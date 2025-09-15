We started in part one of this feature looking at cricketers who found their careers and on field achievements overshadowed by those of their brothers.

Research found us plenty of brothers who could have stood alongside Mark Waugh as the recipient of the famous sledge: “I may not be good enough to play against Australia, but at least I am the best cricketer in my family.”

In part two, inspired by that famous sledge, we continue to look at the achievements of some of crickets less well-known siblings. Part one finished at number nine, so we will simply continue from there.

1. Sandun Mendis

Kamindu Mendis’ brother

The Mendis brothers from Sri Lanka are at different stages of their careers. At 24 years old Sandun has yet to make a significant mark, his achievements confined to domestic cricket.

Kamindu, by contrast, has already caught the eye at international level where he is currently the seventh ranked Test batsman in the world.

But it is for his bowling that he first caught the eye as he became for his ambidextrous bowling at a young age – he’s capable of sending down right-arm off-spin and left-arm orthodox in the same over.

His batting has also developed, making him one of Sri Lanka’s promising allrounders.

For now, Sandun lags behind, but he has time on his side and chance to make a genuine mark of his own.

2. Paul Kirsten

Gary Kirsten’s brother

The Kirsten’s were something of a cricketing dynasty. Oldest brother Peter (he is a half-brother to Paul and Gary) was an elegant number three who spent the bulk of his career playing during South Africa’s isolation.

Paul, also known as Porky, was the youngest brother. While he never played internationally, he was a more than useful wicketkeeper and middle order batsman for Western Province.

His brother Gary, though, became a stalwart of South African cricket. With 101 Test caps, over 7,000 Test runs, and a reputation as one of the most dependable openers of his era, Gary was a rock at the top of the order. Post-retirement, he coached India to World Cup glory in 2011.

Paul never had the same cricketing pedigree, retiring from the game to operate a pizzeria; Gary on the other hand became a national hero.

3. James Marshall

Hamish Marshall’s brother

Twin brothers James and Hamish both played for New Zealand. James had a brief career, managing seven Test cricket matches and 10 ODIs without leaving a lasting impression.

Hamish, on the other hand, had more success. Though his career was also relatively short, he played 13 Tests and 66 ODIs, including being part of the team that reached the 2007 World Cup semi-finals. He was also more prominent on the county circuit.

Also read: Which of these 7 batters would you have bat for your life?

4. Peter Moody

Tom Moody’s brother

Peter Moody’s first-class career for Western Australia was modest. He never came close to Australian selection.

His brother Tom, however, became a central figure in Australian cricket. A tall allrounder, Tom played eight Tests and 76 ODIs, was part of two World Cup-winning squads (1987 and 1999) and went on to become a respected coach around the world.

Peter’s contributions were domestic; Tom’s were global.

5. Adnan Akmal

Kamran and Umar Akmal’s brother

The Akmal family produced three international wicketkeeper-batters. Kamran was the first, playing over 50 Tests and 150 ODIs, known for his aggressive batting – though his keeping was inconsistent.

Umar was touted as a batting prodigy, though his career declined amid disciplinary issues.

Adnan was the least heralded. He played 20 Tests for Pakistan as a keeper, but his batting returns were modest, and he was soon overtaken by others.

Kamran and Umar were flawed talents but had greater impact; Adnan remained a stopgap.

6. Sean Ervine

Craig Ervine’s brother

Sean Ervine was a stylish left-handed batter who played 5 Tests and 42 ODIs for Zimbabwe before pursuing a long county career with Hampshire. His decision to focus on county cricket effectively ended his international career.

Craig Ervine, by contrast, has become a mainstay of Zimbabwe’s batting. With over a decade in the national side, he has captained Zimbabwe and provided rare stability. Where Sean had plenty of talent, it was Craig who demonstrated the staying power.

7. Robert Samuels

Marlon Samuels’ brother

Robert Samuels had the sort of short and understated career that slips through the cracks of cricket history. A left-handed batter, he played six Tests and eight ODIs for the West Indies between 1996 and 1997.

He even managed a Test century against New Zealand at the Antigua Recreation Ground.

But inconsistency and the fierce competition (he played alongside greats like Brian Lara, jimmy Adams, Shiv Chanderpaul and Carl Hooper amongst others) for batting places meant he soon fell out of favour.

His international career was over before it really began, though he remained a steady performer in regional cricket for Jamaica.

His younger brother Marlon, by contrast, became a fixture in the West Indies middle order for well over a decade.

Marlon’s career was anything but smooth – marred by controversies and disciplinary issues – yet he produced some of the most memorable innings in T20 World Cup history, famously anchoring West Indies’ victories in the 2012 and 2016 finals.

Where Robert’s contribution was a brief flicker, Marlon’s was headline-grabbing, sometimes infuriating, but often brilliant. It’s a classic case of one sibling being remembered as a footnote, while the other carved out a place in cricketing folklore.

Read next: Did Chris Gayle get named in this West Indies’ best Test XI of the past 40 years?