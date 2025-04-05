Tom Banton has one of the highest individual scores in first-class cricket.

Who has the highest individual scores in first-class cricket? Find out more about the most runs in a first-class innings.

21. Tom Banton – 371

Banton hit 371 for Somerset against Worcestershire in Taunton, England, in 2025. Banton hit 56 fours and two sixes.

20. Mahela Jayawardene – 374

Jayawardene hit 374 for Sri Lanka against South Africa in Colombo in 2006.

19. Brian Lara – 375

Lara hit 375 for West Indies against England in St John’s, West Indies, in 1994.

18. Sanjay Manjrekar – 377

Manjrekar hit 377 for Bombay (since renamed Mumbai) against Hyderabad in Mumbai, India, in 1991.

17. Prithvi Shaw – 379

Shaw hit 379 for Mumbai against Assam in Guwahati, India, in 2023.

16. Matthew Hayden – 380

Hayden hit 380 for Australia against Zimbabwe in Perth, Australia, in 2003.

15. Charles Gregory – 383

Gregory hit 383 for New South Wales against Queensland in Brisbane, Australia, in 2006.

14. Bert Sutcliffe – 385

Sutcliffe hit 385 for Otago against Canterbury in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 1952. This is the highest individual first-class score in New Zealand.

13. Stephen Cook – 390

Cook hit 390 for the Lions against the Warriors in East London, South Africa, in 2009. He hit 53 fours and one six. This is the highest individual first-class score in South Africa. Cook now works in the Betway SA20.

12. Naved Latif – 394

Latif hit 394 for Sargodha against Gujranwala in Gujranwala, Pakistan, in 2000. He hit 52 fours and five sixes. Latif debuted in Test cricket two years after this 394.

11. Brian Lara – 400 not out

Lara hit 400 not out for West Indies against England in St John’s, West Indies, in 2004. This is the highest individual Test score in Test cricket.

10. Graeme Hick – 405 not out

Hick hit 405 not out for Worcestershire against Somerset in Taunton, England in 1988. Hick hit 35 fours and 11 sixes. His 405 accounted for 64 percent of Worcestershire’s total of 628 for seven declared.

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9. Sam Northeast – 410 not out

Northeast hit 410 not out for Glamorgan against Leicestershire in Leicester, England, in 2022. Northeast spent 10 hours and three minutes at the crease. He hit 45 fours and three sixes.

8. Archie MacLaren – 424

MacLaren hit 424 for Lancashire against Somerset in Taunton, England, in 1895. This is the highest individual first-class score by an Englishman in England.

7. Aftab Baloch – 428

Baloch hit 428 for Sind against Baluchistan in Karachi, Pakistan, in 1974. Baloch’s 428 included 25 fours and no sixes. He captained Sind in this match.

6. Bill Ponsford – 429

Ponsford hit 429 for Victoria against Tasmania in Melbourne, Australia, in 1923. He is one of only two players in the history of first-class cricket to have two scores of 399-plus. The other is Lara.

5. Bill Ponsford – 437

Ponsford hit 437 for Victoria against Queensland in Melbourne, Australia, in 1927. Ponsford’s second first-class quadruple-century came four years after the first.

4. Bhausaheb Nimbalkar – 443 not out

Nimbalkar hit 443 not out for Maharashtra against Kathiawar in Pune, India, in 1948. This is the highest individual first-class score in India. He hit 49 fours and one six.

3. Don Bradman – 452

Bradman hit 452 for New South Wales against Queensland in Sydney, Australia, in 1930. This is the highest individual first-class score in Australia. Bradman hit 49 fours and no sixes.

2. Hanif Mohammed – 499

Mohammed hit 499 for Karachi against Bahawalpur in Karachi, Pakistan, in 1959. This is the highest individual first-class score in Pakistan. The innings included 64 fours and no sixes.

1. Brian Lara – 501 not out

Lara hit 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham in Birmingham, England, in 1994. Lara’s 501 not out included 62 fours and 10 sixes. He faced 427 deliveries.

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