The West Indies came close to history in their recent match.

The West Indies hit an enormous 254 in their demolition of Zimbabwe at the 2026 T20 World Cup but where does it rank in the all-time top score list?

Here are the five biggest scores in T20 World Cup history.

5. South Africa – 229/4 v England (2016)

When three of your players hit a half century and you score the then-second highest total in a T20 World Cup, you would feel pretty good about your chances but unfortunately for South Africa, they are the owners of the biggest losing total having hit 229 against England in 2016.

They began by putting on a 96-run partnership between openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock and Jean-Paul Duminy saw out the innings with an unbeaten half century of his own but even a run rate of 11.45 proved to not be enough.

4. England – 230/8 v South Africa (2016)

Even with a record total to chase, the batting power in the 2016 England squad meant no one had written them off just yet.

They began with a 48-run partnership between Jason Roy and Alex Hales but their effort looked to be coming up short when Ben Stokes was dismissed for 15.

But in came the calming presence of Joe Root who hit 83 off 44 balls to turn the match in England’s favour.

While impressive from England, it was a match of self-sabotage too with South Africa giving away 26 extras, 20 of which were wides.

3. Ireland – 235/5 v Oman (2026)

Even before the West Indies, the 2026 World Cup had seen a huge score come from Ireland in the Group Stage.

Captain Lorcan Tucker hit an unbeaten 94 while Gareth Delany registered 56 as Ireland raced to 235/5.

Oman put up a fair fight with opener Aamir Kaleem scoring 50 and Hammad Mirza scoring 46 but only one other player hit double digits as they reached 139.

2. West Indies – 254/6 v Zimbabwe (2026)

West Indies have quickly emerged as one of the outside contenders for this year’s tournament and with batting power like this, it is easy to see why.

No.3 Shimron Hetmyer was the star, hitting seven sixes and seven fours on his way to 85 runs off just 34 balls and Rovman Powell was in similar striking form with his 59 off 35.

Solid scores across the order with just one player facing more than one ball and not getting into the double digits saw West Indies rack up 254 runs, the second highest in T20 World Cup history.

1. Sri Lanka – 260/6 v Kenya (2007)

West Indies fell just six runs short of the all-time record which is held by Sri Lanka for their effort back in 2007.

It came in the Group Stage against Kenya and was led by opener Sanath Jayasuriya who hit 88 off 44 balls. Healthy scores from Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene and an unbeaten 46 from Jehan Mubarak gave The Lions the almighty target which Kenya just could not get close to.

In their innings, they managed just 88 with their top scorer, Alex Obanda, scoring 21.

