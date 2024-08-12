Glencore Ferroalloys, in partnership with CSA and NYDA, launch cricket hub in Berseba

Glencore Ferroalloys in partnership with CSA and NYDA launch an exciting cricket hub and youth training programme in Berseba.

Glencore, in partnership with Cricket South Africa (CSA), the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), and the Bakwena ba Mogopa Traditional Council, has officially launched the National Youth Service Programme (NYSP) at the Berseba Multi-purpose Facility.

Glencore Ferroalloys, Cricket South Africa (CSA), in partnership with the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), will enable over 200 young people to access training, employment, and opportunities to excel in sports-based education. Beneficiaries from Bethanie, Modikwe, Berseba and Makolokwe will receive training in cricket administration, umpiring, scoring, coaching, and leadership equipping them with valuable skills to enhance their employability at the end of the programme.

The day was filled with high energy and excitement from beneficiaries as they took to the field. Their enthusiasm grew even more with the presence of South African cricket captain Temba Bavuma, who joined in the celebration and personally helped hand out certificates to the participants. For many, it was an inspiring first experience of meeting and engaging with a professional cricket player.

Cricket South Africa CEO, Pholetsi Moseki, noted that the success of the launch was made possible through collaboration between people, government, and organisations, adding that even more can be achieved when such partnerships are sustained. As part of the initiative, CSA has established a cricket hub at the multi-purpose facility built by Glencore, providing beneficiaries with the opportunity to participate in and learn the sport.

“Today, we celebrate a new chapter in that journey. Our partnership with the National Youth Services and Cricket South Africa brings world-class support, skills, and mentorship to rural communities and this is just the beginning. We envision extending this initiative to every rural community where Glencore operates in South Africa.” Said Japie Fullard, CEO of Glencore Ferroalloys.

North West MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture, Tsotso Tlhapi, commended Glencore for its continued investment in the area and highlighted the vital role sport plays in supporting mental health. She also urged beneficiaries to take care of the facility, emphasising that it should serve the community for generations to come.

The NYDA, as the implementing partner for the National Youth Service Programme (NYSP), provides programme management, training, and resources aligned with the government’s broader youth development strategy. Under their leadership and support, the Bakwena ba Mogopa Traditional Council plays a vital role in identifying eligible candidates, ensuring that the right communities benefit from the programme.

Bakwena Ba Mogopa Traditional Council, His Royal Majesty Kgosikgolo Motheo Mamogale gave the project his blessing and said: “We are inspired by the commitment from our partners. This project highlights the importance of leadership and collaboration as it seeks to restore hope and unify our children and youth in particular, to ensure they reach higher heights by developing from an amateur to a professional athlete.”

“As the community of Bakwena Ba Mogopa, we would like to extend our gratitude to Cricket South Africa and Glencore. We hope this project will serve as a call to action from other mining companies to partner with their doorstep community and invest in sports development across the country,” he added.

The launch reinforces Glencore’s commitment to delivering meaningful youth development through sport, skills training, and supporting community collaborations.