England batter Zak Crawley signs new Kent deal running to end of 2025 campaign

England opener Zak Crawley has signed a contract extension with Kent running to the end of the 2025 season.

The 26-year-old Kent academy product made his debut in 2017 and has registered 147 appearances for the county to date, scoring more than 6,000 runs.

That has included 10 centuries, most recently a 238 against Somerset in a Vitality County Championship match in May.

Crawley is a product of Kent’s academy (Adam Davy/PA)

“I absolutely love playing for my county and it was another easy decision to stay here for a further year,” said Crawley, who will also play in the Betway SA20 next year.

“I’m looking forward to being available for Kent as much as I can next year and putting in performances wearing the White Horse in multiple formats.”

Kent director of cricket Simon Cook said: “When he’s available, Zak elevates our top-order batting and he is of course a great role model for our young batters despite himself only being 26.

“I’m delighted that Zak has extended his Kent contract for a further year as we begin to plan for the 2025 season and beyond.”