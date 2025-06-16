One of the most talented cricketers in the white-ball game, Nicholas Pooran has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

Still just 29 years old, Pooran has decided to step away from the West Indies set-up to focus on opportunities in the franchise game.

Pooran played 61 ODIs and 106 T20Is between 2016 and 2024. During that time, he hit three centuries and 24 half-centuries. But he was more than just a big-hitting batsman, he was a wicketkeeper, a captain and even a part-time bowler.

A quick look through some of his achievements highlights just how talented the Trinidadian is.

1. 1 of the top 10 T20I wicketkeepers of all time

In the shortest format, Pooran established himself as one of the finest glove-men. With 61 dismissals in T20Is (53 catches and 8 stumpings), he ranks 10th on the all-time list for wicketkeeper dismissals in T20I cricket. Meanwhile, use a top online sportsbook to bet on T20I cricket this month.

His lightning reflexes and excellent anticipation behind the stumps made him a dual threat as a destructive batter and a dependable keeper.

The power-hitting top-order batsman who is also a keeper is a role that is becoming increasingly popular in T20 with Pooran among the forerunners of the role alongside others like Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler, Adam Gilchrist and KL Rahul.

2. 71 consecutive innings without a duck

While Pooran’s aggressive style might suggest a feast-or-famine career, the numbers tell a different story.

Between 5 March 2021 and 14 November 2024, he played 71 consecutive T20I innings without a duck, placing him 3rd on the all-time list for the most consecutive innings without being dismissed for zero. It reflects not just skill but consistency, a key element in white-ball success.

The two players ahead of him on this list are also white-ball icons, South Africa’s David Miller is at the top with 90 consecutive ‘duckless’ innings and MS Dhoni is second.

3. 5th most sixes in T20Is

Few players could strike the ball as cleanly and brutally as Nicholas Pooran. With 149 sixes in T20I cricket, he ranks fifth on the all-time list, highlighting his remarkable power-hitting ability.

Pooran got going, no boundary was long enough. His quick wrists and daring stroke play often changed the complexion of matches within a few overs.

As Pooran retires the only players with more maximums to their credit than him are Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Jos Buttler and the UAE’s Muhammad Waseem.

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4. 9 sixes in an ODI innings

Though he wasn’t always the most consistent ODI cricket player, Pooran had his moments of pure domination. Against New Zealand in Bridgetown in 2022, he smashed nine sixes in a single innings, putting him 42nd on the list of most sixes in an ODI knock.

That day, Pooran reminded everyone just how devastating he could be when in full flow as he hit 91 from 55 balls on the way to steering the Windies to a score of 301 for eight.

5. A rare bowling masterclass as captain

Pooran’s bowling was never a central part of his game, but in Multan in 2022, he delivered a surprise package. Captaining the West Indies against Pakistan, Pooran rolled his arm over and picked up four wickets for 48 runs, landing him at 29th on the list of best bowling figures by a captain in ODI history.

It was unexpected, unorthodox and completely in line with Pooran’s unpredictable brilliance. It’s worth noting that Pooran wasn’t just making up the numbers here; although he bowled third change, he nevertheless removed four of the top five batters, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris.

6. 43rd fastest to 1,000 ODI runs

Pooran reached 1000 ODI runs in just 27 innings, making him the 43rd fastest in history to that landmark. Considering the number of great ODI batsmen who have played the game, that places him in elite company.

His ability to score quickly and often under pressure made him a vital part of the West Indies’ middle order.

7. A reliable run machine in T20I cricket

With 2275 T20I runs, Pooran ranks 25th on the list of all-time highest run scorers in the format. In a team famous for producing T20 specialists, Pooran carved out a name for himself through a mix of controlled aggression and maturity.

Whether opening the innings or finishing games, he was the man for the big moments.

8. Captaincy and leadership

Pooran’s time as captain of the West Indies might have been brief, but it was significant. He led with flair and took on the challenge during a period of transition.

His leadership in both ODIs and T20Is often involved taking personal responsibility, whether through clutch innings, innovative field placements, or the occasional over of off-spin.

9. A franchise superstar in the making

Though his international days are over, Pooran’s cricketing journey is far from finished. His performances in the IPL, CPL, PSL, BBL and other franchise leagues have already made him one of the most sought-after players in the world.

With international commitments out of the way, he is expected to become a full-time franchise star, potentially redefining what a post-international cricket career can look like for West Indian players.

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