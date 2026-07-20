Ali Bacher: Garry Sobers was a five-in-one player and didn’t believe in team talks and net practices

Former West Indies all-rounder Garfield Sobers died last week. Sobers was 89 years old.

He scored 8,092 runs in 93 Tests an average of 58 from 1954 to 1974. This included the sixth-highest individual score in the history of Test cricket – 365 not out against Pakistan in Kingston in 1958.

Sobers also took 235 Test cricket wickets at an average of 34.

“Garry, Garfield. I called him Garry. He certainly is the greatest cricketer the world has ever seen. There can be no question about it,” former South Africa batsman and renowned cricket administrator Ali Bacher told The Biggest Man in Cricket.

Bacher and Sobers’ Test careers coincided for five years from 1965 to 1970.

“He was a five-in-one player – he bowled left-arm quick, left-arm medium, he bowled left-arm spin, he was a brilliant slip catcher and he was a majestic batsmen. He was a five-in-one package,” added Bacher.

“But he was pretty unique. He didn’t believe in team talks, net practices. He said he could play golf. He was a scratch golfer and he didn’t like a lot of sleep – he slept three to four hours, that’s all he needed. He was a unique genius. He was 89 and we had a very warm relationship with him.

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Four of Sobers’ 26 Test centuries were scored in Australia. He also hit 16 Test half-tons in Australia.

“Our tour to Australia was cancelled in 1971-72 and Donald Bradman was in charge there and he organised a Rest of the World XI against Australia,” continued Bacher.

“It was 1 January at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Garry got a duck in the first innings and got 254 in the second innings and Bradman writes that he’s almost certain that that batting performance was the best ever seen in Australia.

“He was a genius, Garry Sobers – a loveable person. Never made any money from cricket, loved his golf, he loved South Africans. He had a warm relationship with the late Tiger Lance.

“He came out here for our unification banquet, he was our guest of honour and I remember before the banquet, we had a special day in Soweto – it was warm and beautiful and I also invited Sunil Gavaskar for this important day.

“I got Garry to bowl spin to Sunil in the nets and the cameras were there and it went around the world and that was the change in South African cricket – he supported it and he loved South Africans.”

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