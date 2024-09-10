Is it not amazing how a “simple sport” can become such a force in a nation? As football transformed and shaped Brazilian culture and society, and Badminton has become an emblem for the Indonesian country, so has the game of cricket become not just a culture, but a literal religion for the nation of India.

“There’s a lot that divides us as a country, but one thing that brings us all together is cricket”

– Madhavi Pothukuchi, Indian international Writer and journalist.

And this statement could not be more true. The game of cricket has become such an inspiration and such an embodiment of the spirit of resilience and perseverance in India that people who are at loggerheads with each other will still sit down together to watch a cricket match–especially when it’s a match featuring the iconic team India.

Now, the entertainment world of India has not wasted a moment to capitalize on this opportunity. Many movies and cricket documentaries have come out of India that beautifully capture the spirit and culture that cricket has come to embody in the nation. Some of these movies have even gone beyond the Indian shores to make such an impact in the world, because they tell stories of perseverance and resilience, a theme that so many people immediately relate to and connect with.

This article is a compendium of the best cricket movies in India that you can enjoy with your loved ones and fellow fans. The good thing here is that you don’t need to be a cricket fan to enjoy them. From The legendary Lagaan to the more family-drama Ferrari Ki Sawaari, these movies masterfully combine the love for cricket with other themes that hold a universal appeal.

Ready to explore? Let’s dive in.

1. Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001)

This amazing movie produced and starring Aarmir Khan is not just one of the best cricket movies in India, but also one of the most successful movies to come out of India.

Plot

The story features the farmers of a village in India called Champaner, who are being oppressed by the British rulers living in their land. As if that’s not bad enough, the villagers in Champaner are being forced to pay land tax (lagaan), even though the villagers are suffering from serious poverty caused by a terrible drought.

When the villagers go to their king to plead that their burden be relieved, a British captain named Russell who sees them, proposes to make them free from paying taxes for three years if they can win a cricket match against his team. But there’s a catch: The villagers would pay three times more their tax cost if they should lose the match.

We know, right? Cruel.

A young farmer named Bhuvan (played by Aamir Khan) accepts the challenge, and has just three months to prepare for a match he and the villagers know nothing about.

Highlights

Aamir Khan is known for an unrelenting excellence work ethic, and his performance in the movie is one of this movie’s most appealing aspects. The cricket match also was an epic showdown that is guaranteed to keep audiences glued to the screen from start to finish. The movie was released to massive success and critical acclaim, and was even nominated for an Oscar award.

Why Watch?

The movie’s script was excellently written and perfectly executed, and blends the themes of sports, drama and patriotism seamlessly. Whether you are a cricket fan or not, you’ll find this movie an interesting watch.

2. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

This sports documentary is a tribute to one of India’s most beloved captains. It is a biopic that shows us the inspiring life and journey of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who rose to fame in the 2000s.

Plot

This movie is a chronicle of Dhoni’s life, starting from his humble beginnings as a ticket collector, and taking viewers on his journey to winning the ICC Cricket World Cup for India in 2011.

Highlights

Dhoni is played by Sushant Singh Rajput, and the actor delivered an amazing performance that captured Dhoni’s quiet determination and unwavering focus beautifully. The movie’s expository of his personal life is very relatable and inspiring, too.

Why Watch?

Since it tells a true story, the reminder that we can achieve our dreams through hard work and perseverance is not just some fantastic cliche, but a true encouragement. This makes it one of the best cricket movies in India.

3. 83 (2021)

When you watch this sports documentary, it will take you back into the time when the world could not ignore India anymore because it became the world champion of cricket under the leadership of Kapil Dev.

Plot

The film is an emotional journey that shows us the ups and downs of India’s campaign in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. They eventually won an unforgettable victory at Lord’s. It’s one of the best cricket documentaries that unite old and young in the spirit of Indian cricket.

Highlights

Ravneer Singh was the perfect person to be able to play the part of the captain Kapil Dev. Then the iconic moments of that match, like the famous catch that turned the game around, is just pure magic.

Why Watch?

For people that are raving fans and lovers of cricket, this film will be a trip down memory lane , and it will make them remember the passion and never-give-up approach that made India become victorious.

4. Iqbal (2005)

This one is one of those underdog tales that tells us about the power of dreaming. As fantastic as the tale seems, it doesn’t fail to capture the spirit of resilience that cricket has come to embody in India.

Plot

The name of the main character is Iqbal, and he is a deaf and dumb teenage boy that is obsessed with cricket and wants to play for his country’s team, in national and international cricket. Even though his family and even the society make fun of him, he continues to pursue his dream with passion.

Highlights

The delivery of Shreyas Talpade literally turned his acting career around, as well as the acting of Naseeruddin Shah who played the role of an unconventional coach.

Why Watch?

The film tells a very emotional story of believing in yourself and not giving up. Cricket lovers will definitely fall in love with this one.

5. The Zoya Factor (2019)

This story is taken from a novel book and then turned into a film. It is about Zoya, a woman that the Indian cricket team sees as their lucky mascot because they start to win matches over and again when she joins them.

Highlights

The actors who play Zoya and Nikhil have a serious chemistry between them that makes this quirky film charming.

Why Watch?

This is really just a fun film that features cricket, so you can watch and enjoy it even if you’re not a cricket fan.

6. Patiala House (2011)

The picture was not given a rating that would make it look like it is a great film by many critics, but it combines a compelling drama with cricket, making it a good watch.

Plot

A young man that loves the cricket game and wants to join the England cricket team is initially stopped by his father who says he will commit suicide if he does.

After some years doing what his father wants, he goes for it again, and he puts his own desire first this time.

Highlights

Ashkay Kumar has a very good performance in this movie with a display of high control mixed with intense passion.

Why Watch?

This movie will appeal to people who enjoy dramas, and those who also appreciate cultural infusions. This movie mixes both with family life depictions.

7. Ferrari Ki Sawaari (2012)

This movie titled Ferrari Ki Sawaari has the translation of “A Ride in the Ferrari” and was released in June 2012 under Eros International.

Plot

A man who is a widower lives with his son in a little apartment in the Parsi colony. He is always teaching his son that life should always be lived honestly. But because the boy is so obsessed with cricket and finally has a chance to play beside a star at a school excursion, his father for the first time breaks his own rule and steals a Ferrari to ride his son to Lord’s.

Highlights

Ferrari Ki Sawaari has high emotional appeal, and mixes in a good dose of humor too. And the cricket theme is added in representation of the cultural nature of the game amongst Indians.

Why Watch?

Again, we have another family drama about dreams, and determination. So it will inspire people. If you’re looking for something to watch with your family, Ferrari Ki Sawaari is a good choice.

8. Azhar (2016)

This movie is inspired by the life of cricketer and former national team captain Mohammad Azharudeen.

Plot

The story of this movie is the controversial career of Azharudeen’s in cricket. After a good start and progress in his career, he is faced with charges of match fixing and struggles to get himself out of the mess.

Highlights

The movie is unique in that it gives us insight not just about another player’s life, but the dark side of the game of cricket and how things can be behind the scenes.

Why Watch?

Although the movie was not so well received critically, it is still a good expository to the darker side of things in the cricket game.

9. “Kai Po Che!” (2013)

The translation of the film is “I have cut the kite”, and the film is based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel. It was a critical and commercial success, receiving five awards nominations and winning two of them.

Plot

The movie is about three friends who are very close and want to start their own sports shop and sports academy. It also features some real events that took place around 2001 and 2002 in India including the 2001 Gujarat earthquake, the 2002 Godhra train burning and the 2002 Gujarat Riots.

Highlights

The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh, and newcomer Sushant Singh Rajput gave very stellar performances, and the movie portrays how cricket is such a uniting force in India.

Why Watch?

The movie leverages the turbulent way of cricket to portray life’s ups and downs. But just as the game can be beaten with hardwork and determination, so can life be bested too.

10. “Victory” (2009)

This sports drama had its filming done in the countries of Australia and India, and released in India.

Plot

A very talented boy pursues a career in cricket, and after he begins to succeed a little, he lets fame get into his head and falls out of the game. Then he has to struggle and fight to get back into the game like before.

Highlights

The film has appearances of real life cricketers and game sequences.

Why Watch?

The movie may not have made much waves as intended, but the story is a good inspiration that features not only passion, but redemption as well.

Conclusion

For non-fans, movies incorporating the cricket theme might be purely entertainment. But for cricket lovers and enthusiasts, these movies are more than that. Beyond entertainment, cricket movies are a source of unity and inspiration to fans all over the world. As we’ve seen, the best cricket movies celebrate that sport spirit, and show the ability of people to be resilient.

So, whether you’re a die-hard fan or just a casual viewer, these movies bear stories that will leave you moved, motivated and thoroughly entertained. Kapil Dev, India’s legendary cricketer, once said: “Cricket is more than a game; it’s a religion that unites us all.” These movies capture that essence beautifully.