Perhaps more than any other nation, Sri Lanka have stand-out bowlers who seemingly define specific eras of their ODI history.

While for many other countries bowlers are viewed in pairs or even as a unit, Sri Lanka’s stand-out wicket-takers are almost all stand-alone icons. And when we say icons, we don’t use the phrase lightly.

With the Lions set to face Zimbabwe in both an ODI and a T20 series ahead of their trip to the Asia Cup, let’s take a moment to look at their list of all-time leading ODI wicket takers.

1. Muttiah Muralitharan: 523 wickets

ODI career span: 1993-2011

ODIs: 343

Average: 23.07

The undisputed king of Sri Lankan bowling, Muralitharan is not just the country’s leading wicket-taker but also the highest wicket-taker in ODI history.

His mastery of spin, particularly his doosra, made him nearly unplayable when he was at his peak.

What makes his record extraordinary is not simply his volume of wickets but the consistency – he averaged just a tad above 23 across a career that spanned almost two decades.

Murali didn’t just win games; he defined what was possible for a spinner in limited overs cricket.

2. Chaminda Vaas: 399 wickets

ODI career span: 1994-2008

ODIss: 321

Average: 27.45

Where Murali spun webs, Vaas provided control and breakthroughs with the new ball.

A left-armer who relied on seam movement and impeccable accuracy, Vaas was often the bowler who broke partnerships before Muralitharan ran through the middle order.

His best remembered spell – 8 for 19 against Zimbabwe in 2001 – remains one of the most destructive performances in ODI cricket history.

3. Lasith Malinga: 338 wickets

ODI career span: 2004-2019

ODIs: 226

Average: 28.87

If Muralitharan defined Sri Lanka’s 1990s and Vaas the early 2000s, then Malinga was the face of their attack in the late 2000s and 2010s.

His slingy action and deadly yorkers turned him into a cult hero worldwide. At his peak, Malinga’s death bowling was unmatched, and his record of four wickets in four balls against South Africa in 2007 remains a career-defining moment.

More than numbers, he gave Sri Lanka a cutting edge in ICC tournaments, often carrying the attack almost single-handedly.

4. Sanath Jayasuriya: 320 wickets

ODI career span: 1989-2011

ODIs: 441

Average: 36.67

Known primarily for redefining ODI batting in the 1996 World Cup, Jayasuriya was also a highly effective left-arm spinner. His 320 wickets are testament to his longevity and value as an allrounder.

Jayasuriya often bowled in the middle overs, where his ability to tie batsmen down and pick up handy wickets added balance to the team. His presence in both the batting and bowling charts speaks volumes of his impact on Sri Lankan cricket. He was the perfect ODI player.

5. Nuwan Kulasekara: 199 wickets

ODI career span: 2003-2017

ODIs: 184

Average: 33.92

Kulasekara was never flashy, but his ability to swing the new ball and deliver consistent spells made him a mainstay for over a decade.

While he may not have had the pace of Malinga or the movement of Vaas, Kulasekara’s accuracy and composure under pressure ensured his place in Sri Lanka’s white-ball squads.

He played a vital supporting role in the team’s run to the 2011 World Cup final and their eventual T20 World Cup triumph in 2014.

6. Dilhara Fernando: 183 wickets

ODI career span: 2001-2012

ODIs: 146

Average: 30.66

A tall fast bowler capable of generating bounce, Dilhara Fernando was often seen as the enforcer in Sri Lanka’s pace attack. Though inconsistent at times, when he clicked, he could be devastating.

His brisk pace and variations made him a useful foil to star-man Malinga and Kulasekara, and his 183 wickets illustrate his role as a dependable wicket-taker through the mid-2000s.

7. Thisara Perera: 175 wickets

ODI career span: 2009-2021

ODIs: 166

Average: 32.80

Another allrounder who could turn a game with either bat or ball, Perera’s ODI career was packed full of moments of explosive brilliance. With the ball, he thrived on aggression, bowling a heavy ball that could hurry batsmen.

While not the most economical, Perera’s knack for striking in bursts, especially in middle overs, made him a match-winner. His presence also reflected Sri Lanka’s reliance on multi-dimensional cricketers after the retirements of their golden generation.

15. Wanindu Hasaranga: 108 wickets

ODI career span: 2017-2025

ODIs: 66

Average: 24.06

The modern flag-bearer of Sri Lankan bowling, Hasaranga has already made a significant mark in just a few years. His leg-spin combines flight, guile and aggression, making him a genuine wicket-taking option in all phases of an innings.

With a strike rate better than even Malinga, Hasaranga represents Sri Lanka’s hope for the future – although he is not in the squad that is set to travel to Zimbabwe, he is a bowler who can dominate in an increasingly batsman-friendly era.

If he maintains fitness and form, he could one day climb near the very top of this list – at just 28-years-old he still has plenty of good years in him.

