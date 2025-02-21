Cricket and horse racing – similarities in betting markets

There are a lot of similar sports out there, and people like to compare things, right? But what about cricket and horse racing? Well, these are some of the two most popular sports in the UK with football coming first place, yet they are very different in terms of gameplay, culture, and even fan experience.

It would be normal to compare cricket and basketball for example, since they both share many similarities, but what about horse racing

Well, since we are talking about some of the most popular sports in places like the UK and India, they must have something in common, right?

Yes, especially when it comes to betting. These sports share a lot more than you might think, so let’s break down the similarities in the betting markets, talk about some numbers, and try to understand why they are favorites among UK punters.

Betting Volume

Let’s start by analyzing the betting volume for each sport, just because it will tell us a lot about the current situation of both sports and their popularity among people.

First, we have horse racing, which is clearly a winner here if we talk about the sheer volume of money wagered. After all, this is the most bet-on sport in the UK, with over £238 million wagered annually.

There are events like the Grand National, Cheltenham Festival, and the Royal Scot that attract millions of fans worldwide, and the bookmakers are flooded during those times.

On the other hand, we have cricket, which also boasts some impressive numbers when it comes to betting volume. There are major international tournaments like The Ashes, T20 World Cup, and Indian Premier League (IPL) that attract global audiences.

The UK betting market alone sees hundreds of millions wagered on cricket each year, especially when we are talking about T20 and One Day International formats.

In-Play Betting

In-play betting or live betting is available in both sports. However, it is worth mentioning that is more popular with cricket, and kind of makes sense. Horse racing is a fast and dynamic sport where races last around 2 minutes, so there is not enough time for an in-play bet, which is why most people choose to bet before the races start.

On the other hand, live betting is quite popular with cricket and people can bet on runs per over, wicket-takers, the next method of dismissal, and many other bets.

Variety of Betting Markets

Now the most important thing – betting markets. The truth is that there is a huge range of betting options in both sports. Horse racing can be a bit limited (since people bet mostly on positions), but that doesn’t mean you have limited choice.

Cricket : Match winner Top batsman/bowler Total runs in an innings Over/under markets Player performance bets (e.g., number of boundaries, total wickets, etc.)

Horse Racing : Win/place/show bets Exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets Each-way betting Forecast and reverse forecast Betting on jockey/trainer combinations



Accumulator bets are also quite popular in both sports. What are these? Well, if you place multiple bets across different matches or races, you are making an accumulator bet.

So, you can include the Grand National from the UK, The Breeders’ Cup, and even the Kentucky Derby all on the same ticket. But before you do, it is very important to do your own research. Remember, horse racing is an unpredictable sport, but data can definitely point you in the right direction.

So, checking things like the horse’s form, pace, recent race results, jockey, as well as the winners of the previous Kentucky Derby can help you make a wiser bet.

These are popular just because they offer massive potential payouts, but with every bet, you increase your risk chances.

Match-Fixing & Controversies

Unfortunately, with high betting volumes come risks of corruption. Both cricket and horse racing have faced match-fixing scandals that shook their integrity.

Cricket has had infamous cases like the 2010 Pakistan spot-fixing scandal and ongoing concerns around illegal betting syndicates, especially in T20 leagues.

Horse racing has dealt with race-fixing allegations, doping scandals, and insider betting controversies that have occasionally rocked the sport.

Both sports have since tightened regulations and introduced stricter monitoring, but the risk remains a shadow over betting markets.

Cultural Impact of Betting

In the UK, betting is deeply ingrained in both sports.

Cricket betting has grown significantly with the rise of T20 cricket and the influence of international leagues.

Horse racing betting has always been a national tradition, from office Grand National sweepstakes to Cheltenham betting pools.

Both sports attract casual and professional gamblers, and both have seen a surge in online betting platforms catering to different types of bettors.

Final Words

So, these two quite different sports are dominating the betting scene and there is a good reason for that – excitement! They are both fun to watch and give you that adrenaline boost, especially if you’ve already placed a wager.