Former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Kedar Jadhav believes India won’t play Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, even though they are in the same group.

Jadhav, who played for India’s ODI and T20 sides, is now a politician and leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He is convinced the game won’t go ahead even though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have confirmed the match will be played as scheduled.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated this year when 26 people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation.

“I think the Indian team shouldn’t play against Pakistan. As far as India is concerned, they will win anywhere against Pakistan. But I can guarantee that this match won’t be played,” Kedar Jadhav told reporters.

“The Operation Sindoor was a massive hit. The reply was instant. The new, progressive India has shown that we can destroy enemies within their own territory.”

Jadhav is not the first former Indian cricketer to come out against the match.

Spinner Harbhajan Singh told TimesofIndia.com that India should refuse to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup as the “nation comes first”.

The Asia Cup begins on September 9, with India scheduled to play Pakistan on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India are drawn in Group A alongside Oman, hosts United Arab and Pakistan, while Group B features Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka.

Indian selectors, led by its chairman and former bowler Ajit Agarkar, is due to meet on August 19 to make its picks for the 2025 Asia Cup.