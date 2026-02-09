Tim Seifert could be key for New Zealand against United Arab Emirates.

T20 World Cup predictions for day four of the 2026 tournament.

Read our match previews for all the action in Sri Lanka and India.

Namibia v Netherlands

Key talking points

Namibia

Tuesday’s outing against Netherlands is Namibia’s first game of the tournament. Playing in their fourth straight T20 World Cup, Namibia have had good success in the past despite their minnow status.

Their best result came in their debut in 2021 as they reached the Super 12 stage, beating the Netherlands along the way. Last time out in the West Indies and the USA, Namibia triumphed in their opener, beating Oman in a super over.

Netherlands

The Netherlands may have lost their opening game of the tournament, but they will still have taken plenty of confidence from the loss as Pakistan eventually got the job done with just three balls and three wickets remaining.

At no point did the men in orange look out of their depth which is not surprising given that 2026 is their seventh T20 World Cup.

Twice before the Netherlands have reached the second round, doing so most recently in 2022 – they have their work cut out for them if they hope to advance again this time given that they share a group with both Pakistan and India.

But if they are to have any hope of making the Super Sixes then this is a must win encounter.

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

This venue, which is the second oldest cricket venue in India, was previously known as the Feroz Shah Kotla. In IPL cricket it is the home ground of the Delhi Daredevils.

Neither Namibia nor the Netherlands have ever played at the venue before.

Tuesday’s game will be just the ninth T20I to be played at the venue.

This is a venue where sides like to chase. Of the eight previous games played at the ground the side that won the toss opted to chase seven times.

The average first innings score at the venue is 145

The highest score made at the ground was India’s 221 for nine from 20 overs made against Bangladesh in 2024.

The lowest score recorded at the venue was Sri Lanka’s 120 all out made against South Africa in 2016.

The highest score successfully chased at the ground was South Africa’s 212 for three from 19.1 overs, made against India in 2022.

Weather

Tuesday morning in Delhi will be crisp and cool, with temperatures starting around 12 degrees.

Expect mist during the early hours, which should clear to reveal mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies by mid-morning. Winds will remain light. It will not rain.

Form

Namibia: W, L, W, W, W

W, L, W, W, W Netherlands: L, NR, L, L, W

Key players

Ruben Trumpelmann

Lanky left-arm quick, Trumpelmann is a man for the big occasion. When Namibia won their opening game over Oman in the previous World Cup it was Trumpelmann who took four wickets.

When his team beat the Proteas in Windhoek in 2025, he returned figures of three for 28 as he ripped out the heart of the Proteas middle-order. Trumpelmann averages 20.97 per wicket and has a strike-rate of 15.9.

Michael Levitt

Young opening batsman Michael Levitt caught the eye in Netherlands’ tournament opener against Pakistan, not so much for the runs that he scored (he made 24), but for teh speed at which he scored.

Levitt looked very comfortable attacking during the powerplay as he hit three fours and a six to get his side off to a rollicking start. Levitt averages 35.60 in T20I cricket and has hit 47 sixes from his 26 innings.

Prediction: Namibia

This should be a close game and one which both sides have targeted to win. The Netherlands have the advantage of having played in the tournament already, but Namibia have the history of a World Cup win over Netherlands.

Namibia is a quietly rising force in the game and with Gary Kirsten co-opted as part of their coaching team they have one of the world’s most respected cricketing brains helping to guide things from behind the scenes.

New Zealand v United Arab Emirates

Key talking points

New Zealand

New Zealand came into the tournament off the back of a chastening 4-1 series loss to India.

That may have dented their confidence, but they will view their match-up against UAE as an opportunity to improve their form.

Tuesday’s outing will be their second of the tournament following Sunday’s five wicket win over Afghanistan. The game will be played at the same venue where the kiwis faced Afghanistan which may give them a slight edge.

UAE

Back on the World Cup stage for the third time, the UAE will be hoping to add to their sole previous win in the competition – they beat Namibia back in 2022.

Relatively inexperienced, they are the 17th ranked team in the world, they have nevertheless claimed some impressive wins in the not-too-distant past, most notably a series win over Bangladesh last May.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

New Zealand have made two previous appearances at the venue and have won both times. The UAE meanwhile will be making their first T20 appearance at the ground.

Tuesday’s game is only the 5th T20I to be played at the ground.

There appears to be an advantage to chasing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, with three of the four games played here won by the side batting second.

The average first innings core at the ground is 151.

The highest score successfully chased at the ground was New Zealand’s 183 for five made against Afghanistan earlier in this tournament.

It was also the highest score made at the venue and the highest ever score chased down by New Zealand at a T20 World Cup.

Weather

Tuesday afternoon in Chennai will be sunny and dry with temperatures peaking around 29 degrees. Light northeasterly winds will offer some relief, though humidity near 57% may make it feel slightly warmer.

Skies are expected to remain partly cloudy with no rain forecast.

Form

New Zealand: W, L, W, L, L

W, L, W, L, L UAE: L, L, L, W, W

Key players

Glenn Phillips

Powerful, energetic and a dynamo in the field, Phillips is built for T20 cricket. He made 42 in the Kiwi’s tournament opener as he helped to steady the ship with Tim Seifert after the loss of a couple of early wickets.

With an average of 31.57 and a strike rate of 141.99, Phillips is a key component of the New Zealand batting where his versatility makes him the perfect number four.

Muhammad Waseem

In a team that lacks household names, look out for Waseen, a player of genuine class and quality. When the UAE won their only previous T20 World Cup game in 2022 it was Waseem who scored a fifty.

He also starred in the surprise series win over Bangladesh last May. Waseem averages 36.77 in T20I cricket and boasts a strike-rate 150.79. He has three centuries in the format.

Prediction: New Zealand

New Zealand will be looking at this game as a banker, and they will want to ensure that not only do they claim the win but that they do as much as possible to drive their net run rate in the right direction.

The Kiwis have never lost at this ground, they are ranked fourth in the world compared to UAE’s 17th and, quite simply, they have a much bigger arsenal of talent and experience at their disposal.

There will be at least one significant upset at this tournament, but it won’t be UAE over New Zealand.

Pakistan v United States of America

Key talking points

Pakistan

They made hard work of their opening game win over the Netherlands on Saturday as they scraped home with just three balls to spare.

Having said that they will not face India in the tournament, Pakistan come into Tuesday’s game knowing that there is no scope for a slip up if they are to advance to the next round.

Ranked sixth in the world they should have enough in the tank to see off the USA, but they will be very aware of the fact that America beat them in the previous World Cup.

USA

They didn’t win their opening game against India on Saturday, but the USA certainly acquitted themselves very well as they went down by 29 runs.

The most impressive thing about their display against the world’s number one ranked team was the way they contained their potent batting line-up.

At 77 for six the USA had India in all sorts of trouble, and they will be hoping that they are able to repeat that performance again on Tuesday.

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo

Pakistan have played once previously at the venue – their opening day win over the Netherlands while the USA has yet to appear at the venue.

Despite being a well-established Test venue, the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground has hosted just five previous T20Is. The most recent was Monday’s encounter between Oman and Zimbabwe.

The highest total recorded at the ground was Canada’s 176 for three made against Ireland in 2010 – this was also the lowest score ever defended.

The average first innings score at the ground is 158.

This will be the third game of the current World Cup to be hosted here.

Weather

Colombo is expected to be warm and comfortable with temperatures settling around 26 degrees.

The skies will be partly cloudy but clear of rain, with. A light northeasterly breeze will keep conditions pleasant, though moderate humidity levels may make it feel slightly warmer than the actual air temperature.

Form

Pakistan: W, W, W, W, L

W, W, W, W, L USA: L, W, W, L, W

Key players

Saim Ayub

Ayub is one of those players who seems able to do everything. He opens the batting and with a highest score of 98* and a strike rate of 136.53 he has shown repeatedly that he can influence matches from the outset.

But Ayub is also a world-class allrounder, currently ranked number one by the ICC in T20I.

He took two wickets for seven runs in the series opener against the Netherlands and with an average of 22.26 and a strike rate of 18.6, Ayub has the ability to change games with the ball as much as with the bat.

Shadley van Schalkwyk

The veteran allrounder was in top form in the USA’s opening game against India as he returned figures of four for 25 against the hosts much vaunted batting lineup.

The Cape Town-born Van Schalkwyk didn’t just grab a bucketload of wickets, he dismissed some of the world’s very best as he removed Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube.

Averaging 6.25 per wicket in the tournament, Van Schalkwyk is currently the second highest wicket-taker.

Prediction: Pakistan

The USA have beaten Pakistan before and they would love to show that their 2024 triumph wasn’t a one off, but Pakistan will not be caught out twice.

They looked uncomfortable in their opening win against the Netherlands, but nerves should have settled by Tuesday – expect Pakistan to get the job done.

