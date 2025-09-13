Ross Taylor has played international cricket for New Zealand and will do the same for Samoa.

Playing international cricket is an incredible honour. It’s the pinnacle of the game and as such, not many cricketers get to don the colours of their national team.

And yet, as rare as the achievement is, there are some players who have managed to play at international level for more than one country. A little while back we profiled eight players who played Test cricket for two different countries.

Now, on the back of some recent high-profile country switches, let’s look at nine more players who have crossed the border, metaphorically speaking, to international cricket for two different countries.

1. Ross Taylor

New Zealand and Samoa

When most cricket followers think of Ross Taylor, they picture the Black Caps’ middle-order stalwart, the man with over 18,000 international runs and a central figure in New Zealand cricket for more than a decade.

But fewer people know that Taylor has recently represented Samoa in international cricket.

After retiring from New Zealand duty in 2022, Taylor turned out for Samoa at the East Asia-Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier. It was a return to his roots, with Taylor’s mother hailing from the Pacific Island.

Although the matches were played at a lower rung of ICC competition, they still counted as official internationals, making Taylor a rare dual international in cricket.

It was a fitting coda to his storied career, allowing him to honour his heritage while still wielding the bat at international level.

2. Corey Anderson

New Zealand and United States

Once one of New Zealand’s most destructive allrounders, Corey Anderson made headlines in 2014 when he blasted a then world-record ODI century off just 36 balls.

Injury troubles, however, blighted his career with the Black Caps, and after 2018 his appearances became sporadic.

In 2020, Anderson signed a three-year deal with Major League Cricket in the United States and committed his future to American cricket. By 2023, he was wearing US colours, representing a side looking to establish itself in global competitions.

His move reflects the broader shift in world cricket, with the US emerging as a new frontier thanks to ICC investment and MLC’s financial muscle.

Anderson’s dual international status underlines how career arcs are increasingly shaped by opportunity as much as by national allegiance.

3. Roelof van der Merwe

South Africa and Netherlands

Roelof van der Merwe’s international career began in South Africa, where his aggressive left-arm spin and handy batting earned him limited-overs caps in 2009. But with opportunities limited amid South Africa’s depth of talent, he sought a fresh start in Europe.

Having Dutch heritage, van der Merwe qualified to play for the Netherlands and debuted for them in 2015. He has since become a mainstay of their T20 side, turning in impactful performances at World Cups, including key wickets and middle-order runs.

Known for his fighting spirit, van der Merwe epitomises the gritty determination that has defined Dutch cricket’s rise on the global stage.

4. Luke Ronchi

Australia and New Zealand

Luke Ronchi holds a unique place in cricket histor – he is the only player to have represented both Australia and New Zealand in international cricket.

Born in New Zealand but raised in Australia, Ronchi first broke through as a wicketkeeper-batter for Australia in 2008, playing a handful of matches.

When opportunities dried up behind Brad Haddin, Ronchi returned to New Zealand, where he reignited his career. From 2013 onwards, he became a vital cog in the Black Caps limited-overs set-up, celebrated for his fearless stroke play.

His crowning moment came in the 2015 World Cup final at the MCG, where he donned New Zealand colours against his former side.

It wasn’t a great outing for Ronchi who made a duck as the Black Caps went down by seven wickets. Few players embody the cross-Tasman cricketing connection as clearly as Ronchi.

5. Eoin Morgan

Ireland and England

Eoin Morgan is perhaps the most famous dual international of the modern era. He debuted for Ireland in 2006, scoring a half-century in their maiden World Cup the following year.

However, his ambitions stretched further, and by 2009 he had switched allegiance to England, who offered him the platform of Test cricket and higher-profile limited-overs contests.

Morgan went on to redefine English white-ball cricket. As captain, he masterminded England’s transformation from underachievers to World Cup champions in 2019, their first-ever triumph in the format.

His switch remains controversial in some quarters, but his legacy as one of England’s greatest limited-overs leaders is undeniable. Ireland, meanwhile, can still claim to have provided the launchpad for his extraordinary career.

6. David Wiese

South Africa and Namibia

David Wiese’s career highlights the fluidity of modern cricket nationality rules. A seam-bowling allrounder, Wiese played for South Africa between 2013 and 2016, featuring in T20 internationals and limited-overs matches.

When opportunities dwindled, he pursued a Kolpak deal in county cricket, effectively ending his South African career.

Yet Wiese was not done with international cricket. Qualifying through his father, he made his debut for Namibia in the 2021 T20 World Cup, instantly becoming their standout player.

His big-hitting and experience lifted the side to surprise wins, raising Namibia’s profile on the global stage. Wiese’s dual career shows how personal heritage and cricket’s global expansion can combine to create remarkable second acts.

7. Michael Di Venuto

Australia and Italy

Michael Di Venuto’s playing career is best remembered for his time as a prolific domestic batsman in Australia and later as a coach in England. Though he managed a handful of ODIs for Australia in the late 1990s, his opportunities at the highest level were limited.

Later in his career, Di Venuto represented Italy, the country of his family’s origin, in the ICC World Cricket League.

While the matches were not at the same level as his Australian stint, they counted as internationals under ICC rules. His participation helped Italy build credibility in the associate ranks.

8. Tom Bruce

New Zealand and Scotland

Tom Bruce was part of New Zealand’s T20 set-up between 2017 and 2019, offering middle-order hitting and part-time off-spin. Though he showed glimpses of promise, he struggled to cement a long-term spot with the Black Caps, who had stiff competition in the middle order.

In 2025, Bruce made the switch to Scotland, qualifying through ancestry. For Scotland, he represents an injection of experience and power-hitting into their line-up, especially as they look to compete more regularly at ICC tournaments.

9. Dirk Nannes

Netherlands and Australia

Dirk Nannes’s path to international cricket was unconventional. A late bloomer who originally competed as a freestyle skier, he first played for the Netherlands at the 2009 T20 World Cup, helping them to a famous win over England at Lord’s.

It wasn’t long after that, that his rapid left-arm pace earned him a call-up for Australia (the country of his birth), where he featured in T20s and ODIs. Nannes went on to become a sought-after T20 specialist, plying his trade across global leagues.

While his stint with Australia was brief, his role in the Netherlands’ early T20 exploits and his subsequent presence in franchise cricket highlight his unique place in the game’s history.

