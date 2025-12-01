Australia fully played their part as willing patsies in the Bazball show, bowling England’s loose-cannon batsmen out cheaply twice and getting rolled over by the visitors’ terrifying seam lineup, before Travis Head proved to be the greatest Bazball-er of them all with one of the great Ashes knocks.

No prizes for guessing who tops the Aussie power ranking, or indeed who’s in second, but it might just be worth a read anyway. There’s some real dross in there for the Poms to enjoy after England’s power ranking made pretty grim viewing.

11) Usman Khawaja

While Old Man Khawaja was getting a rub down as Jake Weatherald was sent packing second ball by Jofra Archer the England fans were rubbing their hands with glee at the thought of Australia heading into a second Test with no idea who might occupy either of their opening batting spots.

Khawaja then received a snorter from Brydon Carse in what may very well be his last ball in Test cricket to prompt further mirth from the Barmy Army, only for Weatherald to look reasonably solid in the second innings and for Head to pull off his utter nonsense.

10) Nathan Lyon

He batted for more balls (21) than he bowled (12) but got hit for nearly double the number of runs (10) in the his two overs than he scored himself (4). We would love to know how many times he actually touched the ball in the Test match. We suspect the Aussie selection committee regretted Lyon’s inclusion in the XI after the first over of the first day.

9) Steve Smith

A man with a famously excellent Ashes record has now scored just one century in his last 23 Test innings’ against England after 17 in the first innings in Perth and 2 not out in the second. He’s not been the absurdly dominant Test-ruining threat he once was.

England could have made Smith pay for some very cautious captaincy which saw him frequently push fielders back as soon as a boundary was struck, sometimes at the first sign of attacking intent. But then the England batsmen did quite frequently give catching practice to those deep fielders rather than knocking the ball around for those admittedly pathetic ones and twos which shouldn’t count towards the score in our very honest opinion.

8) Jake Weatherald

Quite the debut to be handed as an opening batsman and his “watch the ball, watch the ball” mantra didn’t pay dividends in the first innings vs Jofra Archer, but Weatherald comfortable enough in the second in scoring 23 before getting himself in a tangle to merit another chance at The Gabba.

7) Alex Carey

Incredibly top scored for Australia in the first innings with 26 before arguably playing the worst shot of anyone, very deliberately guiding a long hop straight down third-man’s throat. DNB in the second, didn’t do anything wrong with the gloves; perhaps most notable was the degree with which the Barmy Army jeered and booed Carey having vowed they wouldn’t for his controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow at Lord’s. Good on’em.

6) Cameron Green

He got the crucial wicket of Ollie Pope in his one over in the first innings and played a couple of lovely straight drives before a nicking an airy, fairy one behind off Ben Stokes. Green bowled just three overs in the game which is either down to Australia saving his legs as he’s only just come back from injury or due to concern that England will target him, as appeared to be the case as he conceded 23 runs in those 18 balls.

5) Brendan Doggett

Finished his debut Test match with very impressive figures of 5 for 78 but we put it to you that not one of those wickets was a good ball. Harry Brook gloved a long hop rather than smashing it for six. He got Brydon Carse twice, caught at deep backward square and then caught behind as the England bowler tried to scoop him. Jamie Smith was strangled down the leg side. Jofra Archer spooned a pull shot straight up in the air.

He will probably get another go as Pat Cummins is set to miss the second Test but Doggett would be the first seamer to drop out when he returns as things stand.

4) Marnus Labuschagne

Maybe the one silver lining as England fans endured Head’s extraordinary 123 off 83 balls to win the Test for Australia was Labuschagne producing his own very fine innings of 51 not out from 49 balls and receiving no credit whatsoever for it.

Clearly the most gear-grinding of all the Australians, often for his teammates but far more so for the opposition, and therefore a particularly valuable asset when he’s in form.

3) Scott Boland

We thoroughly enjoyed Michael Vaughan’s suggestion after the first innings that Boland’s legs had gone, failing dramatically to heed his own warning roughly ten seconds earlier on TMS to not write the Aussie bowlers off, only for Boland to rip through England’s top order in the second innings in Perth.

Having doled up half-volleys for fun to make England’s vow to target him all too easy after they succeeded in that quest in the England Ashes series, Boland got on “one of his rolls” in the second innings to make the visitors pay and swing the momentum back in Australia’s favour.

2) Mitchell Starc

Seven wickets in the first innings and ten in the Test saw Starc rise seven places to 13th in the list of all-time Ashes wicket-takers, and yet the all-too tempting question multiple English pundits asked was: “Did he actually bowl that well?”

Well, yes. Yes he did. He wasn’t swinging the ball around corners, which is the more typical metric by which we measure Starc’s brilliance, instead wobbling the seam a la Stuart Broad to storm through the England lineup, carrying the burden of responsibility with laughable comfort in the absence of Pat Cumins and Josh Hazlewood.

1) Travis Head

Much more irritating than one of the great Ashes innings, in which Head made a track that had been too hot to handle for every other batsman in the Test match look like a motorway as he dispatched the England bowlers to all parts to turn a tight Test into a comprehensive victory in the space of two hours, is how hard he’s made it to dislike him in the aftermath.

“No it’s not – not even close,” he said before Steve Smith had even opened his mouth in response to it maybe being “the best knock he had ever seen” in the post-Test press conference. Self-deprecation having casually offered himself up to open in the second inning with a simple “I’ll do it”, he really is a good proverbial.

As he again showed through his regret at “accidentally hitting Jofra (Archer) back over his head for six at one point” on Australian radio station Triple M, concerned that “at any moment they can put a hole through me”.

Screw you for making us hope they don’t, Travis.