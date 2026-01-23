Australia's Adam Zampa is one of the most prolific bowlers in T20 World Cup history.

Those in the know will tell you that batsmen win you matches while bowlers win you tournaments.

There is a lot of truth to be found in that adage, although, as the T20I World Cup approaches it is interesting to note just how few of the tournaments leading wicket takers have won the actual trophy.

To date there have been nine T20 World Cups. The tenth staging of the tournament is set to take place in India and Sri Lanka in February and March.

With the latest staging of the event on the horizon, let’s take a moment to look at the list of all-time leading T20 World Cup wicket takers.

1. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Span: 2007–2024

Games: 43

Wickets: 50

Average: 20.12

Strike rate: 17.5

Shakib Al Hasan sits alone at the top of the list, and his longevity is the defining feature of his record.

Featuring in eight editions of the tournament, Shakib has been Bangladesh’s go to bowler in all conditions, combining subtle variations with exceptional control.

His left arm spin has been effective both in the powerplay and through the middle overs, while his tactical awareness has allowed him to adapt as batting standards have evolved.

That he has achieved 50 wickets without Bangladesh ever lifting the trophy underlines the broader theme of this list.

2. Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)

Span: 2007–2016

Games: 34

Wickets: 39

Average: 23.25

Strike rate: 20.7

Afridi’s T20 World Cup record reflects his unpredictable brilliance.

Many will be surprised to find him on this list as he is remembered best as a power-hitting opening batsman, but he was also a very useful leg spinner – and was generally used as a wicket taking option rather than a containing one.

His most significant contribution came in 2009 when Pakistan won the title, with Afridi playing a central role throughout the campaign. While his average is higher than many on this list, his knack for breaking partnerships in high pressure moments made him invaluable.

3. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Span: 2007–2014

Games: 31

Wickets: 38

Average: 20.07

Strike rate: 16.2

Malinga was the prototype death overs specialist. His slingy action and pinpoint yorkers changed how teams approached the final overs of a T20 innings.

Across four tournaments, he consistently delivered breakthroughs at crucial times. Despite Sri Lanka reaching multiple finals during his era, the trophy eluded them, leaving Malinga as one of the greatest bowlers never to top the podium in this competition.

4. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Span: 2021–2024

Games: 19

Wickets: 37

Average: 11.72

Strike rate: 11.7

Hasaranga’s rise has been meteoric. In fewer than 20 matches, he has already climbed to fourth on the all-time list, boasting numbers that stand out even among elite company.

His sharp leg breaks and relentless attacking mindset have made him one of the most feared bowlers in world T20 cricket. If Sri Lanka are to challenge for the title on home soil, Hasaranga is likely to be at the heart of their campaign.

5. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Span: 2016–2024

Games: 23

Wickets: 37

Average: 14.89

Strike rate: 14.1

Rashid Khan’s presence on this list is remarkable given Afghanistan’s relatively short history in the tournament. His pace through the air, subtle variations and unflappable temperament have allowed him to dominate even the strongest batting lineups.

With oodles of experience at franchise level (he is the leading all time T20 wicket taker), Rashid’s performances have often kept Afghanistan competitive against more established nations, even if a deep run in the tournament has remained elusive.

6. Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan)

Span: 2009–2014

Games: 23

Wickets: 36

Average: 16.86

Strike rate: 14.8

At his peak, Saeed Ajmal was almost unplayable. His doosra, combined with immaculate control, made him a constant wicket taking threat in the middle overs.

Ajmal’s impact was particularly felt in the 2009 and 2010 tournaments, where Pakistan were among the strongest sides. His numbers reflect a bowler who combined economy with aggression in equal measure.

7. Tim Southee (New Zealand)

Span: 2010–2024

Games: 25

Wickets: 36

Average: 17.91

Strike rate: 15.3

Tim Southee’s success came through consistency rather than surprise. Swinging the new ball and relying on subtle changes later in the innings, he was New Zealand’s most reliable wicket taker across multiple cycles.

Despite New Zealand’s reputation for punching above their weight, the title has remained just out of reach, with Southee often leading the attack in narrow defeats – most notably in 2021 when they lost in the final to Australia.

8. Adam Zampa (Australia)

Span: 2016–2024

Games: 21

Wickets: 36

Average: 13.69

Strike rate: 13

Zampa’s record is outstanding, particularly when viewed in the context of Australia’s eventual title win in 2021.

His leg spin gave Australia control through the middle overs, allowing their powerful batting lineup to play with freedom. Zampa’s ability to take wickets without conceding runs has made him one of the most complete T20 bowlers of his generation.

9. Ajantha Mendis (Sri Lanka)

Span: 2009–2014

Games: 21

Wickets: 35

Average: 15.02

Strike rate: 13.4

Mendis burst onto the international scene with mystery deliveries that baffled batsmen unfamiliar with his variations. In the T20 World Cup, he was often Sri Lanka’s trump card, capable of dismantling a lineup in a single spell.

While his international career was relatively short, his impact on the tournament was profound. Mendis did not feature in the final in 2014 when Sri Lanka beat India.

