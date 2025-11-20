Australia Ashes power ranking from Sean Abbott to Steve Smith

As us Bazball-ers prepare to set alarms, welcome baby wake-ups and early morning toddler duties with the Ashes getting underway at stupid o’clock on Friday morning, the Australian public will be bracing themselves for the victories – either moral or actual – that Ben Stokes and the lads are set to claim over them in across the next seven weeks.

We’ve already done the England Ashes power ranking ahead of the first Test, so now it’s time for the hosts. Stay tuned for updates after every Test match.

17) Sean Abbott

Abbott is yet to make his Test debut and misses the chance to take either Pat Cummins or Josh Hazlewood’s spot for the first Test as he too is injured.

16) Josh Inglis

The Aussie white ball wicketkeeper has played just three Tests and will require either an injury to Carey or the continuation of the current keeper’s pretty rotten record against England – probably for at least three Tests – for him to make any mark on the series.

15) Michael Neser

A solid option and he will know as well as anyone that’s damning with faint praise. Most Aussie fans we suspect would rather have seen 24-year-old Fergus O’Neill given a chance rather than 35-year-old Neser, who’s very unlikely to play at all if Brendan Doggett’s in for the first Test.

14) Beau Webster

Webster hasn’t done much wrong having held the all-rounder spot in the team since his Test debut against India last December, proving his worth with a couple of particularly hard-fought half centuries against West Indies this summer. But the bowling return of Cameron Green and the uptick in form of Marnus Labuschagne looks set to him drop out of the XI.

13) Brendan Doggett

Doggett says his phone had been blowing up with messages from “tradie” mates he used to do carpentry jobs with while juggling his cricket aspirations after Ricky Ponting suggested he would get the nod over Neser and make his Test debut in Perth.

“I was playing country cricket and working as a carpenter, and that was the dream for me,” he said. “I (would) go back to Toowoomba… put the nail bag on and keep building houses. I loved that life. This is all just a bonus.”

Making it quite tough to wish him ill, the ‘good c*nt’ b*astard.

12) Jake Weatherald

Quite the debut to be handed as an opening batsman, against Jofra Archer et al. in the first Test of an Ashes series. And Weatherald has been selected at the top of the order as a 31-year-old safe pair of hands, ahead of young bucks Sam Konstas, 20, and Nathan McSweeney, 26, with chief selector George Bailey describing him as “really solid”, or boring, as your Bazball enthusiasts may contend.

11) Alex Carey

Rarely been under pressure since taking the gloves in Test matches for Australia, and he isn’t as things stand, but he managed just one half century in nine innings on England’s last tour, averaging just 21.27 against them in ten Test matches, and we suspect he won’t be allowed to forget his controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow in 2023 by either the England players or the Barmy Army.

10) Scott Boland

After his little dobblers ripped through England in Australia in 2021, when he took 18 wickets at an average of 9.55, the Bazball approach reaped rewards at Edgbaston and Headingley, across which he averaged 48 as the England batsmen treated his bowling with the disdain those of us watching believe it deserves.

That may not prove to be quite so easy on home soil where Boland has a frankly ridiculous average of 12.63 in nine Tests.

9) Marnus Labuschagne

Famously made his Ashes debut as Test cricket’s first ever concussion sub in 2019, replacing Steve Smith after that Jofra Archer and scoring a crucial 59 to help Australia to draw that game. He’s been irritating bowlers ever since, by scoring runs but chiefly through crowing “no run” as he pats one back or the even more galling thumbs-up “good ball” shout one goes past his edge at the end of a long day for the seamers in the midday sun.

Labuschagne was dropped for the Test series in West Indies in July after averaging 25.84 and failing to score a century in 15 Tests, but returns thanks to an excellent start to the domestic season which has seen him his five centuries and average 67 in the Sheffield Shield.

8) Cameron Green

The value of Green in the Ashes has shifted dramatically as a result of him returning to bowling in domestic cricket in recent weeks. While the thought of a guy who averages 27.58 against England with the bat playing at No.3 could have been cause for celebration for Stokes and the gang, Green batting at six and bowling having taken 18 wickets in eight previous Tests at 24.44 against the Poms represents a significant boon for the Aussies.

7) Nathan Lyon

He needs just two wickets to climb above Glenn McGrath and become the second-most prolific Australian bowler in Tests and the sixth-most of any nationality.

Lyon has 110 wickets in 30 Tests against England and will be keen to go out on a high in what will likely be his last Ashes series after missing most of the 2023 series through injury, famously hobbling out to bat at Lord’s. May not be quite as much of a thorn in England’s side with the Aussie pitches not aiding spin as much as they did.

6) Travis Head

The Aussie answer to Bazball, Head is the X-factor in their batting lineup; the man who could very easily take games away from England. We’re particularly looking forward to his battle with Shoaib Bashir as Head will surely look to hit him out of the attack if given the opportunity to force Ben Stokes into bowling his seamers into the ground.

5) Josh Hazlewood

England will of course be delighted that not one but two of Australia’s fabled seam trio will miss the first Test, though the last two times they played at home without both Pat Cummins and Hazlewood, they won by a combined 694 runs, including against England in Adelaide four years ago,

The man perhaps most pleased to see neither Cummins nor Hazlewood play the first Test will be Joe Root, who’s been dismissed by them on 14 and ten occasions respectively.

4) Usman Khawaja

The top order has been a significant problem for the Aussies and they would have been in dire straits without Khawaja, who averages 53.98 in Tests in 2025 and has been consistently good for a long while now.

He averages 44.23 in 35 innings against England and how he goes may well go a long way to deciding the series.

3) Mitchell Starc

“They don’t listen to the players, we would have liked to start in Brisbane,” Starc said when asked about the decision to play the first Test in Perth rather than at ‘the Gabbatoir’, presumably hoping to castle the leg stump of Zak Crawley first ball there as he did to Rory Burns in 2021.

Starc averages 27.37 in 22 Tests against England and has typically been the wagger in the batting tail, scoring 11 half centuries.

2) Pat Cummins

A hugely significant absentee from the first Test as Australia’s captain and best bowler, to such an extent that England would probably have to make hay while the sun shines without him in Perth and claim victory to stand any chance of winning the series.

He’s got 309 Test wickets at a ludicrous average of 22.10, needs just five more to climb above Mitchell Johnson into sixth in the all-time Australia list and will be bowling neither to the left nor the right and certainly isn’t sh*te.

1) Steve Smith

He will lead Australia out for the first Test in Cummins’ absence as captain, which is likely to ramp up the Barmy Army sandpaper-based jibes from the stands, as the travelling fans look to find any means to get under the skin of a man who scored 239 against them the last time they met, at the W.A.C.A .

Smith averages 56.01 against England, though that dips slightly to 54.5 in Australia and to just 30.50 on the last Ashes tour down under. Nothing six to seven hours of shadow batting the night before a Test can’t fix.