The T20 World Cup may be just around the corner, but there is still plenty of ODI cricket taking place.

India and New Zealand have just concluded their series, while England and Sri Lanka are set to begin a three-match showdown before turning their attention to the shortest form of the game.

Although 50-over cricket does not dominate headlines as it once did, it remains a key pillar of the modern game. With action continuing across the globe, it’s interesting to examine which players have scored centuries at the most different grounds.

Achieving hundreds at multiple venues speaks not only to career longevity, but also to adaptability to varying pitches, climates, and conditions.

Here is a look at the six batters who have reached triple figures at the most diverse locations.

1. Virat Kohli (India)

Total ODI games: 311

Centuries scored: 54

Different venues: 35

Virat Kohli tops the list, a testament to his consistency and dominance across the cricketing world. With 54 centuries from 311 games, Kohli has reached three figures at 35 different grounds in 12 countries.

Whether in the subcontinent, Australia, New Zealand, or England, he has repeatedly shown the ability to adjust his game to suit the conditions. His hunger for runs and impeccable technique make him a nightmare for bowlers everywhere.

2. Sachin Tendulkar (India)

Total ODI games: 463

Centuries scored: 49

Different venues: 34

The Little Master is just behind Kohli in terms of venues, with centuries at 34 locations. Tendulkar’s career spanned over two decades, allowing him to experience the evolution of pitches and playing conditions around the world.

His 49 ODI centuries were spread across India, England, Australia, and Africa, highlighting an extraordinary capacity to perform regardless of opposition or venue.

Tendulkar’s ability to adapt to seaming conditions in England and bouncy pitches in Australia made him a truly global player.

Curiously, while Tendulkar made several ODI tons against the West Indies (including one in Malaysia), he never scored an ODI century in the Caribbean.

3. Rohit Sharma (India)

Total ODI games: 282

Centuries scored: 33

Different venues: 26

Rohit Sharma, known for his elegant stroke play and ability to convert starts into massive scores, has scored centuries at 26 different grounds. The master of the ODI double century, Rohit has regularly dominated both home and away series.

His record includes centuries in tournaments ranging from bilateral series to World Cups, often providing India with commanding positions through rapid yet calculated innings.

4. Ricky Ponting (Australia)

Total ODI games: 375

Centuries scored: 30

Different venues: 21

Ricky Ponting, one of Australia’s most successful captains, scored 30 ODI centuries at 21 different venues.

Renowned for his aggressive approach and ability to anchor innings, Ponting consistently excelled in diverse conditions, from the fast tracks of Australia to the turning wickets of India.

His adaptability under pressure, particularly during World Cups, allowed him to thrive in unfamiliar environments and lead Australia to countless victories.

5. Hashim Amla (South Africa)

Total ODI games: 181

Centuries scored: 27

Different venues: 21

Hashim Amla’s elegant batting style and unflappable temperament saw him reach centuries at 21 grounds across the globe. The South Africa master was equally comfortable facing express pace in Australia as he was negotiating spin in Asia.

Amla’s consistency and ability to rotate the strike while building innings patiently allowed him to flourish in varied conditions, and his 27 centuries came in a relatively short international career compared with his peers.

6. AB de Villiers (South Africa)

Total ODI games: 228

Centuries scored: 25

Different venues: 21

AB de Villiers rounds out the list, sharing 21 venues with Ponting and Amla. Known for his improvisational genius, the South African could dismantle any bowling attack with innovative strokes while maintaining a high strike rate.

His 25 centuries across multiple continents demonstrate his unique combination of flair and technique.

De Villiers’ ability to switch gears depending on the match situation makes him one of the most versatile ODI batters in history.

