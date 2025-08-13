The top three ranked ICC ODI batters in 2025.

The latest ICC ODI Batting Rankings have seen the top two spots now occupied by Indian batters, while Pakistan’s Babar Azam has slipped outside the top two.

Shubman Gill has backed up his dominant form in the India Test series draw against England and maintains his position as the best ODI batter in the world.

He’s performing across formats and is in ruthless form for India at the moment.

It’s been five years since Pakistan’s prize batter was last outside of the top order, with Azam now sat in third place for the first time since 2020.

Scores of 47, 0 and 9 in his nation’s three recent ODIs against the West Indies have seen him fall down the order.

And the fact that his position in third is his lowest in half a decade is a testament to Azam’s greatness in One Day Internationals for Pakistan.

Despite averaging 54.23 in ODI cricket, he’s only managed 18.66 in 2025.

Shubman Gill continues multi-format dominance

The top two-ranked ICC ODI batters are Indian opening partners Rohit Sharma, who’s jumped to second place and Shubman Gill, who’s maintained his berth at the top.

Despite stepping back from the captaincy and retiring from Test cricket, Sharma is still his country’s ODI leader with maintained form in the format.

Sharma is averaging 37.75 for India in ODIs and over 50 in the past two years.

He’s still putting in big performances despite rumours of retirement.

He’s been replaced as Test captain by Gill, who’s been dominant across formats for India.

Gill is averaging 63.85 in ODI cricket this year and has already racked up two centuries to secure top spot.

Travis Head and Joe Root among notable movers in ODI rankings

Australian explosive middle-order batter has seen more positive innings rewarded with a one-place climb up the rankings to sit level on 12th with Keacy Carty of the West Indies.

Pakistan’s struggled in ODI cricket of late, and some lacklustre performances from their captain, Mohammad Rizwan, have seen him drop a place.

Fakhar Zaman has also seen a drop of four places with poor form, dropping him outside the top 25 to 27th.

England’s Joe Root has been the beneficiary and has now climbed to 22nd in the ICC standings.

