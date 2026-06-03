Few rivalries in one-day cricket have consistently produced such a compelling blend of skill, tension and star power as Australia against Pakistan. Across four decades the contests between the two nations have featured everything from World Cup classics and Sharjah thrillers to brutal fast bowling and dazzling stroke play. With Australia set to return to Pakistan for a three-match ODI series in June, it is worth revisiting the batsmen who made the fixture their own. From elegant accumulators to ruthless finishers, these are the seven leading run-scorers in ODI matches between Australia and Pakistan.

Ricky Ponting (Australia)

Matches/Innings: 35

Runs: 1107

Highest score: 124*

Average: 36.9

No batsman has scored more ODI runs in Australia-Pakistan matches than Ricky Ponting. Aggressive from the outset and ruthless once set, Ponting regularly dictated games against Pakistan during Australia’s dominant years in the late 1990s and 2000s.

His unbeaten 124 was a masterclass in controlled aggression, combining brutal pull shots with precise placement through the offside. Whether facing Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis or Shoaib Akhtar, Ponting rarely backed down.

More than any other player in the rivalry, he embodied Australia’s relentless approach in one-day cricket, and his record at the top of this list underlines just how often Pakistan struggled to contain him.

Javed Miandad (Pakistan)

Matches/Innings: 33

Runs: 1019

Highest score: 74*

Average: 33.96

Javed Miandad thrived on confrontation, and there were few opponents he enjoyed battling more than Australia. Streetwise, fiercely competitive and endlessly resourceful, Miandad became the heartbeat of Pakistan’s batting through the 1980s and early 1990s.

Interestingly, he never scored a century against Australia yet still accumulated more than 1,000 runs through relentless consistency. His ability to manoeuvre the field and frustrate bowlers made him the ideal middle-order operator in tight ODI contests.

Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan)

Matches/Innings: 29

Runs: 1016

Highest score: 100

Average: 37.62

Mohammad Yousuf brought grace and precision to an era dominated by power hitting. His wristy stroke play was especially effective against Australia’s seam-heavy attacks, allowing him to score fluently without appearing rushed.

The right-hander’s century against Australia remains one of the standout innings by a Pakistani batter in the rivalry. Few players handled high-class pace with such serenity, and Yousuf’s average of 37.62 reflected his consistency against one of the strongest ODI sides in history.

Steve Waugh (Australia)

Matches/Innings: 40

Runs: 1003

Highest score: 82

Average: 31.34

Steve Waugh’s numbers against Pakistan were built on resilience rather than extravagance. Across 40 innings, more than anyone else on this list, he became a constant obstacle for Pakistan through sheer determination and tactical intelligence.

While he never reached three figures against them, Waugh repeatedly produced gritty innings in difficult conditions, particularly in Sharjah where matches between the sides often carried enormous pressure. His ability to guide chases and build partnerships made him one of Australia’s most reliable performers in the fixture.

Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan)

Matches/Innings: 34

Runs: 991

Highest score: 91*

Average: 31.96

At his best, Inzamam-ul-Haq made batting look wonderfully uncomplicated. The timing was effortless, the footwork minimal and the results consistently effective.

Australia often tested him with aggressive pace attacks, yet Inzamam still came within nine runs of reaching 1,000 ODI runs in the rivalry. His unbeaten 91 was a reminder of his ability to absorb pressure before dismantling bowling attacks with crisp drives and disdainful pulls.

Michael Clarke (Australia)

Matches/Innings: 21

Runs: 939

Highest score: 103*

Average: 55.23

Michael Clarke’s record against Pakistan reflected the elegance and control that defined much of his ODI career. Equally comfortable against pace and spin, Clarke often anchored Australian innings while others attacked around him.

His average of 55.23 is exceptional considering the quality of opposition attacks he faced, including the likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal. Clarke’s ability to rotate strike in middle overs frequently allowed Australia to dominate matches without needing explosive acceleration.

Michael Bevan (Australia)

Matches/Innings: 22

Runs: 851

Highest score: 83

Average: 56.73

No player defined the art of the ODI chase in the late 1990s quite like Michael Bevan. Calm under pressure and almost impossible to dismiss at the death, Bevan regularly frustrated Pakistan’s formidable bowling attacks with his ability to manipulate gaps and run tirelessly between the wickets.

Remarkably, despite never scoring a century against Pakistan, he averaged almost 57 across 22 innings. His consistency was the key (along with his uncanny ability to remain undefeated). Pakistan often had the firepower to blow sides away, but Bevan specialised in denying them momentum and dragging Australia over the line in tight finishes.