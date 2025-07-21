Adam Lyth has the highest score in the history of T20 domestic cricket in the United Kingdom.

England’s premier T20 domestic competition has witnessed some stunning individual performances over the years.

With the T20 Blast – a popular cricket betting event – attracting some of the world’s best white-ball talents, several memorable individuals have lit up the competition with their explosive hitting.

There have been plenty of monumental batting innings since the inception of the T20 Blast.

But which 9 players have the highest individual score in Blast history?

9. Aaron Finch – 131 not off 79 balls

The former Australia skipper oozed class during his tenure with Surrey in the T20 Blast.

His best performance came against Sussex in 2018, when he was unbeaten on 131 balls, scoring at will with a strike rate of 165.82.

Finch’s ability to be aggressive and pierce gaps makes him a T20 great in a career where he once held the record for the highest individual T20I score of 172.

8. Kiran Carlson – 135 off 64 balls

Carlson regularly showcases flair and fearless strokeplay which was highlighted in his blistering innings for Glamorgan against Somerset in 2024.

He lit up the Cardiff sky with a knock that featured eight maximums with a colossal strike rate of 210.93.

His career looks incredibly promising and he’s his county’s youngest ever centurion at the age of 18.

7. Joe Clarke – 136 off 65 balls

Clarke has long been a handy and versatile batter for Nottinghamshire for many years with an ability to anchor or accelerate an innings.

This particular display of power hitting came against Northants when he ripped their bowling attack apart and smacked 11 sixes in the process.

He is one of few English players to have scored a 100 on both his List A and T20 debut.

6. Cameron White – 141 not out off 70 balls

White stood up as captain of Somerset with a blistering rampage on Worcestershire’s dejected bowlers in 2004 – hitting 20 boundaries!

He was an aggressive yet calculated batter who was often bottom-hand heavy, allowing him to score freely.

A rare white-ball specialist in his era, White captained Australia in T20I cricket but made only four appearances for the Test side.

Also read: Where does Shaheen Afridi’s 6-for rank among the best bowling figures in T20 Blast history?

5. Chris Gayle – 151 not out off 62 balls

The West Indies star just had to make a feature on the list with his display for Somerset in 2015 backing up his credentials as a T20 great.

His mind-boggling unbeaten score of 151 consisted of 10 fours and 15 sixes as he mauled Kent’s bowling around all areas of the park.

Maximum hitting is in the West Indian’s blood with him being the first player to hit a six off the first ball of a Test match.

4. Graham Napier – 152 not out off 58 balls

Napier unleashed hell on Essex’s bowlers in Chelmsford in 2008 with the Sussex man reaching his unbeaten total of 152 with a strike rate of 262.06.

His memorable innings finished with 10 fours and 16 sixes as he cleared the rope with ease in front of a despondent Essex crowd.

He combined his unrivalled power with an eye for a gap and period was impossible to bowl to.

3. Luke Wright – 153 not out off 66 balls

One of the most influential and highest scorers in the history of the T20 Blast, Wright brought fireworks to Chelmsford in 2014.

Wright’s career for Sussex was defined by his ability to score rapidly with his unbeaten innings at a strike rate of 231.81 highlighting this.

His knack for dominating the new ball and powerplay overs made him a key part of England’s 2010 ICC T20 World Cup-winning side.

2. Brendon McCullum – 158 not out off 64 balls

The current England coach and former New Zealand captain was known for his batting prowess around the world and in all three formats.

The Black Cap’s main man brought his genius to Edgbaston in 2015 with his monumental unbeaten innings featuring 11 maximums at a strike rate of 246.87.

158 must have been his lucky T20 number as he scored the same unbeaten total in the inaugural Indian Premier League match in 2008.

1. Adam Lyth – 161 off 73 balls

The Yorkshireman is often renowned for his batting tenacity in red-ball cricketers as he dominated the County Championship.

But his record-breaking T20 Blast score of 161 with 20 fours shone a light on his ability to blend his classic technique with ruthless explosiveness.

His ability to drive, cut and slog the ball made Lyth one of the most versatile Blast batters.

Read next: Most wickets in the history of England’s One-Day Cup – where do Mason Crane and Craig Overton rank?