan’s team-mate at the Titans in the IPL and will be the same at LKK. They could form another formidable batting partnership.

LKK are the reigning TNPL champions and could face staunch competition from the Tiruppur Tamizhans, who have the hugely promising Sai Kishore on their books. He was outstanding en route to a four-wicket haul against the Punjab Kings earlier this year.

“I am extremely happy to be picked again by the Tiruppur team. I also extend my best wishes to the other teams that participated in the auction. I am eagerly looking forward to competing in the upcoming TNPL season,” said Kishore.

Chepauk Super Gillies owner Shivnathi Adithan added: “Kishore being bought by the Tiruppur Tamizhans was a significant moment. The unexpected lower bid for Silambarasan shows that not everything goes as planned in auctions, much like cricket.

“We have picked many talented players in the auction for our team. As our team is a mix of experienced players and young talents, we are hopeful and confident of performing exceptionally well in the upcoming season.”

The Super Gillies are the most successful team in the history of the Tamil Nadu Premier League with four titles.